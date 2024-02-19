The BAFTAs went all in with Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, making history as the first animated film not in the English language to win the prize. But the Annies went big for Spidey. What ever will the Academy do?
Studio Ghibli used to be partnered with Disney, but that came to an end, according to Game Rant. Heron has the advantage of not just being made by the Master of Animation, but it’s original, not part of a franchise. We know the Oscar voters prefer that.
So how will this thing roll out?
Source: Deadline
BEST FEATURE
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
BEST FEATURE – INDEPENDENT
Robot Dreams
Arcadia Motion Pictures
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
Paul Young
Star Wars: Visions
Episode: Screecher’s Reach
Lucasfilm Ltd. / Cartoon Saloon
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Hayao Miyazaki
The Boy and the Heron
Studio Ghibli / Distributed by Gkids
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Ben Juwono
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Episode: Goodnight Moon Girl
Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
Episode: Enkai
Triggerfish & Blinkink
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
Blue Eye Samurai
Episode: Pilot: Hammerscale
A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
Ghee Happy
Episode: Navagraha
Ghee Happy Studio
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor
Nimona
Annapurna Animation for Netflix
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Amber Noizumi
Blue Eye Samurai
Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride
A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
Chloë Grace Moretz (character: Nimona)
Nimona
Annapurna Animation for Netflix
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Diamond White (character: Lunella Lafayette / Moon Girl)
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Episode: Moon Girl Landing
Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Editorial Team
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Yuka Shirasuna
Blue Eye Samurai
Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride
A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
BEST FX – FEATURE
Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari, Naoki Kato, Nicola Finizio, Edmond Boulet- Gilly
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
FX: Sony Pictures Imageworks
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Thomas Decaens, Karl Burtin, Laurent Bretonniere
Blue Eye Samurai
Episode: All Evil Dreams and Angry Words
A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
FX: Blue Spirit
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Takeshi Honda
The Boy and the Heron
Studio Ghibli Distributed by Gkids
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
Alex Bard
Blue Eye Samurai
Episodes: 101, 104 and 106
A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Fernando Herrera, Chris Hurtt, Nathan McConnel, Daniel Cabral, Chris McGaw
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Marvel Studios
FX: Framestore
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Insomniac Games Animation Team
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Insomniac Games
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Jesús Alonso Iglesias
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Jose Lopez
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Episode: The Beyonder
Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo du Toit
Star Wars: Visions
Episode: Aau’s Song
Lucasfilm Ltd. / Triggerfish
BEST SPONSORED
“Video Games” by Tenacious D
Pinreel Inc
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie
WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Patrick O’Keefe, Dean Gordon
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Toby Wilson, James Wilson, Emil Mitev
Blue Eye Samurai
Episode: The Great Fire of 1657
A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Production
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
ElectroLeague
BEST STUDENT FILM
The Little Poet
Student director: Justine King
School: California Institute of the Arts
Previously Announced
The Winsor McCay Award for Lifetime or Career Contributions
Charlotte “Lotte” Reiniger (posthumous)
Joe Hisaishi
Marcy Page
The June Foray Award (Significant and benevolent or charitable impact)
BRIC Foundation (Alison Mann and Nicole Hendrix, co-founders)
The Ub Lwerks Award (Technical advancement affecting the animation industry)
John Oxberry (posthumous)
The Special Achievement Award (Unique and outstanding achievement not recognized within the existing award category structure)
The Artists of Walt Disney Animation