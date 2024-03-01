Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

HamptonsFilm announced today the 32nd annual edition of the Hamptons International Film Festival will take place October 4 – 14, 2024. The expanded, 11-day festival will feature live and in-person screenings and events across the Hamptons. The festival is now accepting submissions via FilmFreeway. To submit a project and for more details on upcoming deadlines please visit www.filmfreeway.com/HamptonsFilm.

“After 31 successful editions, we are incredibly proud to witness our festival’s continued growth year after year,” said HamptonsFilm Executive Director Anne Chaisson. “It is thanks to our loyal and passionate audiences that we are able to expand our festival days and continue showcasing the year’s most exciting titles each fall. We are counting down the days until October!”

HamptonsFilm will continue to give awards totaling $130,000, with special awards events taking place throughout the duration of the festival. Last year’s film programming has garnered an impressive 43 Oscar nominations, including a Best Animated Feature nomination for ROBOT DREAMS; Best International Feature Film nominations for PERFECT DAYS, SOCIETY OF THE SNOW, THE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE, and THE ZONE OF INTEREST; Best Documentary Feature Film nominations for BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT and FOUR DAUGHTERS, as well as for our SummerDocs series selection THE ETERNAL MEMORY; Best Picture nominations for AMERICAN FICTION, ANATOMY OF A FALL, THE HOLDOVERS, PAST LIVES, THE ZONE OF INTEREST, and Closing Night Film MAESTRO; ten nominations among the acting categories; as well as all five films nominated for Best Original Screenplay, including a nod for our Breakthrough Artist Celine Song.

In addition to the fall festival, HamptonsFilm announced plans to continue some of the highlights of their year-round programming. Celebrating its 24th edition this year, the HamptonsFilm Screenwriters Lab (April 5-7) champions the artistic visions of up-and-coming filmmakers from around the world, and will pair selected fellows with established writers and creative producers for a weekend of one-on-one mentorship. The upcoming 17th annual SummerDocs documentary showcase will feature a series of banner screening events hosted throughout the summer season, highlighting some of the year’s most anticipated and talked-about documentary features. HamptonsFilm will also plan to host their Outdoor Screening Series featuring family favorite films once again this summer.

“It has always been critical to our mission at HamptonsFilm to support the cinematic arts year-round, beyond the yearly film festival,” said HamptonsFilm Artistic Director David Nugent. “Our Screenwriters Lab retreat has proven to be a unique opportunity to cultivate a new generation of talent, and the perennial favorite SummerDocs series allows us to showcase some of today’s most prolific documentarians and their works.”

The 32nd annual Hamptons International Film Festival will run October 4 – 14, 2024. All-access passes are now on sale. HIFF thanks returning longtime Lead sponsor AUDI, New York State Council on the Arts, Suffolk County Film Commission, and the numerous local businesses and media that have supported HIFF over the years. For more information on the festival and HamptonsFilm’s year-round programming, please visitwww.hamptonsfilmfest.org.

ABOUT HAMPTONSFILM

HamptonsFilm, home of the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) was founded in 1992 to celebrate the art of film and to introduce a unique and varied spectrum of international films and filmmakers to our audiences. A non-profit organization with year-round screenings of global narrative and documentary films, an annual Screenwriters Lab, a summer documentary showcase, and extensive educational initiatives, HamptonsFilm offers programs that enlighten, educate, and provide invaluable exposure for filmmakers, while also providing the East End of Long Island with an educational and cultural experience that enriches the lives of its citizens and contributes to the local economy. HIFF, celebrating its 32nd year, is an annual premiere film event in New York State, and an intimate showcase of some of the year’s best offerings in contemporary cinema from around the world. Awarding prizes to filmmakers in cash and goods and services of over $130,000 each year, with over $5 million awarded in competition funds and services over the decades, our program continues to play an important role during awards season. For more information, please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.