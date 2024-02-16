Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

This Sunday, we will see what’s true and what is only an illusion from our perch right now. There is a consensus, more or less, that has emerged, but it could be re-configured based on how the BAFTAs go.

How we think they’ll go: all in for Christopher Nolan and Oppenheimer. How it could go: all in for a different movie, like Poor Things — or if recent chatter online is to be believed, The Zone of Interest. The Zone of Interest won the London Film Critics, and they have a pretty good track record with BAFTA, but not absolute. For instance, TAR won last year whereas All Quiet on the Western Front won at BAFTA and Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Oscar.

The BAFTAs had zero impact on the Oscars last year. In fact, for the first time in recent history of these awards (post-2000), the major winners did not match at all.

When you compare to other years, you can see how dramatic the disconnect was. Why? Well, the hive mind or the consensus has been disrupted. Hollywood and the Oscars embraced the new religion of identity politics. BAFTA has rebelled. They did not like or respond to Everything Everywhere All at Once where it was the “rapture” here.

What might change things and bring the two groups back together? Oppenheimer. Maybe.

For the Academy to go all in for Oppenheimer is a break with their recent trend of identity-focused films and directors. A white guy winning for a film with a mostly white male cast that made a lot of money is out of recent character for the Oscars. If they vote for this film as Best Picture, we can see this as the moment when there is a great reset in the industry and the Oscars.

So let’s look at the predictions. Erik Anderson at AwardsWatch has posted his predictions today. He is going with what appears to be the consensus, more or less:

Picture: Oppenhiemer

Director: Nolan, Oppenheimer

Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Actress: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Supporting Actor: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Adapted: American Fiction

Editing: Oppenheimer

Cinematography: Oppenheimer

Costumes: Poor Things

Production Design: Barbie

Score: Oppenheimer

Song: What Was I Made For

Sound: Oppenheimer

Makeup and Hairstyling: Maestro

Visual Effects: Napoleon

Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse

Doc: 20 Days in Mariupol

International Feature: Zone of Interest

Animated Short: War is Over

Live Action Short: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Doc Short: Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

That’s the baseline, more or less. That gives Oppenheimer seven Oscar wins, which would tie it with last year’s winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

But Oppenheimer can go higher than that. It could also win Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor, giving it nine wins, which is unheard of in the era of the expanded ballot. And it would put the film in a very exclusive group:

[source: filmsite]

Can it get into Return of the King territory? It could if there were five Best Picture nominees. With 10, I don’t know. I would bet against that.

Let’s look at what Joyce Eng is predicting and where she differs from Erik:

Best Actor — Joyce has Cillian Murphy.

Costumes — Joyce has Barbie

Makeup and Hairstyling — Joyce has Poor Things

Animated Short — Joyce has Letter to a Pig

But otherwise, they are sympatico. In Joyce’s predictions, Oppenheimer would win eight, breaking the record of wins for the expanded ballot era. Is it as good as The English Patient, that’s the question to ask. As good as Gigi? As good as The Last Emperor?

As to the recent buzz that The Zone of Interest is on the rise where the Academy is concerned, I find that hard to believe since actors rule the Academy. It isn’t that actors wouldn’t like that movie, it’s just that the movies that win Best Picture (with very few exceptions) have some acting nominees along for the ride.

How can BAFTAs influence the Oscars? Let’s say Sandra Huller and not Emma Stone wins in Best Actress. That would really change the game. Huller is not up for SAG, so even if, say, Lily Gladstone won at SAG, who knows who would win the Oscar? Obviously, Cillian Murphy should win Best Actor there, and if Paul Giamatti wins, that firms up his chances. If anyone else wins, then it’s back to being a crapshoot.

What will shift the race more dramatically will be what happens next weekend, with the SAG and the PGA. If Oppenheimer aces those, then we’re in for a strong sweep. Otherwise, there might be a sudden shift none of us see coming.

Here are my current predictions:

Picture: Oppenhiemer

Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Adapted: Barbie

Editing: Oppenheimer

Cinematography: Oppenheimer

Costumes: Barbie

Production Design: Poor Things

Score: Oppenheimer

Song: I’m Just Ken

Sound: Oppenheimer

Makeup and Hairstyling: Poor Things

Visual Effects: The Creator

Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse

Doc: 20 Days in Mariupol

International Feature: The Zone of Interest

Animated Short: War Is Over

Live Action Short: The After

Doc Short: Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó