Cirocco Dunlap is the creator and showrunner of Amazon’s new animated show The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. The series features two alien doctors, Klak and Sleech, as they try to heal the sick while also dealing with anxiety and relationship issues. They’re also secretly testing an alien parasite that eats anxiety. Here, Cirocco Dunlap talks to Awards Daily about the genesis of the series, the major themes she wanted to explore, and how insanely hard being a showrunner is!

Awards Daily: Where did the idea for this show come from?

Cirocco Dunlap: I was just watching a lot of sci-fi as I always have done, and I started thinking, what if Ripley from Alien had a place to go where they could treat her. Or if Bill Murray in Groundhog Day had a place that he could go to help him out. Or John Carpenter’s The Thing, and the Thing that was devouring all these creatures could say, “Hey, I’ve been eating things and shapeshifting, can you help me out?” So it became this place where all these main characters of classic sci-fi films could be tertiary characters in our show. It takes a lot of the drama out of it, and makes it a lot more fun!

Awards Daily: Anxiety as a problem and trying to find a solution for it is a huge part of the entire show. What made you want to pursue that issue in particular?

Cirocco Dunlap: I don’t know that I intended to. But maybe because of my own experience with anxiety and getting on meds several years ago now and how it changed my life. I think no matter what I wrote, it was going to become a part of it just naturally. So I had a pitch deck full of a lot of ideas and one of the episodes was about this anxiety worm/parasite. Then when we were writing the pilot we thought, What if this is the idea for the pilot episode and it sets up the season? I realized that made sense, because it felt like stories I wanted to tell, and we ended up making some fun ones that I have not seen portrayed elsewhere.

There was one about Klak having magical thinking, which feels like an offset of anxiety. So Klak has a to-do list that pops up for her and at first it’s really helpful and her tasks are getting completed. But by the end of the episode there are so many that she’s blocked from actual intimacy with someone. It felt true to my own experience with anxiety, and it felt like a fresh and interesting way that I had not seen represented that I wanted to see represented.

Awards Daily: The other major issue the show brings up for its characters is relationships. Sleech has commitment issues and Klak has a very complex relationship where she keeps falling back in with the same person and it feels like it could work if they communicated more, but even then maybe not. How did you all decide upon those character traits?

Cirocco Dunlap: That came naturally, again these are my own struggles with dating. Like everyone, I feel like I’ve had these relationships where you keep coming back even though they are not right and you think that they could be right this time. But it’s also if they haven’t been, then they haven’t been! That’s it! That’s your answer! I think that the Klak relationship is a representation of that. Sleech’s problem with intimacy comes from things from her past (that will be explored in season 2). She struggles to find intimacy but she does have that really loving relationship with Klak so it is a nice start for her. So I have hope that she’ll get there romantically.

Awards Daily: I hope she does too. She actually has two potentially good ones in the show. Dr. Plowp is ready for a relationship and seems like the right move for her. But I found it interesting that the guy she is just sexual with could actually be something more.

Cirocco Dunlap: Yeah, he is pretty wonderful, and because she is so driven, he offers a nice balance for her where he’s just very in the moment and can calm her just by his presence. That was unexpected for us as well.

Awards Daily: Besides taking on some of these big issues, there’s a great deal of humor in the show. How did you find that balance?

Cirocco Dunlap: I tend to think that comedy importantly comes from pain and grief. I really relate to gallow humor and that has been my experience since the tragedy of my own family, as we all have tragedies in our family. It is just in my DNA. Then, at a hospital where your job is death, I just don’t know how else, (personally imagining myself in that situation), how I would cope. So it felt very natural to me that it would be funny. I think that our whole existence is funny. We die, we live, we have sex—all of it is very funny to me. It’s all ridiculous.

Awards Daily: That reminds me of one of my favorite moments in the show when Sleech is the head of the hospital for one day and she’s taking everything on and playing up the humor of her trying to do everything. And in this world where people can upload into a computer and live forever, and snack food are these living creatures that people just devour without thinking about it. Yet death in this one moment for Sleech is treated very seriously. I was curious how that came about?

Cirocco Dunlap: I really wanted that, that emotional honesty in this world, especially when you’re doing such a comedy about death you have to really show it and that moment was one I really loved. The director did a beautiful job with it, and when it came back for me to look at I thought, Yes, this feels right. Especially since it’s such a comedy and so light and then you get this one moment in that episode and you were, like, oh no, and it really hits you in the heart. It was very important to me that the show had these moments because I think they really ground the comedy and the absurdity in the rest of the show.

Awards Daily: How was the animation style decided?

Cirocco Dunlap: I really love Robin Eisenberg’s art. I don’t know if you know her but she has drawn the sexiest alien this side of the galaxy. She has a really big Instagram presence and is incredibly talented and I pursued her relentlessly when I got the show. She was very excited to do it and she usually draws sexy and relaxed. We had to find this balance between that and this world where we wanted sexy aliens (obviously), but we also wanted them to be funny when their heads explode. I am so lucky to have gotten her, and she’s been passionate and involved in everything on the show.

Awards Daily: You have produced several shows but this is your first time as a showrunner. What has that experience been like?

Cirocco Dunlap: Oh, my goodness, it is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life! It is like six jobs at once, it’s wild! I had no idea you can think you’re prepared but once it’s going, it’s going. You are managing teams suddenly and it’s a funny thing, I’ve always just wanted to write. It’s all I ever wanted to do career wise. I picture myself alone in a cabin and now here I am managing five different teams with 900 decisions. I have to go do casting, then I have to go to a recording, then make some art decisions. It’s overwhelming and incredible and I feel like I’ve learned more from this job than I’ve ever learned from a job in my life. I do just think it would be great if there was just more time to do it all.

Awards Daily: You already have a season two order. Any details?

Cirocco Dunlap: As mentioned, there’s going to be stuff about Sleech’s past. You know at the end of season 1 it’s just a bit of a tease that Sleech’s history is missing…. Interesting! (laughing). As this season was about Klak’s journey with anxiety, the next season becomes about Sleech’s history that she’s talked a little bit about in the second episode, that Klak will never know about her family’s history.

Award Daily: Final thoughts?

Cirocco Dunlap: I’m so excited that people are going to be seeing it. It’s so new to me that people are seeing it because I’ve been with it for what feels like 900 years. I’m so close to it and it’s about to come out!