Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Erik Aadahl (Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer), Ethan Van der Ryn (Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer), and Dean Zupancic (Re-Recording Mixer), members of the Oscar-nominated sound team behind THE CREATOR, join Awards Daily’s Shadan Larki to discuss their work on the film.

In a cinematic landscape oversaturated with superheroes and sequels, The Creator, an original sci-fi saga, is cause for celebration. Directed by Gareth Edwards and co-written by Edwards and Chris Weitz, The Creator explores a world where humans and robots are engaged in a bitter war for survival.

Edwards embraced the concept of “retro-futurism,” looking to combine ‘the ancient with the futuristic,’ creating a rich backdrop for his characters. And a brand new playground for his creative team, which included his now Oscar-nominated sound designers. From robot voices and battle sequences to all-seeing technology, the sound team used a combination of existing and synthetic sounds to execute Edwards’ sonic vision.

Watch below as Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, and Dean Zupancic, three-fifths of the nominated sound team, tell all about their experimentations and epic new creations that brought The Creator to life.

The Creator is streaming on Hulu.