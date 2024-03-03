Thanks to reader Sammy for sending these in. Happy to see The Holdovers win a much-deserved Screenplay award.
Online Film & Television Association Awards Winners
Best Picture: OPPENHEIMER
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, OPPENHEIMER
Best Original Screenplay: THE HOLDOVERS
Best Adapted Screenplay: OPPENHEIMER
Best Lead Actor: Paul Giamatti, THE HOLDOVERS
Best Lead Actress: Emma Stone, POOR THINGS
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., OPPENHEIMER
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, THE HOLDOVERS
Best Ensemble: OPPENHEIMER
Best Casting: OPPENHEIMER
Best Original Score: OPPENHEIMER
Best Original Song: “What Was I Made For?”, BARBIE
Best Adapted Song: “Pure Imagination”, WONKA
Best Film Editing: OPPENHEIMER
Best Cinematography: OPPENHEIMER
Best Sound: OPPENHEIMER
Best Sound Effects: OPPENHEIMER
Best Production Design: BARBIE
Best Costume Design: BARBIE
Best Makeup & Hair: POOR THINGS
Best Visual Effects: GODZILLA: MINUS ONE
Best St unt Coordination: JOHN WICK, CHAPTER 4
Most Cinematic Moment: Atomic Bomb Test, OPPENHEIMER
Best Movie Poster: OPPENHEIMER
Best Movie Trailer, Teaser Trailer, BARBIE
Best Title Sequence: Opening Titles, BARBIE
Best Youth Performance: Milo Machado Graner, ANATOMY OF A FALL
Best Breakthrough Performance, Male: Dominic Sessa, THE HOLDOVERS
Best Breakthrough Performance, Female: Lily Gladstone, KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Best Voice-Over Performance: Shameik Moore, SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Best Feature Debut: Celine Song, PAST LIVES
Best Foreign Language Film: ANATOMY OF A FALL
Best Animated Feature: SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Best Documentary: STILL: A MICHAEL . FOX MOVIE