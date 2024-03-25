Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The Golden Globes went off well enough this past year that CBS has signed a five-year deal with the Globes to show on the network and stream on Paramount+, beginning in January, 2025. And yes, it is a wild development in the history of awards that Jay Penske owns Deadline, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Indiewire and Gold Derby and also the Golden Globes. It is one of those “snake eating its own tail” moments but you know, these are low stakes. He’s rescued the Globes because his outlets have to report on them and can’t shut them out, as they’ve been doing for the past several years.

So it is one of those weird situations where the Globes probably wouldn’t exist anymore if not for Jay Penske, who has emerged as a Louis B. Mayer figure in the end-empire era of film awards.

The press release as follows:

CBS’ recent broadcast of The 81ST ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE® AWARDS on Sunday, January 7thaveraged 9.96 million viewers (Nielsen Live+7 Day national ratings), up nearly +50% from last year, its largest audience since 2020. The telecast was also the third-largest live-streamed CBS special event on Paramount+ ever in terms of AMA and reach.

“CBS’ collaboration with the Globes for this year’s broadcast was a big win for both of us and established strong momentum for awards shows in 2024,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS. “The Globes is a one-of a-kind live event that adds another marquee special and valuable promotional platform to CBS’ annual calendar. I’m excited to expand the partnership with Jay and the entire team to continue to drive the Globes forward.”

“We’re so proud to continue to call CBS our home for the Golden Globes,” said Jay Penske, Chairman and CEO of Penske Media and Dick Clark Productions. “CBS stepped up for the Globes during a very challenging time, and inherently understood its value, while having the foresight, imagination and conviction to bring this iconic show to its many platforms. We’ve long admired CBS’ commitment to some of the greatest cultural live events and partnering for the long-term further cements this show’s legacy and incredible place in history.”

“Today marks a significant milestone for the Globes as we solidify our partnership with CBS and Paramount+ for the next five years,” said Helen Hoehne, President, Golden Globes. “We are incredibly proud of the audience we garnered in 2024 and look forward to building upon the immense success to make the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards the best and most memorable show yet.”

The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as Hollywood’s “Biggest Party of the Year®,” is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It is also the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television.

Produced and owned by Dick Clark Productions, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 185 countries worldwide.