Announcing live, so far:

WINNERS:

Fantasy Feature Film:

Contemporary Feature Film: Saltburn

Period Feature Film: Oppenheimer

Animated Feature Film: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Television Movie or Limited Series: Beef

One-Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series: The Last of Us – Infected

One-Hour Contemporary Single Camera Series: Succession – America Decides

Variety or Reality Series: Squid Game – The Challenge: War

Variety Special: 80th Golden Globe Awards

Commercials: (Tie!!!) Booking.com: Somewhere, Anywhere, The Musical and Apple: The New Macbook Pro: Scary Fast

Half Hour Single-Camera Series: Reservation Dogs – Deer Lady

Multi-Camera Series: Frasier – Moving In

One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series: The Great – You the People, Fun, Peter and the Wolf

Short Format & Music Videos: Taylor Swift: I Can See You

FEATURE FILM NOMINEES:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Asteroid City

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Killers of the Flower Moon

Production Designer: Jack Fisk

Maestro

Production Designer: Kevin Thompson

Napoleon

Production Designer: Arthur Max

Oppenheimer

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Barbie

Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood

The Creator

Production Designer: James Clyne

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Production Designer: Beth Mickle

Poor Things

Production Designers: James Price, Shona Heath

Wonka

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Beau is Afraid

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

John Wick: Chapter 4

Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh

The Killer

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Production Designer: Gary Freeman

Saltburn

Production Designer: Suzie Davies

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and the Heron

Art Director: Yôji Takeshige

Elemental

Production Designer: Don Shank

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Designer: Patrick O’Keefe

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Production Designer: Guillaume Aretos

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Production Designer: Yashar Kassai

TELEVISION NOMINEES:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Crown – Sleep Dearie Sleep

Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Gilded Age – His Grace the Duke, Close Enough to Touch, Warning Shots

Production Designer: Bob Shaw

The Great – You the People, Fun, Peter and the Wolf

Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Susan

Production Designer: Bill Groom

Perry Mason- Chapter Eleven

Production Designer: Keith Cunningham

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

For All Mankind – The Bear Hug

Production Designer: Seth Reed

The Last of Us – Infected

Production Designer: John Paino

Loki – Ouroboros

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

The Mandalorian – Chapter 23: The Spies

Production Designers: Doug Chiang, Andrew L. Jones

Silo -Machines

Production Designer: Gavin Bocquet

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Fargo – Trials and Tribulations

Production Designer: Trevor Smith

The Morning Show -The Kármán Line, Ghost in the Machine, Love Island

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Poker Face – Escape From Shit Mountain

Production Designer: Judy Rhee

Succession – America Decides

Production Designer: Stephen Carter

Yellowjackets – Digestif

Production Designer: Margot Ready

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

All the Light We Cannot See

Production Designer: Simon Elliott

A Murder at the End of the World

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

Beef

Production Designer: Grace Yun

Daisy Jones & The Six

Production Designer: Jessica Kender

Lessons in Chemistry

Production Designer: Cat Smith

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Bear – Omelette

Production Designer: Merje Veski

Only Murders in the Building – Sitzprobe, Opening Night

Production Designer: Patrick Howe

Our Flag Means Death – Impossible Birds, Red Flags, Man on Fire

Production Designer: Ra Vincent

Reservation Dogs – Deer Lady

Production Designer: Brandon Tonner-Connolly

What We Do in the Shadows – A Weekend at Morrigan Manor

Production Designer: Shayne Fox

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Bob Hearts Abishola – Twerk O’ Clock

Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

Bunk’d -The Glitching Hour

Production Designer: Kelly Hogan

The Conners- Road Trip and Guilt Trip

Production Designer: Jerry Dunn

Frasier – Moving In

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

That 90’s Show – Free Leia

Production Designer: Greg J. Grande

VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show – I’m Clapping From My Puss, What Kind of Medicine Does Dr. King Practice?, Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

History of the World, Part II -VIII

Production Designer: Monica Sotto

RuPaul’s Drag Race -Blame it on the Edit

Production Designer: Gianna Costa

Saturday Night Live – Jenna Ortega/The 1975, Nate Bargatze/Foo Fighters

Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio

Squid Game – The Challenge: War

Production Designers: Mathieu Weekes, Benjamin Norman

VARIETY SPECIAL

76th Annual Tony Awards

Production Designer: Steve Bass

80th Golden Globe Awards

Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Production Designer: Bruce Ryan

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Production Designer: Misty Buckley

The Weeknd: Live at Sofi Stadium

Production Designer: Es Devlin

COMMERCIALS

Apple: The New Macbook Pro: Scary Fast

Production Designer: François Audouy

Booking.com: Somewhere, Anywhere, The Musical

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Dom Perignon: Lady Gaga – The Labor of Creation

Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Giorgio Armani: Armani Si

Production Designer: Annie Beauchamp

M&M’s: Ma&Ya’s

Production Designer: Natalie Groce

SHORT FORMAT & MUSIC VIDEOS

Apple: The Underdogs: Swiped Mac

Production Designer: Jason Hougaard

boygenius: the film

Production Designer: Jen Dunlap

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste: Candy Necklace

Production Designer: Brandon Mendez

Miley Cyrus: River

Production Designer: Kurt Gefke

Taylor Swift: I Can See You

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman