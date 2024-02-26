Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

I was worried about the branch of the Oscars that contained both the animated and the Feature Animation branch. It was almost as big as the acting branch by the time they split it up. Here is what it used to look like:

Actors drive the preferential ballot because there are more of them. Here is the breakdown of branches, courtesy of our pal Steve Pond at The Wrap.

1,302 — Actors

867 — Animated Feature (plus shorts)

648 — Documentary

615 — Visual Effects

573 — Directors

549 — Sound

510 — Writers

390 — Production Design

388 — Score

376 — Editing

290 — Cinematographers

236 — Makeup and Hairstyling

169 — Costumers

Or, if you prefer pie charts:

Now, there will be 700 in the Animated Feature branch and 200 in the shorts. No doubt, the needs are slightly different between the two groups.