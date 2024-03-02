Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

As expected, American Fiction wins the USC Scripter Award, from HR:

In the film category, American Fiction (Cord Jefferson’s adaptation of Percival Everett’s novel Erasure) topped fellow nominees Killers of the Flower Moon (Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of David Grann’s book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI); Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer); Origin (Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents); and Poor Things (Tony McNamara’s adaptation of Aliasdair Gray’s novel of the same name).

Oppenhiemer was not up against its main competition for Sound, The Zone of Interest, so it won handily.

MOTION PICTURES –LIVE ACTION

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Production Mixer –Willie D. Burton CAS

Re-Recording Mixer –Gary A Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer –Kevin O’Connell CAS

Scoring Mixer –Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer –Tavish Grade

Foley Mixer –Jack Cucci

Foley Mixer –Mikel Parraga-Wills

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

WINNER: The Last Of Us: S01 E01 When You’re Lost In The Darkness

Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS

Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson CAS

MOTION PICTURE–ANIMATED

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Orig. Dialogue Mixer–Brian Smith

Orig. Dialogue Mixer–Aaron Hasson

Orig. Dialogue Mixer–Howard London

Re-Recording Mixer–Michael Semanick

Re-Recording Mixer–Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer–Sam Okell

Foley Mixer–Randy Singer

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY WINNER: 32 Sounds

Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini

Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson

CAS Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR WINNER: The Bear: S02 E07 Forks

Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen CAS

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

Foley Mixer – Connor Nagy

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Production Mixer – Richard Bullock

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS

Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

WINNER: 100 Foot Wave: S02 E05 Lost at Sea

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne