Richard Linklater’s latest, Hit Man, grabbed a lot of buzz at last fall’s festival circuit, and now we finally have a trailer.

Glenn Powell stars as a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.

Hit Man will be on Netflix in select countries on Friday, June 7, 2024 with a limited theatrical release prior.