PRESS RELEASE – MARCH 14, 2024 — Creo is delighted to reveal the panel of judges for the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024. The competition for the sophomore edition of the major annual program for short films and filmmakers, which closed earlier this month, provides a gateway for the development of cinematic talent from across the globe.

Following a celebrated launch edition in 2023, this year the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards competition ran from June 15, 2023 to February 15, 2024, receiving more than double the number of entries from the previous year. The Awards were established to elevate original and diverse voices with a fresh perspective on storytelling, offering filmmakers career-defining opportunities and unparalleled access to the inner workings of the industry. Free to enter and open to all filmmakers internationally, the Awards received a highly enthusiastic response this year with over 8,400 films by more than 5,000 filmmakers across 148 countries and territories submitted.

Chaired by award-winning director Justin Chadwick for the second year running, this year’s jury brings together a panel of leading industry experts including: Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, Co-Founders and Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Classics; Rob Hardy ASC, BSC, BAFTA award-winning cinematographer; Kate Reid BSC, acclaimed British cinematographer; Emmy-award winning cinematographer Robert Primes ASC; and celebrated Australian filmmaker Unjoo Moon.

Justin Chadwick, award-winning theatre, television and film director and Chair of the Jury said: “It is such a pleasure to return as Chair of this new prestigious panel of decorated creatives. Last year, we brought to the forefront 30 exceptionally talented filmmakers from across the world, each of whom had the unique chance to access the inner workings of the industry in Los Angeles, opening doors to career-launching opportunities. From my own experience, the art of the short film is by no means one to be underestimated, and I look forward to discovering more brilliant, talented individuals through this upcoming selection.”

Working from a longlist of commended submissions, the first stage of the process will see judges Robert Primes ASC and Unjoo Moon select the top 30 films that will comprise this year’s shortlist. At the second stage of the judging process, judges Michael Barker, Tom Bernard, Rob Hardy ASC, BSC, and Kate Reid BSC will then choose this year’s category winners, awarding creative excellence and original approaches to narrative. Both stages of the judging process are chaired by Justin Chadwick and the 30 shortlisted filmmakers will be announced on April 23, 2024.

Providing a unique access point to the industry, the 30 shortlisted filmmakers will be flown to Los Angeles to participate in an extensive workshop program and to attend the Awards ceremony, where the six category winners will be announced on May 30, 2024 at the Cary Grant Theater located at the historic Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City, California. The six winners will be rewarded with cash prizes and Sony camera equipment.

NEW TO 2024 AND PRIZES

The 2024 edition introduced a new competition format with a total of six categories for filmmakers to enter: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Environment, Student, Future Format –welcoming films shot exclusively with a smartphone – and a brand new Animation category.

This year, winners and shortlisted filmmakers are invited to attend an expanded four-day workshop program in Los Angeles, which provides exclusive access behind the scenes of the industry and covers a range of topics from pitching to legal, to working with talent agencies and using cutting-edge technologies. From this edition onwards, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards moves to the spring season, with the four-day workshop program and Awards ceremony taking place at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California from May 28 – 31, 2024.

In addition to attending the workshop program and receiving Sony camera equipment, Fiction, Non-Fiction, Environment and Animation category winners also receive a $5,000 (USD) cash prize. The Future Format category winner receives a $2,500 (USD) cash prize. The Student category winner and institution each receive Sony camera equipment.

For more information, visit www.sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.

