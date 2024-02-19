Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Source: Deadline:

“Since the modern MUAHS Awards began in 2014, one of its marquee film winners for makeup or hair has gone on to claim the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar every year — except in 2022. The Academy Award went to The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which was up for three of the guild’s awards but went home empty-handed

But among Sunday night’s MUAHS winners, only Maestro is nominated for the Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar. It will go up against Golda, Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Society of the Snow.”

FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURES

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Maestro

Siân Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Maestro

Kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Barbie

Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Saltburn

Siân Miller, Laura Allen

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Saltburn

Siân Miller, Laura Allen

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

The Last of Us

Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman

Best Contemporary Make-Up

The Idol

Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

The Morning Show

Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Hair Styling

American Horror Story: Delicate

Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli

Best Make-Up

American Horror Story: Delicate

Kerry Ann Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Make-Up

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone

Best Hair Styling

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Hair Styling

The Santa Clauses

Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh

Best Make-Up

American Born Chinese

Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn

DAYTIME TELEVISION GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW

Best Hair Styling

The Young and the Restless

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

Best Make-Up

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet