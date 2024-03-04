Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

This week, we dive into the eagerly anticipated HBO limited series The Regime. Starring Kate Winslet, the Stephen Frears-directed satire takes the audience into an unnamed European country in the grasp of an unstable authoritarian regime. The series seems to have polarized both audiences and critics alike on its tone and performances, so we weigh in and take stock of its 2024 Emmy chances.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)