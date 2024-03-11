Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Despite the 96th Oscars largely going for Oppenheimer as expected, there were still a few surprises and upsets to keep us would-be predictors honest. Let’s see how our contest shook out.

Four people achieved the incredibly stellar top score of 22/23:

Dave L

Jose Mari Maracaya

Zachary Mroz

Zoey Slot

After the first tiebreaker, Zachary Mroz is the overall contest winner! Please contact us to claim your prize. Congratulations to Zachary as well as our runners-up!

And that wraps up the 2023-2024 Oscar season. Thank you for your participation in this year’s gauntlet of contests, readers and friends. We’ll see you again in December when the cycle starts anew!