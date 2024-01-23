Check back throughout the day for more nominee reactions!

“I am so deeply grateful to the Academy for this unparalleled honor. It has been a great blessing in and of itself to be a working actor at all, and to get to tell a story like “Killers of the Flower Moon” is beyond what I could have ever hoped for. I both share and owe this moment to the incomparable Martin Scorsese, who honored the voices and wishes of the Osage Nation with such fortitude, and to my gracious and legendary co-stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, and especially Leonardo DiCaprio. His immense, exceptional talent and heart made this possible, I am forever a proud and grateful friend. I also want to acknowledge the rest of the amazing cast and crew that I was lucky enough to work with, including so many talented Osage and Indigenous artists, advocates, activists, leaders and storytellers. Indigenous excellence shaped this magnificent film, both in front of and behind the camera, at all levels of production. It’s all the more sweet to get to share this honor with the legendary Six Nations Cayuga and Mohawk musician Robbie Robertson, Osage Nation composer Scott George, Marty, Bob, Thelma Schoonmaker, Jacqueline West, Rodrigo Prieto, Jack Fisk and all who were a part of bringing this difficult and necessary story to fruition on such a masterful scale. A heartfelt congratulations to Annette, Sandra, Carey and Emma — you are all astounding and inspire me endlessly…I struggle to believe I’m in your company. To each of these humans, I say Iitaamiiksistsikomiit; I hope you all enjoy this beautiful day.”

–Lily Gladstone, Best Actress nominee for Killers of the Flower Moon

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.

Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

–Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actor nominee for Barbie

“It was a privilege and a joy to work with Marty Scorsese, Leo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and the full cast and crew of Killers of the Flower Moon. It was also a mission for us. We committed to honestly and sensitively representing the history and spirit of the Osage People. To Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and the entire Osage Nation, thank you for trusting us with your story.”

–Robert De Niro, Best Supporting Actor nominee for Killers of the Flower Moon

“It’s deeply gratifying to receive this recognition from the Academy, for myself and for so many of my collaborators on Killers of the Flower Moon. It was a remarkable experience to make this picture, to work together with the Osage community to tell the story of a genuine American tragedy, hidden in the shadows of official culture for far too long. I only wish that Robbie Robertson had lived to see his work recognized—our many years of friendship and Robbie’s growing consciousness of his own Native heritage played a crucial role in my desire to get this film onscreen.”

–Martin Scorsese, Best Director nominee for Killers of the Flower Moon

“I’m stunned and so moved to be nominated among the brilliant artists who have done beautiful and important work this year. And I’m so proud to get to bring Latiné representation to this year’s Academy Awards, along with my fellow Latiné nominees. May the diversity of voices acknowledged by the Academy continue to grow! I’m thrilled to celebrate my phenomenal Barbie family and all their achievements. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie made history and raised the bar with Barbie. The cultural and industry impact they’ve achieved will be felt for generations and I’m so thankful to them for asking me to be a part of it.”

–America Ferrera, Best Supporting Actress nominee for Barbie

“Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is Oppenheimer, and it’s a privilege to be an Academy member nominated alongside such esteemed company.”

–Robert Downey, Jr., Best Supporting Actor nominee for Oppenheimer

“I’m completely overcome and overjoyed! Weak legged and immensely grateful for this moment. It goes without saying that this staggering film has changed my life. Colossal congratulations to my OppenHomies who ALL blew the doors off the place in their fields… we are a family in this so to raise a glass alongside my friends is a euphoric feeling indeed.”

–Emily Blunt, Best Supporting Actress nominee for Oppenheimer

“11 nominations for Poor Things feels like a surreal dream. I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories. Congratulations to Mark, Tony, Robbie, Holly, Blackfish, Nadia & Mark, Jerskin, Shona, James, Szusza, Andrew, Ed, and the captain of our ship, Yorgos Lanthimos on their nominations, as well as Searchlight Pictures and all of those in front of and behind the camera who brought this film to life. The team of artists who contributed to Poor Things gave it everything and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence. And to Lily, Carey, Sandra, and Annette. It’s the biggest honor just to be in your company.”

–Emma Stone, Best Actress nominee and Best Picture nominee for Poor Things. Stone is only the second woman to be nominated in both categories after Frances McDormand.

“I’m thrilled and over the moon with excitement to be nominated for an Academy Award alongside my partner in the film, NYAD, Jodie Foster. Onward!!!!”

–Annette Bening, Best Actress nominee for NYAD

“Wowza! I couldn’t be more proud and thrilled for our foursome today. Hooting alongside Annette (my partner in crime) and Diana and Bonnie who inspired it all. This definitely beats swimming in shark infested water!”

–Jodie Foster, Best Supporting Actress nominee for NYAD

“I’m genuinely flabbergasted by this morning’s news. It’s such an incredible honor to be acknowledged by the Academy like this. And such an amazing thrill to be a part of such a wonderful Hollywood tradition. I’m so happy for this beautiful film, for the entire cast and incredible crew, for the great folks at Focus, for our producer Mark Johnson, writer David Hemingson, and my Holdovers family, Da’Vine and Dominic. Alexander Payne has been an incredible friend and collaborator, and I will be forever grateful to him for giving me the kind of role every actor hopes to play. My love and thanks to everyone!”

–Paul Giamatti, Best Actor nominee for The Holdovers

“We are so honored that The Academy recognized Past Lives, the bold and original first film of Celine Song, an important new voice in filmmaking. This nomination validates the hard work of many crafts people and artists in New York, our home, and Seoul. We are grateful to our partners at A24 in their continued support of courageous filmmaking teams.”

–David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, producers of Best Picture nominee, Past Lives

“It’s such a great honor for me to represent Japan in the Oscars, the country of my great cinematic master, Yasujiro Ozu. PERFECT DAYS was carried by his spirit, so I couldn’t be happier to see it nominated.”

–Win Wenders, director of Best International Feature Film nominee, Perfect Days

“This amazing recognition from our filmmaking peers exceeds our wildest expectations. The real power of this beautiful nomination is the bright light it shines on Arlo Washington and the Little Rock community he’s dedicated his life to lifting up.”

–John Hoffman & Christine Turner, Best Documentary Short Subject nominees for The Barber of Little Rock

“We are thrilled and grateful for the nomination of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for achievement in Visual Effects. This film was a labor of love for all of us, and we are proud of the amazing work done by our talented VFX teams from all over the world. We had the privilege of working with James Gunn, who brought his unique vision and creativity to this project along with the creative teams at Marvel, the incredible cast, and the amazing crew. Thank you for this honor, and congratulations to all the other nominees in this category.”

–Stephane Ceretti, Best Visual Effects nominee for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

“I am incredibly proud of the work our team at Wētā FX contributed to on Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. It was an honour to play a part in bringing the final chapter of the Guardians’ story to life, and to have that work recognised by the Academy with a nomination is the cherry on top. In the words of Peter Quill himself, we hope it looked cool.”

–Guy Williams, VFX Supervisor of Best Visual Effects nominee, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to receive this Oscar nomination for Nimona! They say it takes a village, but in the case of the tumultuous journey of getting Nimona to the screen, it took many villages over eight years. This nomination is such a wonderful celebration of the hard work, passion, and belief so many people had in making this film a reality, and an incredible acknowledgment of typically underserved communities in animation, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For seeing the power in this story of acceptance and the need to be seen for your true self, we want to thank the Academy for recognizing that this film was truly a labor of love.”

–Nick Bruno & Troy Quane, Best Animated Feature nominees for Nimona

“This is an honor that will never get old. Thank you to all my fellow cinematographers in the Academy for bestowing this high honor. Thank you to the intrepid crew of Maestro and most of all thank you to Bradley Cooper for bringing me aboard this beautiful journey.”

–Matthew Libatique, Best Cinematography nominee for Maestro

“I am so appreciative that my crew, Pablo Larraín, Fabula Productions, and Netflix have been honored with this recognition for all of our work.”

–Edward Lachman, Best Cinematography nominee for El Conde

“Thank you to my director Yorgos Lanthimos for taking me along this fantastic adventure! My Best Wishes for Yorgos and Emma, and all our great team!”

–Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Best Film Editing nominee for Poor Things

“I am honored to have the support of the Academy for The ABCs of Book Banning, which focuses on an urgent issue that threatens our democracy. We are not only confronting book banning in the United States, we see book banning around the world, and it is part of the frightening under-belly of suppression and hate. Since the completion of the film, the number of books banned in the U.S. has tripled from 2,000 to 6,000 books. Access to truthful information is under threat. This not only affects one of us but all of us in all countries. Around our world up to forty percent of books are banned. This is where we are headed. And that’s why I am motivated that The ABCs of Book Banning in all languages will bring attention on a global scale. The nomination today makes a significant statement. It has the potential to empower those working for change. And we need action now.”

–Sheila Nevins, Best Documentary Short Subject nominee for The ABCs of Book Banning

“Thank you to Yorgos Lanthimos for taking me on this wild journey. It’s been the opportunity of a lifetime. I had the great privilege of working with such a wonderfully talented cast and creative team!”

–Holly Waddington, Best Costume Design nominee for Poor Things

“I’m ecstatic to receive my first Oscar nomination, it is a dream come true! Having the privilege to work alongside Chris Nolan and the entire Oppenheimer team has been one of the greatest thrills of my career. I am over the moon. Thank you, thank you.”

–Ellen Mirojnick, Best Costume Design nominee for Oppenheimer

“In the spring of 2021, as hate crimes targeting elderly Asian people dominated headlines, I turned a camera on my grandmas who are inseparable best friends. Despite being a combined 182 years old, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó have infectious youthful spirits, and together we made a film that humanizes and honors them. Thank you to the Academy for acknowledging our film and helping these one-of-a-kind women in my life feel seen.”

–Sean Wang, Best Documentary Short Subject nominee for Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó



“I couldn’t be more thrilled for Sean and the team. Celebrating the joy, resilience and love of a film like Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó in this moment in time seems to be just what the world needs.”

—Joanna Natasegara, Executive Producer of Best Documentary Short Subject nominee Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

“When our grandson asked if he could make a film about us, we thought he was crazy. We said ‘who would want to watch a movie about us?’ And now, the fact that the film has brought joy to so many, it’s a happiness we could have never imagined. We feel so seen and loved. Now we have to find something to wear.”

—Nǎi Nai (Yi Yan Fuei) and Wài Pó (Chang Li Hua), Film Participants of Best Documentary Short Subject nominee, Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó



“This Oscar Nomination is a great honor for our whole team, and we’re thrilled about the increased visibility of our film. We hope that it sparks meaningful conversations about the often underestimated and vital work life of teachers, shedding light on their dedication and impact in shaping the future.”

–Ilker Çatak, Director of Best International Feature Film nominee, The Teachers’ Lounge



“We are absolutely delighted that the Academy has recognized Bobi Wine: The People’s President. Bobi and Barbie have been under house arrest as recently as this week, making this nomination a timely reminder of the continued fight for democracy, around the world. This film and this nomination has the power to influence the future of Uganda and its 44 million people living under the current regime. Thank you to everyone who has supported and continues to support our film.”

–Christopher Sharp & Moses Bwayo, Best Documentary Feature nominees for Bobi Wine: The People’s President

“I learnt from Bella Baxter that life is a crazy, unexpected but mostly joyous adventure, it certainly feels that way today. Especially the joyous part. I’m humbled to be honored by the Academy and with this amazing group of writers. The entire team on Poor Things are masters of their crafts and it is a humbling honor to be recognized alongside of them this morning.”

–Tony McNamara, Best Adapted Screenplay nominee for Poor Things

“Out of this world ! what a feat of genius of Yorgos Lanthimos to put this film together with the help of Element and Searchlight, Bella (Emma Stone) leading the way. It’s been a rollercoaster and we are all still hanging on!!”

–Shone Heath, Best Production Design nominee for Poor Things

“Congratulations to our team. Form the art department, set dec, props, construction, model makers, sculptors, greens and beyond. Without each and everyone one of your huge contribution Poor Things would never of been realised.”

–James Price, Best Production Design nominee for Poor Things

“We are delighted with this recognition from the Academy for our amazing cast and creative team on Poor Things based on Alasdair Gray’s iconic novel and adapted by the wonderful Tony McNamara. It’s an amazing testament to the collaboration between our brilliant director Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone our phenomenal lead actress and producing partner. It’s particularly gratifying that the Academy have recognised the incredibly imaginative, ambitious and iconic work of our many talented heads of department across cinematography, costume design, makeup and hair, original score, production design and editing – all working together in creative harmony in service of a unique directorial vision. And of course the incomparable Mark Ruffalo in an outstanding performance.

We are also very grateful to our financiers, Film4 who helped us develop the film, Searchlight Pictures who have put it out into the world so brilliantly and to the team at Element who have contributed so much at every step of the way.”

–Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, producers of Best Picture nominee, Poor Things

“I’d like to thank the Cinematographer’s Branch of the Academy for this amazing recognition. I am in gratitude to Martin Scorsese for trusting me to help tell this important story. Thank you to Apple Films for their unwavering support and to the Osage, who graciously shared their culture and history with us. I share this nomination with my excellent camera, grip, and electric crew.”

–Rodrigo Prieto, Best Cinematography nominee for Killers of the Flower Moon

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing “It Never Went Away.” Making music is an act of survival. There was a stretch of time during which my wife Suleika was in the hospital and we weren’t sure she’d make it. This song began as a lullaby, so she could have a restful aura in the hospital room.

Congratulations to my co-writer, Dan Wilson, and thank you to Netflix, Mercury Studios, Higher Ground and our brilliant director, Matthew Heineman, for sharing our story with the world. We are grateful to be surrounded by love.”

–Jon Batiste, Best Original Song nominee for “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Words cannot describe how incredibly happy we are! David, Nicky and I would like to thank the Academy for recognising this film. We also want to thank our team who all played their part in this labour of love and finally Netflix for giving us the opportunity and platform to reach so many people through the magic of film. Through this film we hope to share the message that it’s ok not to be ok.”

–Misan Harriman, David Oyelowo, and Nicky Bentham, on behalf of Best Live Action Short nominee, The After

“Thank you so much to the Academy for this tremendous recognition — it’s such an unbelievable honor. I am overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude. And for my first film…crazy. Some of the experience working on a debut film is secretly questioning if you belong, if people will support your vision. It has been equal parts scary and rewarding to make this film and release it into the world. It is with immense gratitude to those who championed my vision that I now get to be among these giants of screenwriting. Congratulations to my amazing producers – Christine, David and Pam – and A24 for nurturing this film and working tirelessly for it. And thank you to our incredible cast – Greta, Teo and John, our film would not exist without you. There’s an Eastern concept in our film called In-Yun, which is the miraculous connection and love we have with each other just by being in the same place at the same time. It’s the result of thousands of lives we’ve shared before this one. Our entire filmmaking team felt this deeply while making Past Lives. Today’s news makes me feel like many of our filmmaking peers felt the same way. Thank you.”

–Celine Song, Best Original Screenplay nominee for Past Lives

“Thank you so much to The Academy for this tremendous honor. Olfa and her daughters’ story resonated with me because it was so complex and fascinating but ultimately needed to be told, and it’s a privilege to share their story. To be recognized by the Academy for the second time, and especially by my documentary filmmaker colleagues, is truly incredible, and the entire team is so excited and so grateful.“

–Kaouther Ben Hania, Best Documentary Feature nominee for Four Daughters

“For nearly 40 years I have been making films while admiring the artistry of Hollywood Visual Effects, and I feel that I have finally come this far. I had not set my sights on being nominated, but I am very happy to have been brought to this place.

The artists and I have been working on Godzilla Minus One while saying, “We’re going to make this for the world!”, and I’m very happy to hear that our words have been proven true!”

–Takasho Yamazaki, VFX Supervisor of Best Visual Effects nominee, Godzilla Minus One



“I am thrilled and honored to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay alongside so many amazing films. I’m overjoyed for my good friends and fellow Holdovers, Paul Giamatti, Da’vine Joy Randolph and Kevin Tent. All love and glory to our director, the brilliant Alexander Payne, who made this dream a reality and without whom none of this would have happened. Dominic Sessa: you are a young genius with perfect hair, and I love you. Thanks to Mark Johnson, Focus Features and Miramax, and massive thanks to the Academy for warmly embracing our story of three broken people, stranded on a snowy island, who find love and form a family.”

–David Hemingson, Best Original Screenplay nominee for The Holdovers

“We are enormously grateful to the Academy’s Documentary Branch for lifting up this story and we are deeply honored to lead the charge to bring The Last Repair Shop to the 96th Oscars. This film is about magnifying love and the people whose love makes the world go around. The fixers. The helpers. Those who lift us up with song. It is our duty to support and encourage and applaud them. Love, music, healing; these are the things that make the world go around and we found that story in an inconspicuous corner of LA’s public school district. This nomination is a win for the repair shop, for Los Angeles, and for all music loving people who believe in the will to repair. In many places in the world, young people have zero access to musical instruments. This nomination can help send a powerful message. You can’t stop the music.”

–Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot, Co-Directors of Best Documentary Short Subject nominee, The Last Repair Shop

“I’m so excited about being nominated for ‘The Fire Inside’!! This song is all about passion. It’s the theme song not only for the movie Flamin’ Hot but a theme song for dreamers everywhere with that Fire Inside to make their dreams come true.”

–Diane Warren, Best Original Song nominee for “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“We are shocked and deeply moved, thank you to the Academy! This means so much coming from the writer’s branch which surely contains every one of our heroes. We are forever indebted to Todd Haynes for his mastery and singular vision. Thank you to Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton who brought these characters to life with such nuance and vulnerability. Thank you also to our wonderful producers Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Sophie Mas, Chrstine Vachon & Pam Koffler, the entire cast and crew, and Netflix who has championed the film with such love and care. We’re gonna go celebrate with a thick, sweet, dry slice of coconut cake.”

–Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik, Best Original Screenplay nominees for May December

“We are all so grateful to be recognized along all of these incredible works of art this year. And the performances from every actor who I so admire. Thank you to Jamie, Alex & Nina Bernstein for allowing their parents’ story to be out there in the world and thank you to the Academy. We are very honored to be included.”

–Bradley Cooper, Best Picture nominee, Best Original Screenplay nominee, and Best Actor nominee for Maestro

“We poured so much love and joy into Maestro. I’m brimming with gratitude today and huge pride for the rest of the Maestro team! Thank you to Bradley for handing me this gift of a role and an experience. I fiddled with Felicia’s lighter all morning, keeping the point of all of this close to my heart. I’m so grateful to the Academy- we are going to have the best time ever dressing up and paying tribute to this extraordinary couple.”

–Carey Mulligan, Best Actress nominee for Maestro

“To be amplified for my work for portraying this American Hero is everything to me. When my name is called, so is BAYARD RUSTIN’s. What an extraordinary honor. My heart is bursting with joy.”

–Colman Domingo, Best Actor nominee for Rustin

“We are so grateful to the Academy for recognizing Society of the Snow with two wonderful nominations today. We are happy to be able to tell this story that, through the power of cinema, aims to show how, in the worst moments, we can give the best of ourselves. I share the Best International Film nomination with the entire Spanish film industry, our Uruguayan, Argentinean and Chilean crew and all the human group behind the society of the snow. Like the Andes odyssey, it has been a collective effort. I share the joy with all of them. Vamo’ arriba!”

–J.A. Bayona, Director of Best International Feature nominee, Society of the Snow

“I am truly humbled to find our movie The Holdovers honored with so many nominations in one of the strongest years for movies in some time. Alexander Payne’s singular vision compelled us all to forge a complicated movie that embraces what we all have in common with one another and sends the audience out into the light of both forgiveness and compassion. We cannot thank the Academy enough for taking to heart a movie that reminds us of what it is to be both painfully and gloriously human.”

–Mark Johnson, Producer of Best Picture nominee, The Holdovers

“What a thrill to wake up and see so much of Oppenheimer’s cast and crew recognized by our peers in the Academy. I’m very proud to have been on this journey with them, under the sincere and devoted leadership of Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, to realize this triumph of a script. The support and creative freedom we felt from Universal allowed us to be exceptionally focused on the task at hand, and for that I’m profoundly thankful. And to the extraordinary musicians who believed in this score and poured so much of themselves into the process: Thank you. I share this honor with all of you.”

–Ludwig Göransson, Best Original Score nominee for Oppenheimer



—Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers of Best Picture nominee, Anatomy of a Fall

“Our journey from the Croisette to this moment has been nothing short of astonishing. Watching audiences around the world discover and champion this film has been an adventure we’ll never forget. Thank you to our department heads, cast, crew and everyone who came out to the theaters around the world; you made today possible. To our fearless leader Justine Triet, her incredible partner in craft and life, Arthur Harari, and NEON – we share this with you. We are truly honored and moved by this recognition. Next stop, Dolby Theater!” “It is an incredible honor to have Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse honored by the Academy. Over 1,000 artists and crew put their hearts and souls into making this movie something that looked, sounded and felt like the unexpected. To see Miles Morales’ story be embraced by audiences who see themselves in him is a true honor and to have the Academy embrace it in such a way affirms its impact on our culture and on the art form.”

–Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg, Nominees for Best Animated Feature Film nominee, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our film Poor Things and so many of the artists I had the great honor of collaborating alongside. We share this moment with every person on camera and off who worked so tirelessly to bring Bella’s unique world and perspective to life. I want to send most special congratulations to my fellow producer and our Bella Baxter, Emma Stone, on two very deserved nominations, including her first for producing. Thank you for yet another unforgettable collaboration.”

–Yorgos Lanthimos, Best Director nominee for Poor Things “On behalf of the whole Mission visual effects team, we’re honoured and thrilled to be nominated for our work. It genuinely wouldn’t have been possible without the work and support of the entire crew.”

—Alex Wuttke, Best Visual Effects nominee for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One “I am overwhelmed with emotion at this incredible honour. To be nominated for best VFX at the prestigious Oscars is a dream come true and I would like to thank everyone who helped make this become a reality, to all the productions, artists and technology crew at ILM. Congratulations to all the nominees and best of luck!”

—Simone Coco, Best Visual Effects nominee for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One “It is an amazing honour to be nominated for an Oscar and I extremely proud that it is for Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1. The Mission Impossible movies set the standard for special and visual effects and I am so happy to have been apart of it. A massive thank you goes out to Academy and also to Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie for giving me the opportunity to work on such a great franchise.”

—Neil Corbould, Best Visual Effects nominee for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One “A huge thanks to our peers at the Acadamy for this nomination. It’s a strong year and we feel especially honoured to be amongst these artists.”

–James Mather, Best Sound nominee for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One “So thrilled for the whole sound team to get this amazing recognition. We are very fortunate to work with film makers who really appreciate the importance of sound.”

—Chris Burdon, Best Sound nominee for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One “Wow! What an honour to be recognised by our peers and receive this amazing nomination! :)”

—Mark Taylor, Best Sound nominee for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One “Thanks to Tom and McQ for their leadership. It is great honour to be representing the amazing teamwork gaining this much appreciated recognition from our peers.”

—Chris Munro, Best Sound nominee for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One “I’m humbled, honored, and thrilled to be considered for such a prestigious award. I want to say a huge thank you to the large team of people at ILM who are responsible for making this happen, and to the filmmakers who were so wonderful to work with. Best of luck to all the nominees!”

—Jeff Sutherland, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor on behalf of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One “I am truly honored by the acknowledgment from The Academy, to be recognized alongside remarkable individuals whom I deeply admire. We set out to explore the complexities of relationships – between a couple and raising a child – and the complexity of truth within them. When creating this film, we valued finding the spectacular not in the subject, but between the people. We tried to reach something true by always valuing imperfection, ambiguity, and complexity and who better to help tell that story than our longtime collaborator, the exceptional Sandra Huller, who brought our vision for the character to life. The resonance of “Anatomy of a Fall,” from Cannes to today brings me immense joy and profound gratitude. This is a memory of a lifetime and a day I will remember forever. On behalf of our team, including our dog Snoop, thank you for embracing our film.”

–Justine Triet, Best Director nominee and Best Original Screenplay nominee for Anatomy of a Fall “I’m honoured to be nominated alongside my friends from Poor Things. Making this film has been such an extraordinary artistic journey, and being given the freedom to write music without any creative inhibition, to fully interpret and fall in love with Bella’s world, and to work with such talented and kind people has been a true privilege. My gratitude to Yorgos for asking me to write the music for Poor Things is impossible to put into words.”

–Jerskin Fendrix, Best Original Score nominee for Poor Things

“It is an incredible privilege to see 20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. Thank you for this nomination, and congratulations to all the other nominees. It gives me hope that the story of Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities, that are getting attacked every day, will remain in people’s hearts.”

— Mstyslav Chernev, Director of Best Documentary Feature, 20 Days in Mariupol “Coming in as new directors for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we were entrusted with continuing to tell Miles’ story in our own style and worked diligently alongside the many artists and production crew to bring something truly unique and original to the Spider-Verse. We are elated for our work on this film to be acknowledged by the Academy and are thankful to our entire crew for going on this adventure with us.”

–Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Directors of Best Animated Feature nominee, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse “My thanks to The Academy for this recognition not only of my work, Cord’s, Sterling’s and Laura’s but the work of everyone who poured their talent into our film. We did this together. We loved making American Fiction. We thought it might be special. To be included among the other nominees this year is a beautiful acknowledgment of our efforts to make it so. And thank you to MRC, T-Street and Orion/Amazon/MGM for walking the walk with us, so that our film could be made, seen and touch others the way it touched us. ‘Let them love all of you.’”

–Jeffrey Wright, Best Actor nominee for American Fiction



–Kevin Tent, Best Film Editing nominee for The Holdovers “There is truly nothing better than being nominated by one’s peers. I am incredibly grateful and thrilled beyond belief. Working with Alexander Payne is hands down the best. Our ongoing collaboration truly means the world to me. I know I speak for the whole Holdovers family when I say we couldn’t be prouder of our film, how it’s been received, and now embraced by the Academy.” “”This is a great honor and we are so grateful and happy that the adventure of Io Capitano continues. Our hope is that the film, and the story of Seydou that shows us a journey through the eyes of a young person dreaming of a better life, will continue to reach audiences all over the world.”

–Matteo Garrone, Director of International Feature Film nominee, Io Capitano