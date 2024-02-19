Source: Deadline:
“Since the modern MUAHS Awards began in 2014, one of its marquee film winners for makeup or hair has gone on to claim the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar every year — except in 2022. The Academy Award went to The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which was up for three of the guild’s awards but went home empty-handed
But among Sunday night’s MUAHS winners, only Maestro is nominated for the Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar. It will go up against Golda, Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Society of the Snow.”
FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURES
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Maestro
Siân Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum
Best Special Make-Up Effects
Maestro
Kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash
Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Barbie
Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick
Best Contemporary Make-Up
Saltburn
Siân Miller, Laura Allen
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Saltburn
Siân Miller, Laura Allen
TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
The Last of Us
Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman
Best Contemporary Make-Up
The Idol
Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
The Morning Show
Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding
Best Contemporary Make-Up
Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS
Best Hair Styling
American Horror Story: Delicate
Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli
Best Make-Up
American Horror Story: Delicate
Kerry Ann Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)
Best Make-Up
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone
Best Hair Styling
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
Best Hair Styling
The Santa Clauses
Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh
Best Make-Up
American Born Chinese
Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn
DAYTIME TELEVISION GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW
Best Hair Styling
The Young and the Restless
Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana
Best Make-Up
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula
Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet