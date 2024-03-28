Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 28, 2024) –Today, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF)—the nonprofit organization supporting women across all media segments—announced winners of the 49th Annual Gracie Awards. The Gracies celebrate outstanding achievements in media dedicated to women, by women, and about women across diverse platforms in news and entertainment. This year’s winners will be celebrated at AWMF’s annual gala on May 21 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in LA. Local and student award recipients will be honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 18 at Cipriani’s in NYC.

This year’s content themes are centered on “Feminine Strength, both Large and Small,” highlighting impactful actions resonating on various scales, as exemplified in acclaimed productions like Yellowjackets, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and We Can Do Hard Things. Among the distinguished winners are influential figures such as Michelle Obama, Glennon Doyle, Gayle King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nicole Kidman, Angela Yee, Rachel Brosnahan, Maria Shriver, The Kelly Clarkson Show, TODAY Show, and more. Inside the gala, powerful stories of triumph, civil rights activism, and cultural shifters are celebrated, embodying the spirit and courage of Gracie Allen, the namesake of these prestigious awards.

The prestigious Grand Award will be presented to the Cancer Straight Talk Podcast From MSK. While all Gracie Awards celebrate excellence, the Grand Award signifies a distinct level of achievement, acknowledging the extraordinary talent, dedication, and production involved in creating these exceptional pieces.

Becky Brooks, President of AWMF said, “As Women’s History Month draws to a close, we honor the remarkable women storytellers whose courage and resilience continue to inspire us. Their stories, strengths, and influence are actively shaping our present and future. The impact of women is undeniable, and we look forward to celebrating these powerful contributions and achievements at the upcoming Gracie Awards.”

The Gracie Awards, executive produced by Vicangelo Bulluck, will feature an illustrious lineup of presenters and performers, attracting some of the industry’s most prominent figures in media news and entertainment. The event promises to be an evening of celebration, inspiration, and empowerment as the industry unites to honor the exceptional contributions of women in media.

Sponsors of The Gracies include Hallmark Media, iHeart/Premiere, Katz Media Group, CNN, and NCTA: The Internet & Television Association.

TELEVISION NATIONAL WINNERS

Adriane Adler (Tamron Hall)

Disney General Entertainment

Director – Talk Show

[TV – National]

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Prime Video

Director – Comedy

[TV – National]

Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the Military (ABC News Live)

ABC NEWS

Hard News Feature

[TV – National]

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

National Geographic

Actress in a Leading Role – Limited Series

[TV – National]

Bertha Gonzalez (Paso a Paso Docuseries)

Entravision

Non-English Individual Achievement – Producer

[TV – National]

Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney

MTV Documentary Films

Documentary – Historical

[TV – National]

Black Girl Missing

Lifetime

Made for Television Movie

[TV – National]

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

ESPN

Documentary – Sports

[TV – National]

Brutality of Hamas Attack at Israel Morgue

CNN

Hard News Feature

[TV – National]

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

NBC

Special or Variety

[TV – National]

Cristina Costantini (Science Fair: The Series)

National Geographic

Director – Documentary

[TV – National]

Dars

BBC World Service

Non-English Program – Family Series

[TV – National]

Deborah Roberts (20/20)

ABC NEWS

On-Air Talent – News Magazine

[TV – National]

Defying the Odds (CBS Sunday Morning)

CBS News Sunday Morning

Soft News Feature

[TV – National]

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Prime Video

Actress in a Breakthrough Role

[TV – National]

Esther Castillejo (ABC World News Tonight with David Muir)

ABC NEWS

Producer – News

[TV – National]

Gayle King (CBS Mornings)

CBS News

On-Air Talent – News

[TV – National]

Impact x Nightline (ABC News Studios)

ABC NEWS

News Magazine

[TV – National]

Joie Jacob (Candace Parker: Unapologetic)

ESPN

Director – Sports

[TV – National]

Jomana Karadsheh

CNN

Reporter/Correspondent

[TV – National]

Liamani Segura (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Disney Branded Television

Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical

[TV – National]

Liz Day (The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant)

FX

Executive Producer – Documentary Series

[TV – National]

Esther Dere (The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant)

FX

Showrunner Nonfiction – Documentary

[TV – National]

Lourdes Hurtado (Latino Trans Youth and Their Fight for Healthcare)

Noticias Telemundo

Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – News

[TV – National]

Mary McDonnell (The Fall of the House of Usher)

Netflix

Actress in a Supporting Role – Limited Series

[TV – National]

Mary Robertson (The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant)

FX

Showrunner Nonfiction – Documentary

[TV – National]

Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space

NBC News NOW/Stay Tuned/TODAY

Interview Feature – News

[TV – National]

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Marvel)

Disney Branded Television

Family Series

[TV – National]

Murder in Big Horn

SHOWTIME

Documentary – Limited Series

[TV – National]

Nicole Kidman (Special Ops: Lioness)

Paramount+

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

[TV – National]

Nik Robinson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)

NBCUniversal Syndicated Studios

Writer Unscripted – Daytime Talk

[TV – National]

Nikole Hannah-Jones (The 1619 Project)

Hulu / Onyx Collective

On-Air Talent – Lifestyle

[TV – National]

Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American: Homecoming)

Warner Bros. Television

Showrunner – Fiction

[TV – National]

Note to Self: Briana Scurry (CBS Mornings)

CBS News

Sports Feature

[TV – National]

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu

Comedy

[TV – National]

Paula Murphy: Undaunted

FOX Sports

Sports Program

[TV – National]

Phylicia Rashad (Heaven Down Here)

Hallmark Mystery (formerly Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie

[TV – National]

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Shondaland and Netflix

Limited Series

[TV – National]

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Prime Video

Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical

[TV – National]

Rebeca Landa (ESPN Deportes)

ESPN

Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – Sports

[TV – National]

Run For Your Life (Bloomberg Investigates)

Bloomberg

Investigative Feature

[TV – National]

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

HBO | Max

Director – Drama

[TV – National]

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (The Gilded Age)

HBO | Max

Producer – Entertainment

[TV – National]

Sasha Joelle Achilli (Inside the Iranian Uprising)

FRONTLINE (PBS)

Producer – Documentary

[TV – National]

SC Featured: Finding Their Voice

ESPN

Sports Feature

[TV – National]

Search For Safety: The Desperate Struggle to Survive in Gaza

NBC News Digital

Documentary – News/Investigative

[TV – National]

Shanola Hampton (Found)

NBC

Actress in a Leading Role – Drama

[TV – National]

Shin Daewe (Ayeyarwady Riverbank Erosion)

Radio Free Asia Burmese Service

Non-English Program – News

[TV – National]

Special Ops: Lioness

Paramount+

Drama

[TV – National]

Sydney Sweeney (REALITY)

HBO | Max

Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie

[TV – National]

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Hulu

Non-Fiction Entertainment

[TV – National]

Teresa Hsiao (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens)

Comedy Central

Showrunner Fiction – Comedy

[TV – National]

The Eternal Memory

MTV Documentary Films

Documentary

[TV – National]

The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBCUniversal Syndicated Studios

Talk Show – Entertainment

[TV – National]

The Last of the Wakhi Shepherdesses (BBC 100 Women)

BBC World Service

Non-English Program – Scripted Documentary

[TV – National]

The View talks with Justina Miles

ABC Television Network

Interview Feature – Entertainment

[TV – National]

Tina Satter (REALITY)

HBO | Max

Director – Made for TV Movie

[TV – National]

TODAY

NBC News

News Program

[TV – National]

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

Documentary Series

[TV – National]

Trailblazing Women (GMA3)

ABC NEWS

News Feature Series

[TV – National]

Wendy Guevara (Wendy: Perdida pero famosa)

ViX

Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – Entertainment

[TV – National]

Yellowjackets

SHOWTIME

Ensemble Cast

[TV – National]

Zakiya Dalila Harris and Rashida Jones (The Other Black Girl)

Hulu / Onyx Collective

Writer Scripted

[TV – National]

Zuria Vega (Las Pelotaris 1926)

ViX

Non-English Individual Achievement – Actress

[TV – National]

RADIO NATIONAL WINNERS

Foreign Crisis Coverage

ABC News Radio

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Allison Keyes (CBS News Weekend Roundup)

CBS News Radio

Host – Weekend News

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Angela Yee (Way Up with Angela Yee)

iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks

Host – Midday

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Black, Autistic and Safe

iHeartMedia

News Feature

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Elaina D. Smith (Nights with Elaina)

Westwood One

Host – Night

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Ellen K (Ellen K Weekend Show)

iHeartMedia

Host – Weekend

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Jill on Money

CBS News Radio

Talk Show

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Katrina B (Nessa On Air)

Superadio Network, LLC

Producer – Entertainment

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Kristen Farrah (Radio Health Journal)

American Urban Radio Networks

Producer – Talk

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Mayra Berenice (Mayra Berenice en Vivo)

Entravision Communications

Non-English Individual Achievement

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Medha Gandhi (Elvis Duran in the Morning)

iHeartMedia

Co-host

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Michelle Franzen (ABC News Radio)

ABC NEWS

Outstanding News Anchor

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Mornings with Zerlina: 50 Years of Ms. Magazine & the Ms. Foundation

SiriusXM

Feature/Special

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Punkie Johnson with Emily Sumlin (She’s So Proud)

SiriusXM

Interview Feature

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Battle of Bamber Bridge

NPR

Public Affairs

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Historic UAW Strike of 2023

NPR

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

‘I ain’t found it yet.’ No Line this Mother Won’t Cross to Save Addicted Daughter

WBUR and NPR

News Feature

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Katia Riddle (All Things Considered/Morning Edition: Reproductive Rights Coverage)

NPR

Reporter/Correspondent

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Nancy Farghalli (Marketplace)

Marketplace – American Public Media

Producer

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Nora Young (Spark)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Host

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

On the Ground in Iran (All Things Considered)

NPR

Series

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

One Couple’s Fight to Cure ALS (All Things Considered)

NPR

Interview Feature

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Sugar Land

The Texas Newsroom

Investigative Feature

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

The Road to Boito

Snap Judgment & KQED

Documentary

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

DIGITAL MEDIA NATIONAL WINNERS

52 Documentary: 22 Episodes of Inspiring Women’s Journeys

VOA (Voice of America)

Original Online Programming – Video Series

[DM – National]

Adriana Cargill (Sandcastles)

Wave Maker Media

Podcast – Producer

[DM – National]

Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For

Audible

Podcast – Scripted

[DM – National]

Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat (Crime Junkie)

audiochuck

Podcast Co-host/Ensemble – Investigative

[DM – National]

Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Wondery

Podcast – Lifestyle

[DM – National]

BBC 100 Women Climate Change

BBC World Service

Website – News

[DM – National]

Cancer Straight Talk from MSK

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

GRAND AWARD Podcast – Educational

[DM – National]

Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University

Wondery

Podcast – Investigative

[DM – National]

Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Amanda Doyle (We Can Do Hard Things)

Audacy Podcasts

Podcast Co-host/Ensemble – Lifestyle

[DM – National]

Heather Ricks (No More Ink)

MTV Entertainment Studios

Online Producer – Entertainment

[DM – National]

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

Lemonada Media

Podcast Host – Entertainment

[DM – National]

Kayna Whitworth (The King Road Killings, ABC Podcasts)

ABC NEWS

Podcast Host – News

[DM – National]

Ladan Anoushfar (As Equals)

CNN

Online Producer – News

[DM – National]

Maria Shriver (Conversations Above the Noise with Maria)

Shriver Media

Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress

[DM – National]

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast

Audible and Higher Ground

Podcast – Entertainment

[DM – National]

Netflix Queue

Netflix

Website – Information/Entertainment

[DM – National]

Punkie Johnson and Dicey (Love Thang with Punkie Johnson)

Hartbeat, SiriusXM

Podcast Co-host/Ensemble – Entertainment

[DM – National]

Reporter’s Notebook: My Ancestor Taught in Federal Indian Boarding Schools

VOA (Voice of America)

Blog / Vlog

[DM – National]

ROS Presents: Counterattack

Religion of Sports and PRX

Podcast – Sports

[DM – National]

Safer, Smarter Kids Presents: Think, Feel, Act (TFA)

Lauren’s Kids Foundation

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video

[DM – National]

Small Actions, Big Hearts with Plaza Sésamo

Sesame Workshop

Non-English Program

[DM – National]

This American Life and Slate’s What Next

This American Life and Slate

Original Online Programming – News/Documentary

[DM – National]

TELEVISION LOCAL WINNERS

27 Strong

WISH TV

Sports Feature

[TV – Local]

A Hero’s Heart

WSMV-TV

Soft News Feature

[TV – Local]

Ann Benjamin (ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists)

The WNET Group’s ALL ARTS

Director

[TV – Local]

Channel 2 Action News at 4pm

Cox Media Group – WSB TV

News Program

[TV – Local]

Dalia Ramirez (Paso a Paso Docuseries)

Entravision

Non-English Individual Achievement

[TV – Local]

Del Paso Heights: Cracking An Epidemic

KCRA 3 News

GRAND AWARD – Documentary

[TV – Local]

Emily Turner (Emily Turner Holds the Powerful Accountable)

Action News Jax

On-Air Talent – Investigative

[TV – Local]

Erica Young (Journey School)

KPRC-TV

Producer – Scripted

[TV – Local]

Jessica Miller (“Health, Hope & Healing: The Loneliness Epidemic”)

WKYC / TEGNA

Producer – Edited

[TV – Local]

Made in Connecticut with Rebecca Surran

News 12 Connecticut

Interview Feature

[TV – Local]

Price of Care: State Agency Neglects Those it Promised to Protect

ABC10

Investigative Feature

[TV – Local]

Romi Bean

CBS News Colorado

On-Air Talent – Sports

[TV – Local]

STAGE

Twin Cities PBS

Series

[TV – Local]

The 5:33- Legacy of the LIRR Massacre

WCBS-TV

Documentary

[TV – Local]

The Border Crossed Us

CBS News Colorado

News Magazine

[TV – Local]

Uprooted

Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO and ProPublica

Investigative Feature

[TV – Local]

What Happens When You Lose Your Home at 72?

GBH News

Hard News Feature

[TV – Local]

RADIO LOCAL WINNERS

Amanda Orlando (The WARM Morning Show with Amanda Orlando)

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Host Morning Drive – Medium Market

[Radio – Local]

Rita Cosby with Andrew Cuomo (The Rita Cosby Show)

77 WABC Radio

Interview Feature

[Radio – Local]

Angélica Vale (La Vale Show con Angélica Vale)

Cali 93.9 FM, Meruelo Media

Non-English Individual Achievement

[Radio – Local]

Audrey Rose (Audrey Rose Show, 104.1 KRBE)

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Major Market

[Radio – Local]

Christina Musson (KMJ’s Broeske & Musson)

Cumulus Radio

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market

[Radio – Local]

Cindy Adams (The Cindy Adams Show)

77 WABC Radio

Host Non-Morning Drive Weekend (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market

[Radio – Local]

Cody Robinson (Pat, Tom, & Cody on KNCI)

Bonneville International

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market

[Radio – Local]

Erica DeLong (The Erica Show WDCG G105)

iHeartMedia

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market

[Radio – Local]

Facing Fentanyl

KIRO Newsradio

Hard News Feature

[Radio – Local]

Good Guoyue in Taipei

Taipei Broadcasting Station

Non-English Program

[Radio – Local]

Holly O’Connor (Miguel & Holly Show)

iHeartMedia

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Medium Market

[Radio – Local]

Jason & Alexis in the Morning

Hubbard Broadcasting/myTalk 107.1

Talk Show

[Radio – Local]

Kat (Andy and Kat Majic 95.1)

Sarkes Tarzian Inc.

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small Market

[Radio – Local]

Kat Walters (The Working Stiff Show with Kat Walters)

Saga Broadcasting

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Small Market

[Radio – Local]

KeKe Hampton (The Fred Show 103.5 KISS FM)

iHeartMedia Chicago

Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major Market

[Radio – Local]

Krista Hatcher Uelmen (Middays Krista Hatcher)

Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Medium Market

[Radio – Local]

Lisa Dent

WGN Radio

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market

[Radio – Local]

Lisa Tschernkowitsch (Newsline with Brigitte Quinn)

WCBS 880 News Audacy New York

Producer

[Radio – Local]

Michelle Heart (Michelle in the Morning)

Townsquare Media

Host Morning Drive – Small Market

[Radio – Local]

Mourning for Maui

Audacy/KCBS Radio San Francisco

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

[Radio – Local]

Philadelphia Focus

Beasley Broadcast Group Philadelphia

Public Affairs

[Radio – Local]

Sabrina Cupit (WSB 95.5)

Cox Media Group

Outstanding News Anchor/Reporter/Correspondent

[Radio – Local]

“Spirit of the I.E.”

KFRG 95.1 (Audacy Riverside)

Public Affairs – Series

[Radio – Local]

Tarsha Jones (Jonesy in the Morning)

WXBK-FM 94-7 the Block, New York City

Host Morning Drive- Major Market

[Radio – Local]

The Hub of Hope: Transforming Lives at Kent-Meridian High

KIRO Newsradio

Soft News Feature

[Radio – Local]

A Year Since Club Q

Colorado Public Radio

News Feature

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Angie Perrin (What Vicki Lawrence Learned from Carol Burnett about Acting)

KCRW

Producer

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Annie Fisher’s Beaten Biscuit Empire

KCUR 89.3 and Gravy Podcast

Portrait/Biography

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Chion Wolf (Audacious with Chion Wolf)

Connecticut Public (WNPR)

Host/Anchor

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean

Connecticut Public (WNPR)

Talk Show

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Fractured

WFAE 90.7 FM and PBS’ Frontline

Series

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Kansas City’s First Pride Parade (A People’s History of Kansas City)

KCUR 89.3

Interview Feature

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Kassidy Arena

KBIA

Reporter/Correspondent

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Ohio After Roe

Ideastream Public Media

Documentary

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Evading the Texas Abortion Ban

Texas Public Radio

Feature/Special

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Walker Grand Jury

Ideastream Public Media

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

TELEVISION STUDENT WINNERS

Bridge Day (WVU Mountaineer Playbook)

West Virginia University Reed College of Media

Soft News Feature

[TV – Student]

BYU students, organizations work to teach school community about consent (Universe Live)

Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live

Hard News Feature

[TV – Student]

Grace Velez (Inside Swoop Scoop-Inside Swoop in 90-CommConnectTV)

The University of North Florida

On-Air Talent

[TV – Student]

Hofstra Today

Hofstra Entertainment Access Television (HEAT) Network

News Magazine

[TV – Student]

Hope for Lahaina: Witnesses of the Maui Wildfires

Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live

Documentary

[TV – Student]

Jillian Kane (The Herbies)

Hofstra University

Director

[TV – Student]

Makenna Leisifer (WVU News)

West Virginia University Reed College of Media

Producer

[TV – Student]

Isabella LoBue with Sarah Pierre (Sports Beat)

Hofstra University

Interview Feature

[TV – Student]

Universe Today (Maui Recovery)

Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live

News Program

[TV – Student]

WVU News

West Virginia University Reed College of Media

News Program

[TV – Student]

RADIO STUDENT WINNERS

Very few disc golfers are women with Halle Jackson

KBIA

Interview Feature – Sports

[Radio – Student]

Ashley Blum (WRHU – A League of Our Own)

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Producer

[Radio – Student]

Changes are coming to Seattle Public Schools’ sex education courses

KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media

News Feature

[Radio – Student]

Megan Steckler (A Community Affair)

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Host/Personality

[Radio – Student]

Moving Forward with Durham’s Guaranteed Income (WUNC Youth Reporting Institute)

North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

Public Affairs

[Radio – Student]

Naloxone Aids Harm Reduction Amid Opioid Epidemic

KBIA

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

[Radio – Student]

Sheetal Sheeth with Fatima Moien (WRHU)

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Interview Feature

[Radio – Student]

WRHU Broadway Broadcast

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Talk Show

[Radio – Student]

DIGITAL MEDIA STUDENT WINNERS

Exposure Therapy

Youth on Record

Podcast

[DM – Student]

Kalyn Riley Epps (Bridging the (Nature) Gap)

Stanford University

Online Producer

[DM – Student]

Natalie Dunlap (Above the Fold: All Eyes on Women’s Basketball)

The Daily Iowan

Podcast Host

[DM – Student]

TONED

Xavier University of Louisiana

Original Online Programming

[DM – Student]

Complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, please visit allwomeninmedia.org.

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which advances women in media through educational programs and scholarships. The Gracie Awards honors exemplary programming and individual talent created by, for, and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow us on X (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

