The BAFTAs are happening this weekend. We will be posting a prediction podcast in a few hours but perhaps a quick analysis of how we think this might go, with predictions.

The BAFTAs are usually hard to predict. I liken them to herding cats. They don’t follow the consensus like we do over here. The really interesting thing about them is how their Best Picture winner has differed so greatly from the Oscars, given the two different kinds of ballots.

They have five slots for Best Picture, but six for the acting and directing categories, oddly enough. Their Best Picture winner is a plain majority. So, in the era of the preferential ballot at the Oscars, we’ve seen it go like this:

From 2009-2013, identical

2009-The Hurt Locker

2010-The King’s Speech

2011-The Artist

2012-Argo

2013-12 Years a Slave

From 2013 onward, things get weird.

2014-Boyhood (Oscar: Birdman)

2015-The Revenant (Oscar: Spotlight)

2016-La La Land (Oscar: Moonlight)

2017-Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Oscar: The Shape of Water)

2018-Roma (Oscar: Green Book)

2019-1917 (Oscar: Parasite)

2020-Nomadland

2021-The Power of the Dog (Oscar: CODA)

2022-All Quiet on the Western Front (Oscar: Everything Everywhere All At Once)

This year seems like the year that will break tradition and hand Oppie the win on either ballot. We don’t know, of course. With actors in play and a fairly cerebral film, one never knows how they’ll land. Beyond Oppenheimer, we will test the power of Anatomy of a Fall vs. Poor Things for that second-place slot. What I mean by that is whether we will see Sandra Huller pull off an upset in Best Actress (she is nominated twice) or in Supporting or whether they love Poor Things more.

It will also test whether The Zone of Interest is preferred over Anatomy of a Fall in their “foreign language” category. It makes more sense to call it a “foreign language” since The Zone of Interest is a homegrown product from the UK. Calling it an “international feature” seems a little…..off.

At any rate, knowing that, Zone probably has the advantage here. Whether Da’Vine Joy Randolph can pull in a clean sweep of the categories remains unknown. If she is going to lose anywhere, it will be here and only because of Sandra Huller, who is nominated twice.

The Zone of Interest beat both Oppenheimer and Poor Things at the London Film Critics, but that doesn’t mean much, considering TAR won last year. Parasite and Nomadland are the other films that have matched. They do tend to match with BAFTA more than they do with Oscar. Power of the Dog, Roma, Three Billboards, La La Land. But not so much with Oscar.

Lately, there has been some buzz about Zone by certain pundits, saying it’s “surging,” and that might be true, but unless it has the support of the actors, it isn’t going to make waves at the Academy.

It’s hard for me to imagine any voting body passing up Oppenheimer, but it’s not exactly a critics darling. It will be interesting to see where it lands with BAFTA. That will help us decide how strong the frontrunner is and whether it can stand the tension of these next few weeks.

Here are our predictions

Best Picture

Oppenheimer – Sasha Stone, Marshall Flores

Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – Stone, Flores

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – Stone, Flores

Best Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things – Stone, Flores

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer – Stone, Flores

Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – Stone, Flores

Original

Anatomy of a Fall – Stone, Flores

Adapted

Oppenheimer- Stone, Flores

Cinematography

Oppenheimer- Stone, Flores

Costumes

Poor Things – Flores

Barbie – Stone

Editing

Stone, Flores

Makeup and Hair

Maestro – flores

Poor Things – Stone

Production Design

Poor Things- Stone, Flores

Score

Oppenheimer – Stone, Flores

Sound

Oppenheimer- Stone, Flores

Visual Effects

Napoleon – Flores

The Creator – Stone

Casting

The Holdovers – Stone, Flores

Animated

Boy and the Heron – Flores

Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse – Stone

Film Not in the English Language

Anatomy of a Fall – Flores

The Zone of Interest – Stone

Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol- Stone, Flores

British Film

Poor Things – Flores

The Zone of Interest – Stone

Rising Star

Jacob Elordi – Flores

Ayo Edebiri – Stone

