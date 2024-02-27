Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Oppenheimer had a big weekend sweeping both the SAG and PGA Awards, all but locking in its ascendance to Best Picture in a couple of weeks. Let’s review how our predictions contests turned out.

Kalpajyoti Bhuyan was the very first entry in the SAG contest, getting his picks in on 2/18. And he aced them all, which means he is our overall winner!

The runners up who joined yours truly in also going 6/6 with the SAG Film Awards:

Dorian Brown

Michael Lally

Aaron Reichwald

Bob Salera

Tommaso Scali

Sue Schwab

Kyle Troup

John Zampino

As for PGA, American Symphony upsetting 20 Days in Mariupol in Best Documentary Feature upended a lot of submissions. Ultimately, only two went 3/3 and also got the tiebreaker correct:

Angela Hutton

Nicholas Smith

Angela submitted her picks earliest, so she is the PGA contest winner.

Many congratulations to Kalpajyoti and Angela and to our runners-up in both contests. Kalpajyoti and Angela, please contact us to claim your prize.