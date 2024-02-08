The Academy has added a new category for “Casting,” which the BAFTA already has. This is an interesting change to the lineup. I’m always happy to have another category to predict. I really hope that the Academy considers bringing Best Picture back down to five. I think it’s something they should consider now, given the state of the industry. Since the Academy and the industry seem to be focused more on a global audience, and they already have a category for “International Feature,” perhaps they ought to change the rules for that category such that any film can compete in that category, not just submissions by the country of origin.
Here is their press release:
The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the creation of an annual competitive Academy Award® for Achievement in Casting, beginning with the 98th Academy Awards® for films released in 2025.
“Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “We congratulate our Casting Directors Branch members on this exciting milestone and for their commitment and diligence throughout this process.”
“On behalf of the members of the Casting Directors Branch, we’d like to thank the Board of Governors, the Awards Committee and Academy leadership for their support. This award is a deserved acknowledgment of our casting directors’ exceptional talents and a testament to the dedicated efforts of our branch,” said Academy Casting Directors Branch governors Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Coleman and Debra Zane.
Category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in April 2025 with the complete 98th Academy Awards Rules. The specifics of the award’s presentation will be determined by the Academy’s Board of Governors and its administrative leadership at a future date.
The Casting Directors Branch was created in July 2013. There are currently nearly 160 members of the branch.
The last new award category created was Best Animated Feature Film, established in 2001.
Here are the BAFTA nominees for casting since 2019 (when it started):
2019
Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
2020
Rocks
Calm with Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
2021
West Side Story
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
2022
Elvis
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
2023
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
(Emergency Spamming):
We interrupt this Oscar topic for a public service inquiry.
A lot of readers are still having trouble logging on to comment through our new wpDisquz portal.
The most common frustration is that readers trying to comment get this message: “email address is invalid”
Have others of you run into the same problem? How did you overcome it?
Although I mentioned it already in the thread in question, I got that message when responding to someone in the “New Commenting System” thread but I was allowed to post on the thread if it wasn’t a response. And if this goes through, it seems that responding also works for me in other threads.
r u a hacker?
No. Is the problem that the system for some reason assumes you’re a hacker?
I’m sort of joking (I know, it’s hard to tell.)
I just meant to say: Congrats! You cracked the lock!
But yes, the site safeguards often make me prove that I’m human — and then when I do, it refuses to believe me.
The only thing I could imagine the category for Best Stunt could be instituted is that they also combine that with Choreography (from musicals and such). Both are performance-based, required a stunt person coordinator and/or choreographer. That way it’s not just action films getting nominated, but more Academy-friendly “musicals” can also get nominated that way (think of West Side Story choreography).
Testing 1, 2, 3 if my comment is allowed on this new system….
FACT: AS FAR BACK AS 8 YEARS AGO BEFORE THE ACADEMY WOKEN UP TO THEMSELF I CAN ANNOUNCE THAT I ADVOCATED FOR HERE ON AD.COMWHAT TO ME WERE OBVIOUS DEFICIENCIES IN A FAILURE TO RECOGNISE ASPECTS OF CINEMA TO ELEVATE AND ENCOURAGE MUCH MORE OPPORTUNITY FOR TECHNICAL AND BIGGER SCOPE PERFORMANCE BASED FILMS ALA BIG STUDIO FILMS..MORE THAN THEY HAVE:
8 YEARS AGO I CALLED FOR:
Highlighted above in Bold, The Academy have FINALLY 8 YEARS after AFTER i noticed these multiple shortcomings that were leaving certain genre and callibre films hamstrung in awards season come oscar nominations….woken up to STARTING to address these shortcomings BUT..
THE BIGGEST TRAVESTY OUT OF TIMING OF THEIR ANNOUNCEMENT IS ACTUALLY A SLAP IN THE FACE TO OPPENHEIMER this announcement should been done LEAST 2 years ago to enable it to be primed to see WHOLE REASON BEST CASTING OSCAR purpose is formed for:
THE BIGGEST MOST AMBITIOUS ACTING ENSEMBLE OF MAIN AND SUPPORTING AND (CHAMEO) ACTORS WORKING SEEMLESSLY TO DELIVER A MEMORABLE MASTERPIECE LIKES OSCARS NOT WITNESSED OR HAD AS LEAD OSCAR CONTENDER IN DECADES! IN FACT ON PAR WITH RETURN OF THE KING, OPPENEHIMER IS THE BIGGEST MOST SUCCESSFUL ACTING ENSEMBLE CAST SINCE EARLY 2000’S ! AND FOR NON FRANCHISE STANDALONE FILM IT IS EASILY THE BIGGEST ARGUABLY SINCE SCHINDLER’S LIST! FOR HISTORIC SETTING TYPE FILM..
So all good i relieved OScar have woken up to themselves start to (seemingly i think dare i say it) MAYBE start to get over their identity politics infatuation obsession that wrecked most of oscar races ou7tcomes for most of last 14 years, but on basis of criteria Oppenheimer fulfills and cast ensemble delivered not like number other big ensembles that fail to deliver in box office makes Oppenheimer’s feat all more ultra rare here…and cos of that that is why it MASSIVE MISSED OPPORTUNITY for Best casting to NOT be awarded to film that while academy wont admit it you can BET once AGAIN NOLAN and hisd majestic magnum opus masterpiece what it accomplished is a key driver behind their consideration...
But should been Oppenheimer win best casting BEFORE any future film as hard to see how much IF ANY at all in first decade post best casting oscar introduced do full justice to notion of best casting bigger can be better if it DELIVERS to critics and audiences …not just small intimate ensembles either..
I call on THE academy to introduce 2 more categories of my above list and it something Oppenheimer has exposed oscars flawed logic being ruled ineligible DISGRACEFULLY in visual effects cos it was not ‘digital enough’ but thanx to Nolan (is there anything he cinematically CANNOT revolutionise above and beyond any filmmaker around todays generation?) But he prides himself in restraining use of digital effects…and criticism rightly on the Academy is their all too willingness to forgeo value of pre- digital era that finding it way back thanx to Nolan leading the way with PHYSICAL visual effects if the academy CANNOT distinguish between the two which is embrassing for them really- then the NEXT category has to be Best PHYSICAL Visual Effects to ensure filmmakers put as much if arguably not more effort than digital cgi effects in their films…. to physically construct all components and set up and execution from pytotechnics, explosions, artfully done of course lighting (built round the visual effects not cinematography) and scope of physical effects how well controlled they are etc…it hard to fathom given decades PRIOR to onset of the digital revolution the academy seemingly forgotten accomplishement of some hollywoods older great classics to physically construct and execute effects ahead ofg ytheir time without the damn computer!
While Stunt ensemble looks like the next likely one to be pushed across i absolutely for there one other I prefer to see happen first..
IT the one that i call been the ‘silent’ performer of the oscars the fusion of music and motion , music , action and drama… that existed since the onset of the first musical score accompanying film conducted in very early days of the academy.
This is about FUSION and the PAYOFF it is DIFFERENT to ORIGINAL SCORE.. original score yes to point seen working within a film context BUT MUSICAL visual composition specifically is integration of score propelling and complementing key chase scenes, for instance, key moments and sequences that drive potentially key subplot of a film or most obviously of all, the literal music and visual choreography composition fusion but it namesake…the MISSING part particularly for musicals that NOT been recognised it so obvious- whether in west side story, sound of music, for instance, how could musicals NOT lead decades ago to musical visual composition?
This category is key to ABOLISHING long held genre discrimination troo against likes of Science Fiction, Action drama/ thriller, and to empower allowance of war films and the very best of absolute standout (by standout i mean ONLY really thtoughtful well written extra well acted, best executed across the board- like avengers endgame or the dark knight) to have much fairer shot getting oscar nominations…but remember blockbusters of depth not just pur populist average written and acted stuff…films take immense effort put together narratively etc (like Dead Reckoning or Fury Rd) Remember the astonishing score working in sync in the Dark Knight with the reverse turn on it head hostage vs. villain reversal with the swat that Batman need to trrake down rather than to target the true evil ‘dr’s’ in THAT highrise CLIMAX OF THE AGES? in a modern blockbuster extraordinaire? THAT what we talking about where the emotive vibe and energy compliments the visual rigour of key cinematic plot scenes/ climaxes/ sequences …and another one which is central pivot of the Dark Knight: who could forget the ‘death drop’ off the massive hong kong highrise the buildup, the tension, the actions, the TIMING of evolution of BOTH score and sequences…and stuntwork is METICULOUSLY detailed too…THAT IS the whole idea of VISUAL MUSICAL COMPOSITION oscar..and it existed in NORTH BY NORTHWEST, IT EXISTED PREDATED THE NOLAN ERA, THE SPIELBERG ERA, ARGUABLY AT IT ZENITH IN THE HITCHCOCK/ KUBRICK ERA Imagine 2001 a Space Oddysey, woul that film stood a chance for one best EVER musical visual compositions?
So really it time for BOTH PHYSICAL visual effects AND Best Visual Musical composition oscars what you think? you see strong case for this happening as cinema evolves NOT just as Nolan shows yet AGAIN JUST digitised visual effects? and opportunity in combination both oscar categories to END GENRE DISCRIMINATION against LEAST half a dozen genres of films that been of masterpiece status have not won cos their no oscars link to those genres to them being socar contender? what you think?
So why not? isn;t it time? OScar only doing half the job they should to introduce categories and with restrictive speech run time for winning speeches screw the paranoia bout the supposed ‘long’ oscar ceremony MORE PEOPLE will happily tune in if they see their genre film BEST of bunch mind you of a thriller, action drama, war, horror even film…for instance get fair chance of possible oscar glory ey? not to mention sci fi thoughts?
By the way, what’s going on with Anne Thompson writing articles (and David Ehrlich expressing something similar) about how The Zone of Interest could actually win Best Picture? She’s saying
“But if there were one movie that had a sliver of a chance to overtake “Oppenheimer,” with passion and political timeliness behind it, “The Zone of Interest” would be it.”
Sounds like a wild thing to even consider to me.
I think a lot of people are looking at an Oscar climax that’s 30 days away and trying to fluff up enough foreplay to keep things interesting?
Casting MVP in Anatomy of a Fall.
They should have introduced Oscar for intimacy coordinators instead of this one: they are the most important industry workers nowadays
I’m not sure I understand your point. Can you please elaborate. Maybe explain your thought process here?
Comment of the Year!
Brilliant! Can’t wait.
the irony on 2020’s nominees, is how they passed over the casting director of Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, which totally should have deserved the nom, just for discovering Maria Bakalova
Stunts should be next, either for the Stunt coordinator or the stunt ensemble (probably they would go for the coordinator)
“is how they passed over the casting director of Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, which totally should have deserved the nom”
I think that movie deserved some other nods that season at the Oscars – including Best Picture..
Best Casting but no Best Stunt Ensemble? If they truly wanted to bring audiences in, that seems like a more compelling (and truthfully more deserving) group to recognize. Plus, the film’s Director is usually heavily involved in Casting and that’s often based on established relationships… not sure if this is a great addition tbh
Best Stunt Ensemble at the Oscars would be extremely weird, I guess, but (yeah) why not?… Maybe the Oscars should be like the Grammys and have separate nominations for each type of films, including super-heroes and horror. The Oscars should have 300+ categories. We’re always happy to have more categories to predict.
Okay, someone genuinely help me out please, because I never understood what Best Casting actually goes for. What is Best Casting? Sure, the Casting Director does important work in the casting of actors to a film, but once they are cast, the end product depends entirely on the work of the actors. Does the casting director get credit if an actor turns in a great performance? Is the casting director lousy if the performance is underwhelming? How does this work? And on the flipside, is any acting achievement less (or more) because they were “well cast”?
Best Casting = Finding “Dominic Sessa” to play alongside Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
Bravo to Susan Shopmaker, the casting director of The Holdovers…
I see your Sessa and double it with the genius castings of Anna Paquin for The Piano, Haley Joel Osment for The 6th Sense, Maria Bakalova for Borat 2 or Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once…
Jacob Tremblay in Lenny Abrahamson’s “Room”.
And on the flipside, is any acting achievement less (or more) because they were “well cast”?
Complex question. I have no confident answer.
I can only suggest that maybe the only way to approach a general answer is to look at specific examples. For me, it’s like trying to assess the SAG/AFTRA category of Best ensemble.
Best casting, in my mind, is not just about casting individual actors/actresses who best fit each role. It’s more about the trickier task of assembling a cast that has electric chemistry together.
Like the cast of Saltburn.
Like the cast of All of Us Strangers.
Like the cast of The Holdovers.
We could also name movies in which the casting feels like a mess… but that would be mean. (?)
Gun to my head, forced name to a director whose movies seem to me to be a casting catastrophe, that director’s name might rhyme with Rabid O’Fussle.
I guess I just never think of it in the sense of the casting feeling like a mess. When I don’t like a performance, I usually just consider it a bad performance, even if it was “miscast”.
NOTEWORTHY YOU dont mention Oppenheimer at TOP of your list not only the biggest all star cast put together in a hollywood big studio film in 20 years but one which DELIVERS IN SPADES was simply on FIRE in how chemistry worked in the film and chemistry DOES very much = ultra rare feat of collective cast resonating with critics and audiences how coudl you NOT have Oppie in your very limited list? there more than way to look at ‘chemistry’ of a cast… curious cos the films you mentioned it very questionable they delivered as far as their cast resonating with film goers of which limited amount very much so could engage to the film?
by way i may missed it how highly you yourself rate oppenheimer? i totally respect film like poor things or all us strangers resonate personally to you that cool for you but where you rate oppenheimer?
At some point you probably just need to accept that other people can have an opinion that doesn’t align with yours.
Unless you enjoy being angry and frustrated at 6 billion people.
“resonating with film goers of which limited amount very much so could engage to the film?”
I don’t give the slimmest fuck whether movies I like resonate with anyone else.
BAFTA rules…!
That is awesome! Wish they would add one for voice acting and another one for stunts, too.
If this category was already implemented this year, the nominees would probably be:
– Anatomy of a Fall
– Barbie
– Killers of the Flower Moon
– Oppenheimer
– Poor Things
The Holdovers would make it in instead of either Poor Things or Anatomy of a Fall.
They really need one for stunts.