Oppenheimer has now won both the Cinema Audio Society and the two key awards at the Motion Picture Sound Editors Guild. It is sweeping the season at an astonishing pace. The Zone of Interest did not win in its category, and was beaten by Society of the Snow. But really, Zone is more of Sound Mixing kind of movie than a Sound Editing. Here are the winners, per Steve Pond at The Wrap:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR: “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley: “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary: “32 Sounds”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature: “Society of the Snow”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature: “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation: “The Monkey King”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary: “Our Planet II”: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “Four Minutes”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley: “All the Light We Cannot See”: Episode 4

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form: “The Mandalorian”: “The Return”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation: “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”: “Faster”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture: “Maestro”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary: “Pianoforte”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form:: “The Last of Us”: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form: “Dave”: “Met Gala”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music: “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR: “Alan Wake 2”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award): “Dive”