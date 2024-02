Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Oppenheimer had a big day at the BAFTAs as expected, but the British changed it up with a few categories to keep things interesting in terms of a predicting perspective.

Without further ado, the winner of this year’s BAFTA contest is John Cochrane, who very impressively got 20/22 categories correct (this score would have also been tops at GoldDerby). The runner-up is Jesus Alonso, with 18/22.

Congratulations to John! Please contact us to claim your prize.