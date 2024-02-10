Announcing live, so far:
WINNERS:
Fantasy Feature Film:
Contemporary Feature Film: Saltburn
Period Feature Film: Oppenheimer
Animated Feature Film: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Television Movie or Limited Series: Beef
One-Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series: The Last of Us – Infected
One-Hour Contemporary Single Camera Series: Succession – America Decides
Variety or Reality Series: Squid Game – The Challenge: War
Variety Special: 80th Golden Globe Awards
Commercials: (Tie!!!) Booking.com: Somewhere, Anywhere, The Musical and Apple: The New Macbook Pro: Scary Fast
Half Hour Single-Camera Series: Reservation Dogs – Deer Lady
Multi-Camera Series: Frasier – Moving In
One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series: The Great – You the People, Fun, Peter and the Wolf
Short Format & Music Videos: Taylor Swift: I Can See You
FEATURE FILM NOMINEES:
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
Asteroid City
Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
Killers of the Flower Moon
Production Designer: Jack Fisk
Maestro
Production Designer: Kevin Thompson
Napoleon
Production Designer: Arthur Max
Oppenheimer
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Barbie
Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood
The Creator
Production Designer: James Clyne
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Production Designer: Beth Mickle
Poor Things
Production Designers: James Price, Shona Heath
Wonka
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Beau is Afraid
Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
John Wick: Chapter 4
Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh
The Killer
Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Production Designer: Gary Freeman
Saltburn
Production Designer: Suzie Davies
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boy and the Heron
Art Director: Yôji Takeshige
Elemental
Production Designer: Don Shank
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Production Designer: Patrick O’Keefe
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Production Designer: Guillaume Aretos
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Production Designer: Yashar Kassai
TELEVISION NOMINEES:
ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Crown – Sleep Dearie Sleep
Production Designer: Martin Childs
The Gilded Age – His Grace the Duke, Close Enough to Touch, Warning Shots
Production Designer: Bob Shaw
The Great – You the People, Fun, Peter and the Wolf
Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Susan
Production Designer: Bill Groom
Perry Mason- Chapter Eleven
Production Designer: Keith Cunningham
ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
For All Mankind – The Bear Hug
Production Designer: Seth Reed
The Last of Us – Infected
Production Designer: John Paino
Loki – Ouroboros
Production Designer: Kasra Farahani
The Mandalorian – Chapter 23: The Spies
Production Designers: Doug Chiang, Andrew L. Jones
Silo -Machines
Production Designer: Gavin Bocquet
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Fargo – Trials and Tribulations
Production Designer: Trevor Smith
The Morning Show -The Kármán Line, Ghost in the Machine, Love Island
Production Designer: Nelson Coates
Poker Face – Escape From Shit Mountain
Production Designer: Judy Rhee
Succession – America Decides
Production Designer: Stephen Carter
Yellowjackets – Digestif
Production Designer: Margot Ready
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
All the Light We Cannot See
Production Designer: Simon Elliott
A Murder at the End of the World
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
Beef
Production Designer: Grace Yun
Daisy Jones & The Six
Production Designer: Jessica Kender
Lessons in Chemistry
Production Designer: Cat Smith
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Bear – Omelette
Production Designer: Merje Veski
Only Murders in the Building – Sitzprobe, Opening Night
Production Designer: Patrick Howe
Our Flag Means Death – Impossible Birds, Red Flags, Man on Fire
Production Designer: Ra Vincent
Reservation Dogs – Deer Lady
Production Designer: Brandon Tonner-Connolly
What We Do in the Shadows – A Weekend at Morrigan Manor
Production Designer: Shayne Fox
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Bob Hearts Abishola – Twerk O’ Clock
Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen
Bunk’d -The Glitching Hour
Production Designer: Kelly Hogan
The Conners- Road Trip and Guilt Trip
Production Designer: Jerry Dunn
Frasier – Moving In
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
That 90’s Show – Free Leia
Production Designer: Greg J. Grande
VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show – I’m Clapping From My Puss, What Kind of Medicine Does Dr. King Practice?, Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out
Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
History of the World, Part II -VIII
Production Designer: Monica Sotto
RuPaul’s Drag Race -Blame it on the Edit
Production Designer: Gianna Costa
Saturday Night Live – Jenna Ortega/The 1975, Nate Bargatze/Foo Fighters
Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio
Squid Game – The Challenge: War
Production Designers: Mathieu Weekes, Benjamin Norman
VARIETY SPECIAL
76th Annual Tony Awards
Production Designer: Steve Bass
80th Golden Globe Awards
Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Production Designer: Bruce Ryan
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Production Designer: Misty Buckley
The Weeknd: Live at Sofi Stadium
Production Designer: Es Devlin
COMMERCIALS
Apple: The New Macbook Pro: Scary Fast
Production Designer: François Audouy
Booking.com: Somewhere, Anywhere, The Musical
Production Designer: Florencia Martin
Dom Perignon: Lady Gaga – The Labor of Creation
Production Designer: Dylan Kahn
Giorgio Armani: Armani Si
Production Designer: Annie Beauchamp
M&M’s: Ma&Ya’s
Production Designer: Natalie Groce
SHORT FORMAT & MUSIC VIDEOS
Apple: The Underdogs: Swiped Mac
Production Designer: Jason Hougaard
boygenius: the film
Production Designer: Jen Dunlap
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste: Candy Necklace
Production Designer: Brandon Mendez
Miley Cyrus: River
Production Designer: Kurt Gefke
Taylor Swift: I Can See You
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman