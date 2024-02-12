Spread the love

We’re happy to feature links to this exclusive international film festival assembled by our good friend Rodrigo. Here’s his invitation and links to purchase tickets and passes.

Hello to my fellow Awards Daily members.

Our 2nd Annual International Film Festival is back during the month of February, accessible virtually, worldwide.

I’ve been a part of this awesome community now for the past 8-9 years, reading and commenting about my favourite films and hoping for their success during the Oscar season. This is where my passion for films began to grow. Over the past couple of years though, I slowly started to shift away from the English films and more towards the non-English films. I began slowly, by first watching the five films nominated for International Feature at the Oscars. Then I watched all the films shortlisted by The Academy. The year after I decided to take the plunge and try to watch as many of the Oscar submitted International Feature films as possible. I became overwhelmed by the amount of amazing films out there being produced around the world.

I noticed that a lot of the Oscar sites covered the International Feature category but none of them dedicated their full attention to all the incredible films being submitted from around the world. And thus my site was created: www.international-feature.com. This website is dedicated to the 90+ films that are submitted to the International Feature category every year for the Academy Awards. It features information on each film, including trailers, release dates, film festival dates, reviews, predictions and more. This will make it easy for all movie fans to find the information needed for any film that they want to watch. I’d like to thank Sasha and Ryan and the amazing team at AD for helping me launch this project last year.

Our Second Annual International Feature Film Festival (IFFF) is now playing virtually until February 29th.

It features solely the official Oscar submitted films from 2022 and 2023.

We are allowed to sell around 100 tickets per film so if you’d like to watch some of the best films from around the world, please purchase them below.

In the Shadow of Beirut, A Piece of Sky, Birthday Boy, Family Album, The Visitor, The Silence of the Mole and Sirin are selling extremely fast so if you’d like to watch those films, please purchase a ticket asap.

​Our aim is to create more opportunities for all International Feature submissions to be seen around the world and we’re so thrilled to be able to bring you these 17 films that are some of the best to be released these past two years. We are super excited to be a part of this wonderful community of films and we’re so thankful for all the support that we’ve received.

We hope that you enjoy them.

This year’s films are:

A Ballad (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Birthday Boy (Panama)

Blockade (Hungary)

Creators (Azerbaijan)

The Duke and the Poet (Serbia)

The Elegy of Laurel (Montenegro)

Family Album (Uruguay)

In the Shadow of Beirut (Ireland)

Moon Heart (Peru)

My Freedom (Latvia)

A Piece of Sky (Switzerland)

Riders (Slovenia)

The Silence of the Mole (Guatemala)

Sirin (Montenegro)

Tito, Margot and Me (Panama)

Under the Hanging Tree (Namibia)

The Visitor (Bolivia)

Individual Tickets are $15.00.

All prices are in USD. All 14 movies are available to anyone around the globe.

To Purchase Tickets Click Here

Or select a pass:

5 films for $50

8 films for $70

12 films for $100

To Purchase Passes Click Here