We have to find a way to make the Oscar race mildly interesting again. One way to do that is to play games. No Guts, No Glory is a great way to predict something that might happen at the BAFTAs (if anyone cares even a little bit) but one that won’t be on one’s official predictions. We know no one ever gets the BAFTAs at 100%. There will be some surprises. The key is in predicting them.
You have three chances to get it right and predict the biggest upset of the night.
I’ll start.
- Carey Mulligan wins Best Actress
- The Zone of Interest wins editing
- Killers of the Flower Moon wins cinematography
I know, I know. They’re not very surprising. Let’s see what you got.