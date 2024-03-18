Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

With the Oscars behind us, the focus shifts to television as the glorious never-ending cycle of awards season rolls on.

The Astra TV Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, has opened submissions for their 2024 awards ceremony.

The program has added new categories, including Best Anime Series, Best Children’s or Family Program, and Best Voice-Over Performance. Additionally, The limited series for broadcast, cable, and streaming will now be merged into one category. This change also applies to the TV Movie category. The corresponding acting, directing, and writing categories will also merge to reflect broadcast, streaming, and cable series.

The submission deadline for the 2024 Astra TV Awards is Friday, May 31, 2024 with nominations being announced Tuesday, July 2. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2024.

For the full list of categories and rules, visit http://www.astrasubmissions.com