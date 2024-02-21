Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Thanks to Jazz over at Variety:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“American Fiction” – Rudy Mance

“May December” – April Napier

“Nyad” – Kelli Jones

“Renfield” – Lisa Lovaas

“Saltburn” – Sophie Canale

Excellence in Period Film

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West

“Maestro” – Mark Bridges

“Napoleon” – Janty Yates & Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things” – Holly Waddington

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

“Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran

“Haunted Mansion” – Jeffrey Kurland

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” – Trish Summerville

“The Little Mermaid”- Colleen Atwood & Christine Cantella

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” – Stephanie Porter

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“The Bear: Fishes” – Courtney Wheeler

“Beef: The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Helen Huang

“The Last of Us: Endure and Survive “- Cynthia Ann Summers

“The Morning Show: The Kármán Line” – Sophie de Rakoff & Debra McGuire

“Poker Face: The Orpheus Syndrome” – Trayce Gigi Field

Excellence in Period Television

“The Crown: Ritz” – Amy Roberts

“Daisy Jones & the Six: Track 8: Looks Like We Made It” – Denise Wingate

“George & Tammy: Two Story House” – Mitchell Travers

“The Gilded Age: You Don’t Even Like Opera” – Kasia Walicka Maimone & Patrick Wiley

“The Great: Choose Your Weapon” – Sharon Long

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

“Ahsoka: Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord” – Shawna Trpcic

“Loki: 1893” – Christine Wada

“The Mandalorian: Chapter 22: Guns for Hire” – Shawna Trpcic

“What We Do in the Shadows: Pride Parade”- Laura Montgomery

“The Witcher: The Art of the Illusion” – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television“A Black Lady Sketch Show: Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out” – Michelle Page Collins

“Dancing with the Stars: Monster Night” – Steven Norman Lee & Daniela Gschwendtner

“The Masked Singer: ’80s Night” – Tim Chappel

“The Masked Singer: One Hit Wonders Night” – Marina Toybina & Steven Norman Lee

“Saturday Night Live: Aubrey Plaza Host” – Tom Broecker, Christina Natividad & Ashley Dudek

Excellence in Short Form Design

“American Horror Story: Delicate” Official Teaser (Commercial) – Paula Bradley

“Blink 182 – “Dance With Me”(Music Video) – Julie Vogel

“Great Acting or Great Taste” – Pepsi (Commercial) – Heather Allison

“Jack’s New Angle” (Doritos Superbowl) (Commercial) – Trayce Gigi Field

Madonna X Vanity Fair – “The Enlightenment” (Short Film) – B. Åkerlund

Excellence in Costume Illustration

1923: War and the Turquoise Tide – Maggie S. Chan

“Haunted Mansion” – Barbra Araujo

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Song Songbirds & Snakes” – Oksana Nedavniaya

“Loki: 1893” – Felipe Sanchez

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”- Jason Pastrana