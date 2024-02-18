Best film
- Oppenheimer
Outstanding British film
- The Zone of Interest
Leading actress
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Leading actor
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Supporting actress
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Supporting actor
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Director
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Savannah Leaf, Earth Mama
Original screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
Adapted screenplay
- American Fiction
Cinematography
- Oppenheimer
Editing
- Oppenheimer
Original score
- Oppenheimer
Production design
- Poor Things
Costume design
- Poor Things
Sound
- The Zone of Interest
Special visual effects
- Poor Things
Casting
- The Holdovers
Make-up and hair
- Poor Things
Film not in the English language
- The Zone of Interest
Documentary
- 20 Days In Mariupol
Animated film
- The Boy and the Heron
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
- Mia McKenna-Bruce
British short film
- Jellyfish and Lobster
British short animation
- Crab Day