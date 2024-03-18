Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

This week at the Water Cooler, we’re springing (we love a pun) into the final gasp of the 2024 Emmy season. Late February / early March typically emerges as the prime window to launch television series. It allows voting members of the Television Academy to absorb newer series and keep them fresh in their minds ahead of voting in June. Believe it or not, there’s a science to launching Emmy contenders — and high-profile winners typically don’t launch in May. So, this week, we look at the latest crop of contenders including FX’s Shogun, Apple TV’s Manhunt and Palm Royale, Netflix’s Girls5Eva, and Peacock’s Apples Never Fall.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

