The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the recipients of the 75th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. The ceremony will take place in partnership with the NAB New York media & technology convention as part of their convention in New York, October 2024, at the Javits Center.

“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” said Adam Sharp, CEO & President, NATAS. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious individuals and companies, together with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”

“As we commemorate 75 years of this prestigious award, this year’s winners join a legacy of visionaries who use technology to shape the future of television. Congratulations to all!” said Dina Weisberger, Co-Chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee.

“As we honor the diamond class of the technology Emmys, this class typifies the caliber of innovation we have been able to enjoy for the last 75 years. Congratulations to all the winners.” said Joe Inzerillo, Co-Chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee.

The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards are awarded to a living individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television.

A Committee of highly qualified engineers working in television considers technical developments in the industry and determines which, if any, merit an award.

The individuals and companies that will be honored at the event follow.

2024 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award Honorees

Pioneering Development of Inexpensive Video Technology for Animation Winners: Lyon Lamb (Bruce Lyon and John Lamb)

Large Scale Deployment of Smart TV Operating Systems Winners: Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, Panasonic

Creation and Implementation of HDR Static LUT, Single-Stream Live Production Winners: BBC and NBC

Pioneering Technologies Enabling High Performance Communications Over Cable TV Systems Winners: Broadcom, General Instrument (CommScope) Winners: LANcity (CommScope) Winners: 3COM (HP)

Pioneering Development of Manifest-based Playout for FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) Winners: Amagi Winners: Pluto TV Winners: Turner

Targeted Ad Messages Delivered Across Paused Media Winners: DirecTV

Pioneering Development of IP Address Geolocation Technologies to Protect Content Rights Winners: MLB Winners: Quova

Development of Stream Switching Technology between Satellite Broadcast and Internet to Improve Signal Reliability Winners: DirecTV

Design and Deployment of Efficient Hardware Video Accelerators for Cloud Winners: Netint Winners: AMD Winners:Google Winners: Meta

Spectrum Auction Design Winners: FCC and Auctionomics

TV Pioneers – Cathode Ray Tubes (CRT) Karl Ferdinand Braun Boris Lvovich Rosing Alan Archibald Campbell Swinton