Apologies for the delay in posting these results. The DGAs were pretty straightforward to predict this year, and many of you went 3/3 with predicting the feature film winners. The tiebreaker question whittled it down to these seven:

Dion Blackler

Michael Bregaerd

Marcio Da Silva

Danny Giovannoli

Jim Phipps

Max Rosenberg

Alexiah Sanchez

Of these seven, Marcio Da Silva was the earliest entrant, so he is the overall winner of the contest. Congrats to Marcio! Please contact us to claim your prize.