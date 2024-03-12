Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Variety will honor Molly Ringwald with the Variety Creative Vanguard Award at the Miami Film Festival on Saturday, April 6. The award will be for her outstanding career achievements, earning acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Ringwald will participate in a Q&A about her extensive work in film and TV with Variety Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis.

“It’s important to remember that before Molly Ringwald was the iconic young star of John Hughes’ teen angst-driven comedies such as ‘Sixteen Candles,’ ‘Pretty in Pink’ and ‘The Breakfast Club,’ she first starred in Paul Mazursky’s contemporary update of Shakespeare’s ‘Tempest,’ said Steve Gaydos, Variety EVP of Global Content and Executive Editor. “This is important because the secret of Ringwald’s early success and career longevity is the simple fact she has always been one of American film and television’s most gifted and versatile actresses. Her dazzling work this year as Joanna Carson in the Ryan Murphy hit TV series ‘Feud’ is ample proof that Ringwald’s range and acumen remain intact, and audiences can continue to expect new and wonderful surprises from one of their favorite stars.”

“The Miami Film Festival is excited to continue our partnership with Variety to host remarkable award tributes. We could not be more thrilled to be honoring Molly Ringwald, her career is one that not only spans generations of audiences but also has the ability to intoxicate and delight those watching with outstanding performances,” said Lauren Cohen, Miami Film Festival Director of Programming. “Her iconic career across film and television is one worth being admired, including my favorite The Breakfast Club. We’re honored to celebrate the exceptional and long-lasting career of Molly Ringwald.”

The Festival will open with “Thelma,” directed by Josh Margolin and starring June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, and Parker Posey with director Josh Margolin and producer Zoë Worth in attendance. The Festival will close with “Ezra,” directed by Tony Goldwyn, who will be in attendance on Saturday, April 13 and will receive the Art of Light Award for directing. Alison Brie will also receive the Art of Light Award and “Sing Sing” director Greg Kwedar will be honored with the Impact Award. The Festival will present three Marquee screenings for the films “Dear Jassi,” “Sing Sing” and “The Performance,” along with a Centerpiece screening of “The Idea of You.” The 2024 Miami Film Festival will celebrate more than 180 feature narratives, documentaries, and short films of all genres, from over 31 countries worldwide, featuring ten World Premieres, ten North American Premieres, five U.S. Premieres, and 11 East Coast Premieres, and 42 Florida Premieres. The complete program is available at www.miamifilmfestival.com.