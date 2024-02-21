Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

From the Gold Derby site:

Thousands of Gold Derby users, representing the savviest awards pundits and cineastes on the web, voted for the 22nd Annual Gold Derby Film Awards over recent weeks. The biographical drama “Oppenheimer” came out on top with 10 victories including Best Picture. That sets a new record for the most awards won by a film in a single year. Watch the 30-minute ceremony video above, which includes almost all winners with fun acceptance speeches. Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all 22 categories. In addition to Best Picture, “Oppenheimer” claimed Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Christopher Nolan, who previously won Gold Derby Awards for directing “The Dark Knight” and writing “Inception.” It also won Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.) and Best Ensemble Cast. In below-the-line races it was honored for its film editing, score, cinematography and sound. Only two other films received multiple accolades. The billion-dollar blockbuster “Barbie” was next in line with four awards: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hair and Best Original Song for “I’m Just Ken.” The legal thriller “Anatomy of a Fall” was a triple winner: Best Actress (Sandra Huller), Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature.

Sandra Huller is a surprise, and I wonder if there wasn’t a split-vote scenario going on there. The Adapted Screenplay category needs American Fiction and The Zone of Interest, both of which could win at the Oscars. Both Poor Things and Killers came in with 11 and didn’t win anything. Barbie and Anatomy of the Fall tended to dominate.

You can watch their awards video here.

Either way, here are the full awards:

BEST PICTURE:

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“Barbie” — Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman, Margot Robbie

“The Holdovers” — Bill Block, David Hemingson, Mark Johnson

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

“May December” — Natalie Portman, Sophie Mas, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Grant S. Johnson, Tyler W. Konney, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell

X — “Oppenheimer” — Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan

“Past Lives” — David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

“Poor Things” — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg

“The Zone of Interest” — Ewa Puszczynska, James Wilson

BEST DIRECTOR:

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

X — Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

BEST ACTRESS:

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

X — Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

BEST ACTOR:

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

X — Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Julianne Moore, “May December”

X — Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

X — Robert Downey, Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Milo Machado Graner, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — Kelly Fremon Craig

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

X — “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

X — “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers” — David Hemingson

“May December” — Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

BEST ENSEMBLE:

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Swann Arlaud, Saadia Bentaieb, Jehnny Beth, Milo Machado Graner, Sandra Huller, Antoine Reinartz, Anne Rotger, Camille Rutherford, Samuel Theis

“Barbie” — Ritu Arya, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, Nicola Coughlan, Ana Cruz Kayne, Scott Evans, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Helen Mirren, Hari Nef, Rhea Perlman, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Connor Swindells

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Gary Basaraba, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tantoo Cardinal, JaNae Collins, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jillian Dion, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone, Jason Isbell, Brent Langdon, John Lithgow, Cara Jade Myers, Jesse Plemons, Yancey Red Corn, Talee Redcorn, Tommy Schultz, Scott Shepherd, Sturgill Simpson, Everett Waller, Pete Yorn

X — “Oppenheimer” — Casey Affleck, Dylan Arnold, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Tom Conti, David Dastmalchian, Matt Damon, James D’Arcy, Dane DeHaan, Robert Downey Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Tony Goldwyn, Jefferson Hall, Josh Hartnett, David Krumholtz, Rami Malek, Matthew Modine, Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie

“Poor Things” — Christopher Abbott, Suzy Bemba, Jerrod Carmichael, Willem Dafoe, Kathryn Hunter, Vicki Pepperdine, Margaret Qualley, Mark Ruffalo, Hanna Schygulla, Emma Stone, Ramy Youssef

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER:

Milo Machado Graner

Greta Lee

Charles Melton

X — Dominic Sessa

Cailee Spaeny

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Rodrigo Prieto

X — “Oppenheimer” — Hoyte van Hoytema

“Poor Things” — Robbie Ryan

“Saltburn” — Linus Sandgren

“The Zone of Interest” — Lukasz Zal

BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

“Asteroid City” — Milena Canonero

X — “Barbie” — Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Jacqueline West

“Poor Things” — Holly Waddington

“Priscilla” — Stacey Battat

BEST FILM EDITING:

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Laurent Sénéchal

“Barbie” — Nick Houy

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Thelma Schoonmaker

X — “Oppenheimer” — Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things” — Yorgos Mavropsaridis

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR:

X — “Barbie” — Ivana Primorac

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — Cassie Russek, Alexei Dmitriew

“Maestro” — Kazu Hiro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell

“Oppenheimer” — Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Ahou Mofid

“Poor Things” — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Robbie Robertson

X — “Oppenheimer” — Ludwig Göransson

“Poor Things” — Jerskin Fendrix

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Daniel Pemberton

“The Zone of Interest” — Mica Levi

BEST ORIGINAL SONG:

“Camp Isn’t Home” from “Theater Camp” — Ben Platt, Mark Sonnenblick, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Noah Galvin

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” — Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo

“Dance the Night” from “Barbie” — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

X — “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN:

“Asteroid City” — Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran

X — “Barbie” — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

“Oppenheimer” — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

“Poor Things” — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

BEST SOUND:

“The Killer” — Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, Drew Kunin

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Philip Stockton, Eugene Gearty, Mark Ulano, Tom Fleischman, George A. Lara

“Maestro” — Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Steve Morrow

X — “Oppenheimer” — Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O’Connell, Willie Burton

“The Zone of Interest” — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS:

“The Creator” — Jay Cooper, Julian Levi, Ian Comley, Charmaine Chan, Neil Corbould

X — “Godzilla Minus One” — Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — Stephane Ceretti, Susan Pickett, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, Dan Sudick

“Oppenheimer” — Andrew Jackson, Giacomo Mineo, Scott Fisher, Dave Drzewiecki

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Alan Hawkins, Christian Hejnal, Michael Lasker, Matt Hausman

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:

“The Boy and the Heron” — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

“Elemental” — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

“Nimona” — Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Roy Lee, Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary

X — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears, Evan Goldberg, Anne Pages, Seth Rogen, James Weaver

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

“American Symphony” — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

“Beyond Utopia” — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum, Sue Mi Terry

“Four Daughters” — Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha, Martin Hampel, Thanassis Karathanos

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” — Davis Guggenheim, Patrick Alexander, Will Cohen, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

X — “20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson, Mstyslav Chernov, Derl McCrudden, Michelle Mizner

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

X — “Anatomy of a Fall” (France) — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“The Boy and the Heron” (Japan) — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

“Fallen Leaves” (Finland) — Aki Kaurismäki, Misha Jaari, Mark Lwoff

“Society of the Snow” (Spain) — J. A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Sandra Hermida

“The Zone of Interest” (UK) — Jonathan Glazer, Ewa Puszczynska, James Wilson

WIN TOTALS

10 Wins

“Oppenheimer”

4 Wins

“Barbie”

3 Wins

“Anatomy of a Fall”

1 Win

“Godzilla Minus One”

“The Holdovers”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

NOMINATION TOTALS

14 Nominations

“Oppenheimer”

13 Nominations

“Barbie”

11 Nominations

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Poor Things”

8 Nominations

“Anatomy of a Fall”

5 Nominations

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

4 Nominations

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

3 Nominations

“Maestro”

2 Nominations

“All of Us Strangers”

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

“Asteroid City”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3”

1 Nomination

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“The Color Purple”

“The Creator”

“Elemental”

“Fallen Leaves”

“Four Daughters”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”

“The Killer”

“Nimona”

“Priscilla”

“Saltburn”

“Society of the Snow”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“Theater Camp”

“20 Days in Mariupol”