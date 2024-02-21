Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The SAG ensemble vote has become the most important vote that decides Best Picture of late. This hasn’t always been true, and it’s still a bit of a head-scratcher as to why it is true now. I personally think it relates directly to the timing. The DGA didn’t used to go first — the PGA did. The SAG used to happen the day after the PGA. The last award was usually the DGA.

In the old days, it used to go (I’m doing this from memory, and we’re talking about the era of the preferential ballot from 2009 until the Great Awokening of roughly 2020 when there was a major reset in the awards race. And one of the big changes was making the Oscars a bit later, in March. I personally have always liked them later, not earlier, so that there was more time for people to get to know the movies before they voted on them. At any rate, this is more or less how it looked in the 2018/2019 cycle):

From AwardsWatch:

Golden Globes — January 6, 2019

PGA – January 19, 2019

SAG – January 27, 2019

DGA — February 2, 2019

BAFTA — February 10, 2019

Oscars — February 24, 2019

This year, it looks like this:

Globes — January 7th, 2024 (same time they did it before)

DGA — February 10, 2024 (later)

BAFTA — February 18, 2024 (later)

SAG — February 24, 2024 (a whole month later)

PGA — February 25, 2024 (more than a whole month later)

Oscars — March 10, 2024 (quite a few days later)

Oscar voting ends right after the SAG/PGA awards drop, Thus, these two award ceremonies now have elevated importance when it comes to picking winners. Let’s look at the history in the era of the preferential ballot:

2009

The Hurt Locker — PGA, DGA, Best Picture + Best Director

Inglourious Basterds — SAG ensemble

2010

The King’s Speech — PGA, DGA, SAG ensemble, Best Picture + Best Director

2011

The Artist — PGA, DGA, Best Picture + Best Director

The Help — SAG ensemble

2012

Argo — PGA, DGA, SAG ensemble, Best Picture

Life of Pi — Best Director

2013

12 Years a Slave — PGA (tie), Best Picture

Gravity — PGA (tie), DGA, Best Director

American Hustle — SAG ensemble

2014

Birdman — PGA, DGA, SAG ensemble, Best Picture + Best Director

2015

The Big Short — PGA

The Revenant — DGA, Best Director

Spotlight — SAG ensemble, Best Picture

2016

La La Land — PGA, DGA, Best Director

Moonlight — Best Picture

Hidden Figures — SAG ensemble

2017

The Shape of Water — PGA, DGA, Best Picture + Best Director

Three Billboards — SAG ensemble

2018

Green Book — PGA, Best Picture

Roma — DGA, Best Director

Black Panther — SAG ensemble

2019

1917 — PGA, DGA

Parasite — SAG ensemble, Best Picture + Best Director

2020

Nomadland — PGA, DGA, Best Picture + Best Director

Trial of the Chicago 7 — SAG ensemble

2021

The Power of the Dog — DGA, Best Director

CODA — PGA, SAG ensemble, Best Picture

2022

Everything Everywhere All at Once — PGA, DGA, SAG ensemble, Best Picture + Best Director

From 2009 to 2019, we had three SAG ensemble winners that went on to win Best Picture — three in 11 years. From 2019 to 2022, we had three SAG ensemble winners go on to win Best Picture — three in just four years. So there does seem to have been a change, at least from my perspective. That’s a combination of two possible factors. One is the date change. The other is the “Great Awokening.” Actors, in particular, do seem more inclined toward voting to make history. At least that was true in the past.

This year, the actors have a chance to make history with Lily Gladstone. They have a chance to award a veteran with Annette Bening. Or they have a chance to give Emma Stone a second Oscar after she won in 2016, seven years ago.

If they do that, they may feel more comfortable voting for Oppenheimer for ensemble. Oppenheimer is full of well-known actors.

Let’s look at the casts from the various films.

You have two all-Black casts here, and for anyone who wants to put their weight behind a film that is mostly non-white characters, they might split that vote. The same would go for Killers of the Flower Moon. Then again, awarding Killers in ensemble gives voters a chance to pick Lily Gladstone AND Emma Stone, if that is the way they want to go.

My hunch is that they will pick Oppenheimer because they want to, because they believe it is the best film of the year, despite the fact that is not what one might call “diverse.” 2017’s Three Billboards was the last time they picked a movie with a predominantly white cast that wasn’t also deaf, six years ago.

The Parasite win was a gateway drug. It was euphoric for anyone who remembers that experience. For Parasite to beat strong ensembles like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell, and The Irishman was remarkable. It set the trend to make history and have a satisfying end to the whole saga.

The momentum for Oppenheimer right now feels unstoppable, but the PGA and SAG ensemble results this weekend now loom over the race. Will we see a year like 2012 when Argo swept all of the guilds and BAFTA? Usually, by this point we’ve already done the PGA — but now we have that vote to sweat on Sunday night right after the SAG. The most likely scenario is Oppenheimer takes both and runs a clean sweep of the awards.

But…with actors in SAG and a preferential ballot in play at the PGA, you never know. Tomorrow, we will preview the PGA.

