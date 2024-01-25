Awards Daily talks to Rob Huebel about guest-starring as one-half of Pellino & Carnes on NBC’s Night Court.

Like many people during the pandemic, Rob Huebel let his hair go gray.

“I just decided, I don’t think we’re going to survive this anyway, so why am I coloring my hair?” Huebel says with a laugh. “I didn’t know I was this silver. When I first got it cut, I looked in the mirror and went, ‘Oh gosh! This is really silver!’ I think it helps with certain characters. I’ll probably end up playing a lot of sleazy lawyers and FBI agents, coaches, principals, guidance counselors, various authority figures with a weird slant to them. I’m down for anything. Whatever works.”

When it comes to sleazy lawyers, you can’t get much sleazier than his guest role as Pellino of Pellino & Carnes on NBC’s Night Court, who chases ambulances and fights for the affection of Olivia (India de Beaufort). Spoiler alert: His counterpart Carnes, played by his real-life pal Paul Scheer, gets the girl in the end!

“I couldn’t believe it. They sent us the script before, and I really had second thoughts,” he jokes. “Maybe when we get on set, I could twist some arms. Let’s be realistic: He’s not gonna steal this girl from me! It was so fun to work with Paul, and we love pulling the rug out from each other, so that’s a really great twist for the show. You don’t really see it coming. The show is such a fun ride to jump into and to be a part of.”

Watch my full interview with Huebel below where we talk about what it was like walking onto the iconic set and injury lawyer billboards that inspired his character.

Night Court airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.