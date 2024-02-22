Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

This weekend’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (Saturday, February 24, at 8pm ET) will be a first in one significant way: it will be the first major awards-granting body to stream their ceremony exclusively (Netflix in this case). Not that we haven’t seen streaming awards ceremonies before, but the 2024 SAG Awards will mark a significant turn in how the world receives film and television awards after vacating TBS/TNT as the network of choice for decades.

And that will be likely the biggest “first” of the 2024 SAG Awards.

Granted, the excitement this year lives within the film awards, which we covered on this week’s All This and the Oscars Too podcast. But the TV awards could at least try to offer up something unique, something different. Instead, they will likely rubber stamp the recent winners at the 2024 Golden Globes and the 2023 Emmy Awards. That means HBO’s Succession, FX’s The Bear, and Netflix’s Beef will take home all of the major trophies. That’s certainly what the overwhelming majority of Team ADTV is predicting anyway. The lone holdout is Jalal Haddad predicting a potential Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) win for Actor in a Drama Series.

Otherwise, we’re all falling into line.

Here are our predictions for the TV races at the 2024 SAG Awards. If anything other than these names win, then we’ll be picking our jaws up off the floor.

Until then…