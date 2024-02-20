Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

There won’t be a person in the audience at the SAG Awards or at the Oscars who will not be moved if Lily Gladstone becomes the first Native American to win a Best Actress Oscar. The rarity of it alone would bring people to their feet.

Is Gladstone ready for the kind of pressure that comes with carrying such a heavy burden, not just for the Osage and the Blackfoot, but for the long history of white people and their legacy of destruction via Manifest Destiny? Would they have written her a more substantial role if they knew she was meant to carry this burden? Would Scorsese have given her a Big Oscar Scene to prove to everyone that she did not come to play? As it is, now we have a “whisper campaign” circulating that it’s really just a supporting role, not a lead. MEH. I’ve always hated that argument. The movie as it exists puts Gladstone — Mollie — at the center of the film. The book doesn’t. In the book, the bit part given to Jesse Plemons is the center.

But there was a considerable effort made to change the movie — or in the parlance of our times, de-center the narrative — away from the perspective of white people and more from the perspective of the Osage, and that puts Gladstone at the center of the film and gives her the lead. Had they relegated her to supporting, there would have been hell to pay.

There is apparently a civil war between Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone in Film Twitter. Film Twitter is obsessed with Poor Things and thus wants to see Emma Stone win her second Oscar for her role in the film. She’s great at physical comedy, and in Poor Things she’s been given free rein to show what she can really do. But there’s no getting around that she’s already won, and that it would be a much bigger deal for Hollywood, the Academy, and those who are invested in the Oscars if Gladstone took it.

The Case for Lily Gladstone

Although Native American, Gladstone isn’t Osage. She’s of the Blackfeet tribe, which means she had to learn how to speak the language of the Osage, which took months of training with a dialect coach. This is who Gladstone was playing:

In many ways, Mollie, who was born in 1886, straddled not only two centuries but two civilizations. She grew up in a lodge, speaking Osage; within a few decades, she lived in a mansion and was a married to white settler.

Because Gladstone was playing a real person from history, she didn’t have the same creative freedom as, say, Emma Stone in Poor Things. She also had the Osage people ensuring the story and the portrayal was as accurate as possible. Gladstone had to emulate the few pictures available of the real Mollie:

Gladstone had a more difficult role than it appears. She had to play someone whose life was not rooted in the Western world. She had to evoke what a real Osage woman, a daughter, a mother, or a wife, would have acted like. She clearly did not want to modernize the part and make her “suddenly feminist.” But at the same time, to do it right, she had to maintain the stoicism evident in the above photos and how a woman not of the culture would behave. That’s not easy to do.

As bad as the history depicted in the movie is, the true story is much worse. Scorsese and writer Eric Roth gave the Osage people in the film more sophistication than they probably had. To an obvious, ridiculous degree, they were taken full advantage of on every level imaginable. How does Mollie play a character being duped without the character appearing ignorant? She manages to do it. That’s what makes a great performance. She takes us back to when women like her had no idea of their rights. Regardless, it was Mollie who ultimately went to Washington to find out why so many Osage people and her family had been murdered. Despite dying young, Mollie Burkhart is a legend.

On the one hand, no one wants the Oscars to be only about “identity politics,” meaning if two actors are up for a prize, they should prioritize identity over merit. On the other hand, they can be called out as hypocrites if all that remains of their legacy is empty virtue signaling. But Gladstone’s performance, if it were to win, wouldn’t just be about making history — it would be an award for the performance too. Not just the performance but the level of involvement on her part to fully immerse herself in the world of the Osage.

But if you want to go down the road of DEI: despite people pretending to have changed the industry, despite the Academy’s big changes to bring in people of color and international voters, only two non-white actresses have won Best Actress. In 96 years. Ordinarily, I would urge them to vote for the performance they liked the best, the one they thought actually “deserves” to win, as opposed to the way they often vote — for the hottest girl, the most popular, the character they like the best. They so rarely have given Best Actress to the best performance that it’s not even something where you can say they should go back to how they used to be. They never were.

I personally think Lily Gladstone gave a deeply moving, tender, and authentic portrayal of a character she rescued from history. Mollie Burkhart is no longer the Osage woman whose entire family was murdered and who barely survived because she stood by her man as he was slowly killing her. In Gladstone, they have a genuine hero. But beyond that, she’s great in the part. She’s at least as good as Marlon Brando whose understated portrayal of The Godfather won him an Oscar.

The Case for Emma Stone

It’s not hard to make a case for Emma Stone, especially if you only remember the dancing scene in the movie and not the many “softcore porn” scenes. In general, a role like this would not be taken seriously, but it’s Stone’s performance that makes the difference. She brings humor and humanity to the role, which offsets the “Deep Throat Meets Maxfield Parrish” quality to the film.

Poor Things has broader support than Killers of the Flower Moon, which, besides Gladstone, hasn’t picked up many awards in the run-up to the SAGs and the Oscars. Poor Things won the Globe for Best Musical/Comedy and won some crafts awards at the BAFTAs, though it did not win Best British Film.

Voting for Stone allows Academy voters to maybe share some of the love with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, who was shut out of the BAFTAs but is doing much better stateside. There is no question whether Stone’s Bella Baxter is the center of Poor Things: the whole film is about her, whereas Lily Gladstone has to share screen time with Leo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, who are given more to do and have more prominent roles.

Emma Stone is vibrant in Poor Things, even brilliant in what she does with the part. She’s always good but is especially good with comedy. That she manages to take what is a mildly creepy set-up — a woman with a child’s brain who becomes a nymphomaniac — and turn it into a believable, sympathetic portrayal is a testament to her skills as an actress.

It helps that the only available footage of her online is the dance sequence because so much of what she does on screen is all sexual, so much so that people who go see the movie based on buzz and accolades are shocked by the sex scenes (that has, in turn, driven the film’s box office). The studio has done a good job more or less not focusing the humping and pumping to make it appear a little more respectable and a little less weird.

My hunch is that Stone will win because the BAFTA voters will push her over the edge. She is far more in line with what kinds of roles and actresses win than a win for Gladstone, which would run counter to their history. The way they will see it is that they have diversity with Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s win and therefore don’t need to pick two women of color to win.

But there is no doubt that a win for Gladstone is a much bigger deal rather than business as usual. But both actresses are “deserving” in as much as anyone deserves to win an Oscar.

Stats favor Stone, without a doubt. She now has the Globes, the Critics Choice, and the BAFTA. She only needs the SAG to walk away with the Best Actress race.

Gladstone will have built up enough awards cache that if she ever gets close to being nominated again, she will have a better shot at winning. However, if she wins the SAG, all bets are off and history has a chance to made at this year’s Oscars.

The Case for Annette Bening

It’s probably not likely that Bening can pull in a shocking upset, the reason being Nyad isn’t really the film of the moment. Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon have made their mark this awards season, so a win for the actresses in their films is an award for the film itself.

Bening’s win would be more about her body of work than it would be this particular role in this particular movie, though she does pull out the stops to bring the life of Diana Nyad to the big screen. The thing is she still has to defeat Emma Stone. Lily Gladstone’s voters are probably secure, but if people don’t want to vote for either Stone or Gladstone, they might go with Bening.

Netflix put out a very persuasive FYC ad:

In a different kind of year, Bening would run away with it. Of course, if she does win the SAG in a split vote scenario, she could win the Oscar.

As for Sandra Huller and Carey Mulligan, as brilliant as their work has been this year, the best chance they had to win was the BAFTAs. But with Stone beating both of them it seems unlikely.

In all of the shared history of the Globes, the Critics Choice, and the BAFTAs, no actress has won all three without winning the Oscar until last year when Michelle Yeoh won it. Will voters feel like they don’t want a repeat of what happened last year so they’ll go with Stone? Maybe. They’ll have to weigh how good it will feel to use their vote to make change, or to move the needle, or to make history against how much they love Poor Things. Either way, the vote will depend on how it makes them feel.

