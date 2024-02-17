Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

We have to find a way to make the Oscar race mildly interesting again. One way to do that is to play games. No Guts, No Glory is a great way to predict something that might happen at the BAFTAs (if anyone cares even a little bit) but one that won’t be on one’s official predictions. We know no one ever gets the BAFTAs at 100%. There will be some surprises. The key is in predicting them.

You have three chances to get it right and predict the biggest upset of the night.

I’ll start.

Carey Mulligan wins Best Actress The Zone of Interest wins editing Killers of the Flower Moon wins cinematography

I know, I know. They’re not very surprising. Let’s see what you got.