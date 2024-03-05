Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Awards Daily talks to director Jason Bergh about his documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which follows the making of the Jennifer Lopez film This is Me. . .Now: A Love Story.

Ahead of production on her film This is Me. . .Now: A Love Story, Jennifer Lopez wanted to add another dimension to an already personal story: a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the project. So she called director Jason Bergh, who said he was “blown away” by what she set out to do.

“I’ve worked with her for a long time,” said Bergh, who was an EP on the Lopez documentary Halftime, “and I was happy for her to add a layer. Within about a week of our conversation, I was up and running with cameras. She had already started rehearsals, and I was able to get there the first day. Everyone realized there’s more to this story here that we can tell. It was an opportunity for her to tell the story she wanted to tell through the last 20 years of her life. ”

Just as Lopez poured her blood, sweat, and tears into this project, so did Bergh, who spent morning to night following her and the making of This is Me. . .Now for the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“It was constant coverage, following stories, and seeing what was transpiring on set, in the trailer, and in the back offices—all the ingredients that were making it happen.”

But as the documentary shows, it wasn’t an easy journey. After all, Lopez had to fund the project herself after other production companies turned her down. Who would say no to Jennifer Lopez?

“I’m shocked that anyone would say no as well,” Bergh said with a laugh. “When you see how determined she was to do this and how much of her heart was inside of this, how could anybody say no? She’s one of the greatest entertainers of our time. She’s an icon, and anything she does or touches, it goes to gold. I was grateful that I was the person she asked to go on this journey as a director. I’m pinching myself as the days go by and as the reviews come in. It’s been pretty wild.”

Jane Fonda plays an important role in the documentary—and in This is Me. . .Now as an astrological sign—serving as a protector for Lopez. In a recorded phone call, the Academy Award-winning actress tells the dynamo that she’s worried for her privacy with releasing this project.

“I tell people this. All the cameos are unbelievable and incredible, but when Jane Fonda walks on the set, it’s a different feeling. She’s done so much throughout her career and her life. No matter who you are, you look at Jane Fonda and you’re blown away. They’re both incredible human beings who’ve done a lot in their lives. It’s a beautiful friendship and relationship between the two of them.”

After audiences couldn’t decide whether to see Barbie or Oppenheimer first last summer, is there a correct way to view The Greatest Love Story Never Told versus This is Me. . .Now? Bergh said there’s no right or wrong answer.

“I think it depends on the person. For me, when I watch a scripted film, especially a biography, the first thing I do immediately is a deep dive into who that person was. But there is also an argument for the documentary first to contextualize the film. I think it depends on the person. They work so well together. I was thinking about that a lot when we got the rollout info from Amazon. I asked myself that question, but I really think it depends on the person.”

The Greatest Love Story Never Told is streaming on Amazon Prime.