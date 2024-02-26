Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

We kick off the podcast with a look back at the weekend’s big guild awards – the Producers Guild Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. What do the winners tell us about the 2024 Emmy race? Then, we launch into our first analytical look at the 2024 Emmy season, starting with the Limited Series categories. What that has premiered so far will be remembered when Emmy voting begins in June? And what upcoming Limited Series will we need to look out for as we evolve our predictions?

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

