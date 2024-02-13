Spread the love

Megan rejoins the Water Cooler to give us an update on her recent trip to the SCAD TV Fest. Then, we revisit this weekend’s best Super Bowl commercials and the buzzy movie trailers that debuted during the game. Finally, Megan leads a conversation about Peacock’s Ted, a prequel (limited?) series to the 2012 film of the same name from Seth MacFarlane.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

