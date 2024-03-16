Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Our annual poll here at Awards Daily.

Phase 1 involves assembling a master list based on input from all you savvy readers. We already have 97 titles suggested by Ferdinand and Christophe. (and a dozen or so from me)

When you suggest additions, it would make things easier for me if you name the director in parentheses. Thanks!

Don’t be shy about recommending movies featuring white guys with white problems directed by white Americans — anything is possible!

After a couple of days, when we run out of suggestions, I’ll turn our list into a poll for Phase 2.

7 Keys (Joy Wilkinson)

A Traveler’s Needs (Hong Sang-soo)

Abiding Nowhere (Tsai Ming-liang)

The Actor (Duke Johnson)

Aggro Dr1ft (Harmony Korine)

Alien: Romulus (Fede Álvarez)

Anora (Sean Baker)

Apartment 7A (Natalie Erika James)

Back to Black (Sam Taylor-Johnson)

The Beast (Bertrand Bonello)

The Beast in the Jungle (Patric Chica)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton

The Bikeriders (Jeff Nichols)

Bird (Andrea Arnold)

Black Tea (Abderrahamane Sissako)

Blitz (Steve McQueen)

Bob Marley: One Love, Reinaldo Marcus Green

Borderlands (Eli Roth)

Challengers (Luca Guadagnino)

Civil War (Alex Garland)

Close Your Eyes (Victor Erice)

Conclave (Edward Berger)

The Critic (Anand Tucker)

The Crow (Rupert Sanders)

Dahomey (Mati Diop)

The Dreamt Adventurer (Valeska Grisebach)

Drive-Away Dolls (Ethan Coen)

Dry Leaf (Alexandre Koberidze)

Dune 2 (Denis Villeneuve)

Emmanuelle (Audrey Diwan)

The End (Joshua Oppenheimer)

Eureka (Lisandro Alonso)

Evil Does Not Exist (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

The Fall Guy (David Leitch)

Father Mother Sister Brother (Jim Jarmusch)

Firebrand (Karim Aïnouz)

Flint Strong (Rachel Morrison)

The Fountains of Paradise (Apitchatpong Weerasethakul)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (George Miller)

Gasoline Rainbow (Turner Ross, Bill Ross IV)

Gladiator II (Ridley Scott)

Grand Tour (Miguel Gomes)

Hard Truths (Mike Leigh)

His Three Daughters (Azazel Jacobs)

Hit Man (Richard Linklater)

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (Kevin Costner)

I Saw the TV Glow (Jane Schonebrun)

IF (John Krasinski)

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (Pham Thien An)

It’s Not Me (Leos Carax)

Janet Planet (Annie Baker)

Joker: Folie à Deux (Todd Phillips)

Juror No. 2 (Clint Eastwood)

Kinds of Kindness (Yorgos Lanthimos)

Kraven the Hunter (J.C. Chandor)

L’Empire (Bruno Dumont)

La Cocina (Alonso Ruizpalacios)

Lisa Frankenstein (Zelda Williams)

Long Day’s Journey into Night (Jonathan Kent)

Love Lies Bleeding (Rose Glass)

Maria (Pablo Larraín)

The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol (Sylvain Chomet)

Materialists (Celine Song)

Me (Don Hertzfeldt)

Megalopolis (Francis Ford Coppola)

Mickey 17 (Bong Joon-ho)

Mother Mary (David Lowery)

Mothers’ Instinct (Benoît Delhomme)

Mufasa (Barry Jenkins)

The Nickel Boys (RaMell Moss)

Nightbitch (Marielle Heller)

Nosferatu (Robert Eggers)

Oh, Canada (Paul Schrader)

The Order (Justin Kurzel)

The Piano Lesson (Malcolm Washington)

Polaris (Lynne Ramsay)

Presence (Steven Soderbergh)

Queer (Luca Guadagnino)

Red Island (Robin Campillo)

Relay (David Mackenzie)

Resurrection (Bi Gan)

The Return (Uberto Pasolini)

Rumours (Guy Maddin)

Sasquatch Sunset (David Zellner, Nathan Zellner)

The Shrouds (David Cronenberg)

Suspended Time (Olivier Assayas)

Trap (M. Night Shyamalan)

Twisters (Lee Isaac Chung)

The Way of the Wind (Terrence Malick)

We Live in Time (John Crowley)

We Shall Be All (Jia Zhang-ke)

Wicked Little Letters (Thea Sharrock)

Wicked (Jon M. Chu)

Wildwood (Travis Knight)

The Wolfman, (Leigh Whannell)

Wolfs (Jon Watt)

You Burn Me (Matias Piñeiro, Lois Patiño)