Thanks to reader Sammy for sending these in. Happy to see The Holdovers win a much-deserved Screenplay award.

Online Film & Television Association Awards Winners

Best Picture: OPPENHEIMER

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, OPPENHEIMER

Best Original Screenplay: THE HOLDOVERS

Best Adapted Screenplay: OPPENHEIMER

Best Lead Actor: Paul Giamatti, THE HOLDOVERS

Best Lead Actress: Emma Stone, POOR THINGS

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., OPPENHEIMER

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, THE HOLDOVERS

Best Ensemble: OPPENHEIMER

Best Casting: OPPENHEIMER

Best Original Score: OPPENHEIMER

Best Original Song: “What Was I Made For?”, BARBIE

Best Adapted Song: “Pure Imagination”, WONKA

Best Film Editing: OPPENHEIMER

Best Cinematography: OPPENHEIMER

Best Sound: OPPENHEIMER

Best Sound Effects: OPPENHEIMER

Best Production Design: BARBIE

Best Costume Design: BARBIE

Best Makeup & Hair: POOR THINGS

Best Visual Effects: GODZILLA: MINUS ONE

Best St unt Coordination: JOHN WICK, CHAPTER 4

Most Cinematic Moment: Atomic Bomb Test, OPPENHEIMER

Best Movie Poster: OPPENHEIMER

Best Movie Trailer, Teaser Trailer, BARBIE

Best Title Sequence: Opening Titles, BARBIE

Best Youth Performance: Milo Machado Graner, ANATOMY OF A FALL

Best Breakthrough Performance, Male: Dominic Sessa, THE HOLDOVERS

Best Breakthrough Performance, Female: Lily Gladstone, KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Best Voice-Over Performance: Shameik Moore, SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Best Feature Debut: Celine Song, PAST LIVES

Best Foreign Language Film: ANATOMY OF A FALL

Best Animated Feature: SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Best Documentary: STILL: A MICHAEL . FOX MOVIE