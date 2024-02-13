Spread the love

Anime fans have made their voices heard! With more than 34 million votes cast from the anime community around the world (nearly doubling from 18 million last year), the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards has revealed today a star-studded slate of musical performances including YOASOBI and Shing02 who will perform beloved tracks from fan-favorite anime, alongside additional celebrity presenters including wrestling legend Mercedes Varnado, American football star DeMarcus Lawrence, and actress, singer, and model Chiaki Kuriyama.

Unique to this year’s celebration is a first-of-its-kind Crunchyroll Anime Awards Theme, specially created by composer and music producer Hiroyuki SAWANO (Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling) and composer, arranger, and lyricist KOHTA YAMAMOTO (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins), who will perform the song live at the ceremony in full for the first time. The iconic show opening will be available to stream on Crunchyroll after the conclusion of the Anime Awards.

The full music performance lineup and newly-added live ceremony and pre-show presenters are listed below, in alphabetical order:





Musical Performances by:



Hiroyuki SAWANO and KOHTA YAMAMOTO – Composer, Arranger, Lyricist, and Musical Producer



Shing02 with OMA and SPIN MASTER A-1 – Recording artist, hip hop band and DJ



YOASOBI – Japanese pop duo





Live Ceremony and Pre-Show Presenters:



Chiaki Kuriyama – Actress, Singer, and Model



DeMarcus Lawrence – NFL Football Player from the Dallas Cowboys



Emiru – Professional Streamer, Variety Player, Cosplayer, and Co-Host of Steak & Eggs



Joaquim Dos Santos – Director, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Labrinth – GRAMMY-Nominated Songwriter, Producer, Recording Artist



Liza Soberano – Actress, Advocate, and Entrepreneur



Mercedes Varnado – WWE World Champion, Actress, Entrepreneur



Nava Rose – Fashion Creator



Phil Lord & Chris Miller – Academy Award winning duo behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Porter Robinson – GRAMMY-Nominated Musician



Rashmika Mandanna – Indian Film Actor



So Takei – Japanese TV Personality, Comedian, Actor, and Former Japanese Decathlon Champion



Vinnie Hacker – Model, Pro-Gamer, Actor, and Digital Creator





Music at the 2024 Anime Awards will be a celebration of key moments in anime history. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Samurai Champloo, Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1 will perform the show’s opening song “battlecry,” exclusively for livestream viewers. The Anime Awards will also commemorate important anime anniversaries through the presentation of a unique musical performance that brings together iconic songs from series celebrating milestones, performed by a live orchestra in a symphony format. Japanese pop duo YOASOBI will also perform ahead of their set at Coachella. For fans looking to hype themselves up in advance, select music videos and concert performance videos from Hiroyuki SAWANO and YOASOBI are available to stream on Crunchyroll.



The Anime Awards will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with a live ceremony hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. Fans can watch the Anime Awards livestream on Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch beginning at 6PM JST. To relive the action, fans can tune in for reruns starting March 16th on the 24/7 Crunchyroll linear channel on Amazon FreeVee, LG Channels, Pluto TV The Roku Channel and VIZIO WatchFree+.