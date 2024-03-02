As expected, American Fiction wins the USC Scripter Award, from HR:
In the film category, American Fiction (Cord Jefferson’s adaptation of Percival Everett’s novel Erasure) topped fellow nominees Killers of the Flower Moon (Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of David Grann’s book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI); Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer); Origin (Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents); and Poor Things (Tony McNamara’s adaptation of Aliasdair Gray’s novel of the same name).
Oppenhiemer was not up against its main competition for Sound, The Zone of Interest, so it won handily.
MOTION PICTURES –LIVE ACTION
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Production Mixer –Willie D. Burton CAS
Re-Recording Mixer –Gary A Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer –Kevin O’Connell CAS
Scoring Mixer –Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer –Tavish Grade
Foley Mixer –Jack Cucci
Foley Mixer –Mikel Parraga-Wills
TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR
WINNER: The Last Of Us: S01 E01 When You’re Lost In The Darkness
Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS
Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson CAS
MOTION PICTURE–ANIMATED
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Orig. Dialogue Mixer–Brian Smith
Orig. Dialogue Mixer–Aaron Hasson
Orig. Dialogue Mixer–Howard London
Re-Recording Mixer–Michael Semanick
Re-Recording Mixer–Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer–Sam Okell
Foley Mixer–Randy Singer
MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY WINNER: 32 Sounds
Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson
CAS Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR WINNER: The Bear: S02 E07 Forks
Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen CAS
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer – Connor Nagy
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Production Mixer – Richard Bullock
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS
Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
WINNER: 100 Foot Wave: S02 E05 Lost at Sea
Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne