The Academy has added a new category for “Casting,” which the BAFTA already has. This is an interesting change to the lineup. I’m always happy to have another category to predict. I really hope that the Academy considers bringing Best Picture back down to five. I think it’s something they should consider now, given the state of the industry. Since the Academy and the industry seem to be focused more on a global audience, and they already have a category for “International Feature,” perhaps they ought to change the rules for that category such that any film can compete in that category, not just submissions by the country of origin.

Here is their press release:

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the creation of an annual competitive Academy Award® for Achievement in Casting, beginning with the 98th Academy Awards® for films released in 2025.

“Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “We congratulate our Casting Directors Branch members on this exciting milestone and for their commitment and diligence throughout this process.”

“On behalf of the members of the Casting Directors Branch, we’d like to thank the Board of Governors, the Awards Committee and Academy leadership for their support. This award is a deserved acknowledgment of our casting directors’ exceptional talents and a testament to the dedicated efforts of our branch,” said Academy Casting Directors Branch governors Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Coleman and Debra Zane.

Category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in April 2025 with the complete 98th Academy Awards Rules. The specifics of the award’s presentation will be determined by the Academy’s Board of Governors and its administrative leadership at a future date.

The Casting Directors Branch was created in July 2013. There are currently nearly 160 members of the branch.

The last new award category created was Best Animated Feature Film, established in 2001.

Here are the BAFTA nominees for casting since 2019 (when it started):

2019

Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

2020

Rocks

Calm with Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

2021

West Side Story

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

2022

Elvis

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

2023

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon