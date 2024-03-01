Oscar ballots have been turned in so nothing that happens over the weekend will move the needle, but it will still be interesting as I wrote about yesterday, with Frontrunners and Challengers. So we decided to put in our predictions heading in, followed by my Oscar predictions this week.
Let’s do this.
The USC Scripter – Saturday, March 2
The nominees:
American Fiction – Stone, Moye, Johnson
Origin – Adams
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – Flores
Poor Things
The Cinema Audio Society – Saturday, March 2
Live Action
Oppenheimer – Stone, Flores, Moye, Johnson, Adams
Barbie
Maestro
Killers of the Flower Moon
Ferrari
Animated:
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse– Stone, Flores, Moye, Johnson, Adams
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Super Mario Brothers Movie
Documentary
American Symphony – Flores, Moye, Adams
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Stone
32 Sounds – Johnson
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Little Richard: I am Everything
Motion Picture Sound Editors – Sunday, March 3, 2024
Foley:
Oppenheimer – Stone, Flores, Moye, Johnson, Adams
Ferrari
The Killer
John Wick: Chapter 4
Napoleon
Gran Turismo
Dialogue/ADR
Oppenheimer – Stone, Flores, Johnson
Barbie – Moye
Maestro
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Napoleon
Music
Barbie – Flores, Adams
Oppenheimer – Moye
Maestro – Stone, Johnson
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Wonka
Creed III
Animation
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Stone, Flores, Moye, Johnson, Adams
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Elemental
Migration
Documentary
32 Sounds – Moye, Johnson
American Symphony – Flores, Stone, Adams
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Mourning in Lod
Foreign Film
The Zone of Interest – Stone, Flores Moye, Johnson, Adams
Society of the Snow
Godzilla Minus One
Anatomy of a Fall
American Society of Cinematographers – March 3, 2024
Feature Film
Oppenheimer- Stone, Flores, Moye, Johnson
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things – Adams
Maestro
El Conde
Documentary
Kokomo City – Flores, Moye, Johnson
Coal
Murder in Big Horn – Stone, Adams
Ace Eddie Awards – March 3, 2024
Drama
Oppenheimer – Stone, Flores, Moye, Johnson, Adams
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Comedy/Musical
The Holdovers – Flores
Poor Things – Moye, Johnson
Barbie – Stone
American Fiction – Adams
Air
Onward to predictions.
Best Motion Picture of the Year
- Oppenheimer
- The Holdovers
- American Fiction
- Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Zone of Interest
- Past Lives
Best Actor
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
Best Actress
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” – LOCKED
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” — LOCKED
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
Achievement in Directing
- “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan — LOCKED
- “Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet
- “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese
- “Poor Things,” Yorgos Lanthimos
- “The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer
Adapted Screenplay
Extremely rare for a single writer to win both screenplay and director. Barbie and Poor Things likely cancel each other out.
- “American Fiction,” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson
- “Barbie,” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
- “Oppenheimer,” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
- “Poor Things,” Screenplay by Tony McNamara
- “The Zone of Interest,” Written by Jonathan Glazer
Original Screenplay
- “Anatomy of a Fall,” Screenplay — Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
- “The Holdovers,” Written by David Hemingson
- “Maestro,” Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
- “May December,” Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
- “Past Lives,” Written by Celine Song
Achievement in Production Design
- “Poor Things”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
Achievement in Sound
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
Achievement in Visual Effects
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “The Creator”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
Achievement in Film Editing
- “Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame
- “Poor Things,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- “Anatomy of a Fall,” Laurent Sénéchal
- “The Holdovers,” Kevin Tent
- “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Thelma Schoonmaker
Achievement in Cinematography
- “Oppenheimer,” Hoyte van Hoytema
- “Poor Things,” Robbie Ryan
- “El Conde,” Edward Lachman
- “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Rodrigo Prieto
- “Maestro,” Matthew Libatique
Achievement in Costume Design
- “Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran
- “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jacqueline West
- “Napoleon,” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- “Oppenheimer,” Ellen Mirojnick
- “Poor Things,” Holly Waddington
Best Documentary Feature Film
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
Best Documentary Short Film
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Island in Between”
Best Animated Feature Film of the Year
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
Best International Feature Film of the Year
- “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
- “Perfect Days,” Japan
- “Society of the Snow,” Spain
- “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
- “Io Capitano,” Italy
Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
- “Maestro”
- “Golda”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Society of the Snow”
Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
- “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson
- “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robbie Robertson
- “Poor Things,” Jerskin Fendrix
- “American Fiction,” Laura Karpman
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams
Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
Music and Lyrics by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Music and Lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
Music and Lyrics by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Music and Lyrics by Scott George
Best Animated Short Film
- “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko,” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
- “Letter to a Pig,” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
- “Ninety-Five Senses,” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
- “Our Uniform,” Yegane Moghaddam
- “Pachyderme,” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
Best Live Action Short Film
- “The After,” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
- “Invincible,” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
- “Knight of Fortune,” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
- “Red, White and Blue,” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
Some of these might change after this weekend, but for now, this is all I got.