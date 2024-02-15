Spread the love

Lily Gladstone has produced and will narrate Bring Them Home, a documentary that will premiere on February 24th in Missoula, Montana.

What better way to use the publicity that revolves around an Oscar nomination for a good cause:

Gladstone, who was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation and whose family is involved in buffalo restoration work in the community, said, “Bring them Home highlights a crucial story of survival; of Iinnii, our Buffalo, of Blackfoot people and our culture, and of the very land which we call home. Like the Buffalo, our land does not acknowledge fences, and nor does our changing climate. For the Blackfeet, survival of the Buffalo has always been intrinsically connected to our survival as people — the revitalization of this knowledge is essential for not just us, but for all of us who share this planet, and who work to nurture hope for our collective future. Being a part of this essential documentary is one of the most precious collaborations of my life, and I couldn’t be more thrilled for the world to see this absolute labor of love come alive.

About the film:

In the present day, the film focuses on three main protagonists who are at the heart of the effort to reclaim these traditions through wildlife conservation: Ervin Carlson, director of the Blackfeet Buffalo Program; Paulette Fox, co-creator of the Iinii Initiative; and Leroy Little Bear, a leading tribal elder and educator involved in the Iinii Initiative. They join forces with non-native conservation groups, such as the Wildlife Conservation Society of New York City, who recognize the buffalo as a keystone species not only for Blackfeet lands, but for North America’s ecological stability. Ultimately, they strive to return to the wild a herd of buffalo that are direct descendants of the buffalo that originally inhabited their land.

More info can be found here.