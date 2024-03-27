Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (March 27, 2024) – The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced today that three-time Emmy® Award-winning sports broadcaster, James Brown, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement honors at the 45th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 21, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall in New York.

“James is a world-class talent who has had a profound impact on sports media,” said Adam Sharp, President, NATAS. “From his Super Bowl and championship game coverage, to his work on CBS Sports’ THE NFL TODAY, INSIDE THE NFL, and as a correspondent for CBS News, he has been a significant influence and a consistent presence in sports broadcasting. It is with great pleasure that we honor ‘JB’ with this Lifetime Achievement Award.”

“‘JB’’s career as host of some of the most iconic sports studio shows is unparalleled,” said Stephen Head, Head of Sports Emmy® Awards. “His authentic and distinctive style continues to raise the bar in sportscasting. We are proud to honor James Brown for his lasting legacy of excellence in the world of sports programming.”

“I am incredibly humbled by this award,” said James Brown. “I know full well that it’s not as much about me as it is about all the people with whom and for whom I worked over all these years. Thank God for the blessing!”

Brown is a three-time Emmy Award-winner, best known as host of pregame shows including CBS Sports’ THE NFL TODAY, NFL ON FOX and INSIDE THE NFL.

Brown has hosted the Super Bowl a record-setting 12 times and also served as a special correspondent for CBS News on such programs as 60 MINUTES and CBS EVENING NEWS. His broadcast career spans more than 30 years and includes numerous accolades such as the “2016 Pete Rozelle Award” by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the “Uncommon Award” from Tony Dungy. He was named “Best Studio Host of the Decade” by Sports Illustrated in 2010 and was honored with the 2009 Dick Schaap Memorial Award for Media Excellence. In 1998 he was awarded the Golden Mic Award by the Black Broadcasters Alliance. Brown was elected into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2021.