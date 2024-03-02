Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Crunchyroll®, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, revealed the winners for the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards during a live ceremony featuring global celebrity presenters and exciting musical performances, all to honor the creators, musicians, and performers powering the global love of anime. The full list of winners can be found below and on the Anime Awards website.

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards were held live in Tokyo, Japan and livestreamed globally, hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. The winners for each category were revealed by a slate of global celebrity presenters, representing passionate anime fans from across entertainment including three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist Megan Thee Stallion, Japanese singer-songwriter LiSA, award-winning actress Iman Vellani (MS. MARVEL and THE MARVELS), Academy Award winning duo Phil Lord & Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), director Joaquim Dos Santos (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse), sports superstar DeMarcus Lawrence (NFL’s Dallas Cowboys) and wrestling legend Mercedes Varnado (Former WWE World Champion), as well as several international stars, including Indian film actor Rashmika Mandanna, director Bong Joon Ho (Parasite, Snowpiercer), Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, and recording artist Labrinth, actress and entrepreneur Liza Soberano, Japanese TV personality and former Japanese Decathlon Champion So Takei, actress, singer and model Chiaki Kuriyama, and Japanese night club host, entrepreneur and TV personality Roland. The Anime Awards pre-show, co-hosted by Crunchyroll’s Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu with content creator Lena Lemon, was also a celebrity and influencer affair featuring GRAMMY-nominated musician Porter Robinson, drag entertainer and international DJ Aquaria (winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10), recording artist, producer and DJ Yaeji, rapper and artist Che Lingo, model, voice-over and film actor Vinnie Hacker, fashion creator Nava Rose, professional streamer Emiru, and recording artist Ylona Garcia.

Global fans were also treated to a variety of musical performances during the show including the first live performance of the official Anime Awards Theme Song, created and performed by composers Hiroyuki SAWANO (Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling) and KOHTA YAMAMOTO (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins), a rendition of “battlecry”, the opening song of Samurai Champloo, performed by Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1 in commemoration of the show’s 20th anniversary, and an exciting performance of “Idol” by Japanese pop duo YOASOBI, who performed their Anime Award-winning song ahead of their set at Coachella. To honor fan-favorite anime series celebrating milestones, a unique medley of iconic songs from each series was performed by a live orchestra in a symphony format.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the leading yearly awards program celebrating the creators and performers powering anime’s continued ascent into pop culture dominance. This year, a record 34 million votes were cast by global fans to cheer their favorites into taking home the top honors, with some of the most engaged countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States in alphabetical order. The 2024 Anime Awards will be available to stream shortly on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube and Twitch

“Anime fans from around the world have spoken and collectively, they cast more votes than in the history of the Anime Awards to crown the 2024 winners,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “Anime is a powerful force, driving pop culture and connecting global fans and it is a privilege to celebrate and honor this dynamic artform.”

Sony Music Solutions, part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., supported Crunchyroll in the execution of the event.

Anime Awards 2024 Winners (Listed in alphabetical order by category)

Anime of the Year – JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Action – JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Animation – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Anime Song – Idol by YOASOBI for【OSHI NO KO】

Best Art Direction – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Character Design – Sayaka Koiso, Tadashi Hiramatsu for JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Cinematography – JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Comedy – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE

Best Director – Shota Goshozono, JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Drama – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Best Ending Sequence – Akari by Soshi Sakiyama from JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Fantasy – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Film – Suzume

Best Main Character – Monkey D. Luffy from ONE PIECE

Best New Series – Chainsaw Man

Best Opening Sequence – Where Our Blue Is by Tatsuya Kitani from JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Original Anime – Buddy Daddies

Best Romance – Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Best Score – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Best Slice of Life – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Best Supporting Character – Satoru Gojo from JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Voice Actor Performance (Arabic) – Taleb Alrefai, Senku Ishigami, Dr. STONE

Best Voice Actor Performance (Castilian) – Joel Gómez Jimenez, Denji, Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Actor Performance (English) – Ryan Colt Levy, Denji, Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Actor Performance (French) – Martial Le Minoux, Suguru Geto, JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Voice Actor Performance (German) – Franziska Trunte, Power, Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Actor Performance (Italian) – Mosè Singh, Denji, Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Actor Performance (Japanese) – Yuichi Nakamura, Satoru Gojo, JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Voice Actor Performance (Brazilian Portuguese) – Léo Rabelo, Satoru Gojo, JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Voice Actor Performance (Latin Spanish) – Emilio Treviño, Denji, Chainsaw Man

“Must Protect At All Cost” Character – Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on nearly 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.