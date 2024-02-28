Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The Oscar producers have announced the performers for the 96th Oscars. JUST KEN in the house. As follows:

Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will perform this year’s nominated songs on the 96th Oscars®, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan announced today. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

This year’s Original Song nominees and performers are as follows (in alphabetical order by song title):

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” – Performed by Becky G

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” – Performed by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” – Performed by Jon Batiste

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers

Music and Lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” – Performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell