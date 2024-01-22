FX’s Fargo overcame recent disappointments to deliver one of its best seasons to date with season five. Now, HBO returns to the True Detective universe with True Detective: Night Country. Does this new season similarly return a tarnished series to its former glory? Bringing Jodie Foster along for the ride certainly doesn’t hurt, but what does the series itself deliver? We dive into the first two episodes of the series and weigh in on what we’ve seen thus far.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

