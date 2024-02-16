This Sunday, we will see what’s true and what is only an illusion from our perch right now. There is a consensus, more or less, that has emerged, but it could be re-configured based on how the BAFTAs go.
How we think they’ll go: all in for Christopher Nolan and Oppenheimer. How it could go: all in for a different movie, like Poor Things — or if recent chatter online is to be believed, The Zone of Interest. The Zone of Interest won the London Film Critics, and they have a pretty good track record with BAFTA, but not absolute. For instance, TAR won last year whereas All Quiet on the Western Front won at BAFTA and Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Oscar.
The BAFTAs had zero impact on the Oscars last year. In fact, for the first time in recent history of these awards (post-2000), the major winners did not match at all.
When you compare to other years, you can see how dramatic the disconnect was. Why? Well, the hive mind or the consensus has been disrupted. Hollywood and the Oscars embraced the new religion of identity politics. BAFTA has rebelled. They did not like or respond to Everything Everywhere All at Once where it was the “rapture” here.
What might change things and bring the two groups back together? Oppenheimer. Maybe.
For the Academy to go all in for Oppenheimer is a break with their recent trend of identity-focused films and directors. A white guy winning for a film with a mostly white male cast that made a lot of money is out of recent character for the Oscars. If they vote for this film as Best Picture, we can see this as the moment when there is a great reset in the industry and the Oscars.
So let’s look at the predictions. Erik Anderson at AwardsWatch has posted his predictions today. He is going with what appears to be the consensus, more or less:
Picture: Oppenhiemer
Director: Nolan, Oppenheimer
Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Actress: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Supporting Actor: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall
Adapted: American Fiction
Editing: Oppenheimer
Cinematography: Oppenheimer
Costumes: Poor Things
Production Design: Barbie
Score: Oppenheimer
Song: What Was I Made For
Sound: Oppenheimer
Makeup and Hairstyling: Maestro
Visual Effects: Napoleon
Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse
Doc: 20 Days in Mariupol
International Feature: Zone of Interest
Animated Short: War is Over
Live Action Short: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Doc Short: Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
That’s the baseline, more or less. That gives Oppenheimer seven Oscar wins, which would tie it with last year’s winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
But Oppenheimer can go higher than that. It could also win Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor, giving it nine wins, which is unheard of in the era of the expanded ballot. And it would put the film in a very exclusive group:
Can it get into Return of the King territory? It could if there were five Best Picture nominees. With 10, I don’t know. I would bet against that.
Let’s look at what Joyce Eng is predicting and where she differs from Erik:
Best Actor — Joyce has Cillian Murphy.
Costumes — Joyce has Barbie
Makeup and Hairstyling — Joyce has Poor Things
Animated Short — Joyce has Letter to a Pig
But otherwise, they are sympatico. In Joyce’s predictions, Oppenheimer would win eight, breaking the record of wins for the expanded ballot era. Is it as good as The English Patient, that’s the question to ask. As good as Gigi? As good as The Last Emperor?
As to the recent buzz that The Zone of Interest is on the rise where the Academy is concerned, I find that hard to believe since actors rule the Academy. It isn’t that actors wouldn’t like that movie, it’s just that the movies that win Best Picture (with very few exceptions) have some acting nominees along for the ride.
How can BAFTAs influence the Oscars? Let’s say Sandra Huller and not Emma Stone wins in Best Actress. That would really change the game. Huller is not up for SAG, so even if, say, Lily Gladstone won at SAG, who knows who would win the Oscar? Obviously, Cillian Murphy should win Best Actor there, and if Paul Giamatti wins, that firms up his chances. If anyone else wins, then it’s back to being a crapshoot.
What will shift the race more dramatically will be what happens next weekend, with the SAG and the PGA. If Oppenheimer aces those, then we’re in for a strong sweep. Otherwise, there might be a sudden shift none of us see coming.
Here are my current predictions:
Picture: Oppenhiemer
Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall
Adapted: Barbie
Editing: Oppenheimer
Cinematography: Oppenheimer
Costumes: Barbie
Production Design: Poor Things
Score: Oppenheimer
Song: I’m Just Ken
Sound: Oppenheimer
Makeup and Hairstyling: Poor Things
Visual Effects: The Creator
Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse
Doc: 20 Days in Mariupol
International Feature: The Zone of Interest
Animated Short: War Is Over
Live Action Short: The After
Doc Short: Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Picture: MAESTRO.
I’m predicting Huller for Actress.
Btw, I find the idea that EEAAO was some massively controversial winner to be both tiresome and not really reflected in reality. and if Curtis hadn’t won, Hsu likely would have. Its campaign fired on all cylinders from the get go.
Angela Bassett would have won. She won GG, CC and got the SAG and BAFTA nods. Hsu did not make the long list at BAFTA and was snubbed by GG.
Angela Bassett was never going to win the Oscar that year. Somebody was always going to take over once phase 2 started in earnest. If not Curtis, then Hsu or someone else.
“Never”? The only previous nominee in the category and the only black actress to be nominated last year – in 5th place. Whatever.
I could see Da’Vine Joy Randolph missing BAFTA. I don’t think they care much about The Holdovers, but we’ll see.
I’m predicting Huller for actress.