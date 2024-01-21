At the last minute, Mark Johnson and I decided to do a podcast on the fly. No one else was available so we took a deep dive into all of the categories, from the shorts on up to Best Picture talking about our methods and how we decide on them. What keeps us up at night and what we think some of the surprises will be. It’s a long one. If you are interested, have a listen.

