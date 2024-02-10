Winners so far:

First Time Director

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Variety Series Director

Michael Mancini and Liz Patrick (“Saturday Night Live”) for “Pedro Pascal / Coldplay” (NBC)

Best Variety Special Director

Paul Miller (“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love”) (NBC)

Documentary Director

Mstyslav Chernov (“20 Days in Mariupol”)

Comedy Series Director

Christopher Storer (“The Bear”) for “Fishes” (FX / Hulu)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Director

Sarah Adina Smith (“Lessons in Chemistry”) for “Her and Him” (Apple TV+)

Best Children’s Program Director

Amy Schatz (“Stand Up & Shout: Songs”) from a Philly High School (HBO)

Best Reality Program Director

Niharika Desai (“Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss”) for “Happiness is a Bottle of Cod Liver Oil” (Peacock)

Best Commercial Director

Kim Gehrig (Apple’s “Run This Town” and Expedia’s “The Travelers”)

Cillian Murphy presenting the DGA Award Medallion to Christopher Nolan for #Oppenheimer @Variety pic.twitter.com/WKesKTPkpd — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) February 11, 2024

Photo by @sonFN2020ent on Twitter.

The DGA Awards are upon us. We will announce the winners here as we get them. In the meantime, any last minute No Guts, No Glory picks?

Awards will be handed out in the following categories:

76th Annual DGA Award Nominees

FILM

Best Feature Film Director

Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Alexander Payne (“The Holdovers”)

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Best Documentary Director

Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp (“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”)

Mstyslav Chernov (“20 Days in Mariupol”)

Madeleine Gavin (“Beyond Utopia”)

Davis Guggenheim (“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”)

D. Smith (“Kokomo City”)

Best First-Time Feature Film Director



Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction”)

Manuela Martelli (“Chile ’76”)

Noora Niasari (“Shayda”)

A. V. Rockwell (“A Thousand and One”)

Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series Director

Peter Hoar (“The Last of Us”) for “Long, Long Time” (HBO)

Becky Martin (“Succession”) for “Rehearsal” (HBO)

Mark Mylod (“Succession”) for “Connor’s Wedding” (HBO)

Andrij Parekh (“Succession”) for “America Decides” (HBO)

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman (“Succession”) for “Tailgate Party” (HBO)

Best Comedy Series Director

Erica Dunton (“Ted Lasso”) for “La Locker Room Aux Folles” (Apple TV+)

Bill Hader (“Barry”) for “wow” (HBO)

Declan Lowney (“Ted Lasso”) for “So Long, Farewell” (Apple TV+)

Christopher Storer (“The Bear”) for “Fishes” (FX / Hulu)

Ramy Youssef (“The Bear”) for “Honeydew” (FX / Hulu)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Director

Shawn Levy (“All the Light We Cannot See”) (Netflix)

Tara Miele (“Lessons in Chemistry”) for “Introduction to Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Millicent Shelton (“Lessons in Chemistry”) for “Poirot” (Apple TV+)

Sarah Adina Smith (“Lessons in Chemistry”) for “Her and Him” (Apple TV+)

Nzingha Stewart (“Daisy Jones & the Six”) for “Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” (Prime Video)

Best Variety Series Director

Paul G. Casey (“Real Time with Bill Maher”) for “Episode 2117” (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”) for “Jan. 19, 2023: Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Meet Me at the Altar; Special appearance by Harvey Guillén” (CBS)

Michael Mancini and Liz Patrick (“Saturday Night Live”) for “Pedro Pascal / Coldplay” (NBC)

David Paul Meyer (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”) for “Singer Charley Crockett Performs ‘Name on a Billboard’ and Discusses New Album with Jordan Klepper” (Comedy Central)

Paul Pennolino (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”) for “Dollar Stores” (HBO)

Best Variety Special Director

Joel Gallen (“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”) (Netflix)

Stan Lathan (“Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer”) (Netflix)

Linda Mendoza (“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”) (Netflix)

Paul Miller (“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love”) (NBC)

Glenn Weiss (“The 95th Annual Academy Awards”) (ABC)

Best Reality Program Director

Ken Fuchs (“The Golden Bachelor”) for “Premiere” (ABC)

Joseph Guidry and Alexandra Lipsitz (“Project Greenlight: A New Generation”) for “PGL vs. Gray Matter Problem” (HBO)

Rich Kim (“Lego Masters”) for “Is It Brick?” (Fox)

Patrick McManus (“American Ninja Warrior”) for “Season 15 Finale” (NBC)

Best Children’s Program Director

James Bobin (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”) for “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” (Disney+)

Destin Daniel Cretton (“American Born Chinese”) for “What Guy Are You” (Disney+)

Rob Letterman (“Goosebumps”) for “Say Cheese and Die” (Disney+ / Hulu)

Amy Schatz (“Stand Up & Shout: Songs”) from a Philly High School (HBO)

Dinh Thai (“American Born Chinese”) for “A Monkey on a Quest” (Disney+)

Best Commercial Director

Martin de Thurah (Levi’s’ “Fair Exchange” and “Legends Never Die”)

Seb Edwards (Battle of the Baddest’s “Rumble”)

Kim Gehrig (Apple’s “Run This Town” and Expedia’s “The Travelers”)

Craig Gillespie (Apple’s “Waiting Room”)

Andreas Nilsson (Apple’s “R.I.P. Leon” and “Action Mode”, Les Mills’ “Choose Happy” and Snapchat’s “Wait’ll You See This”)