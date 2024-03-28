LOS ANGELES, CA (March 28, 2024) –Today, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF)—the nonprofit organization supporting women across all media segments—announced winners of the 49th Annual Gracie Awards. The Gracies celebrate outstanding achievements in media dedicated to women, by women, and about women across diverse platforms in news and entertainment. This year’s winners will be celebrated at AWMF’s annual gala on May 21 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in LA. Local and student award recipients will be honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 18 at Cipriani’s in NYC.
This year’s content themes are centered on “Feminine Strength, both Large and Small,” highlighting impactful actions resonating on various scales, as exemplified in acclaimed productions like Yellowjackets, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and We Can Do Hard Things. Among the distinguished winners are influential figures such as Michelle Obama, Glennon Doyle, Gayle King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nicole Kidman, Angela Yee, Rachel Brosnahan, Maria Shriver, The Kelly Clarkson Show, TODAY Show, and more. Inside the gala, powerful stories of triumph, civil rights activism, and cultural shifters are celebrated, embodying the spirit and courage of Gracie Allen, the namesake of these prestigious awards.
The prestigious Grand Award will be presented to the Cancer Straight Talk Podcast From MSK. While all Gracie Awards celebrate excellence, the Grand Award signifies a distinct level of achievement, acknowledging the extraordinary talent, dedication, and production involved in creating these exceptional pieces.
Becky Brooks, President of AWMF said, “As Women’s History Month draws to a close, we honor the remarkable women storytellers whose courage and resilience continue to inspire us. Their stories, strengths, and influence are actively shaping our present and future. The impact of women is undeniable, and we look forward to celebrating these powerful contributions and achievements at the upcoming Gracie Awards.”
The Gracie Awards, executive produced by Vicangelo Bulluck, will feature an illustrious lineup of presenters and performers, attracting some of the industry’s most prominent figures in media news and entertainment. The event promises to be an evening of celebration, inspiration, and empowerment as the industry unites to honor the exceptional contributions of women in media.
Sponsors of The Gracies include Hallmark Media, iHeart/Premiere, Katz Media Group, CNN, and NCTA: The Internet & Television Association.
TELEVISION NATIONAL WINNERS
Adriane Adler (Tamron Hall)
Disney General Entertainment
Director – Talk Show
[TV – National]
Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Prime Video
Director – Comedy
[TV – National]
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the Military (ABC News Live)
ABC NEWS
Hard News Feature
[TV – National]
Bel Powley (A Small Light)
National Geographic
Actress in a Leading Role – Limited Series
[TV – National]
Bertha Gonzalez (Paso a Paso Docuseries)
Entravision
Non-English Individual Achievement – Producer
[TV – National]
Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
MTV Documentary Films
Documentary – Historical
[TV – National]
Black Girl Missing
Lifetime
Made for Television Movie
[TV – National]
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
ESPN
Documentary – Sports
[TV – National]
Brutality of Hamas Attack at Israel Morgue
CNN
Hard News Feature
[TV – National]
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
NBC
Special or Variety
[TV – National]
Cristina Costantini (Science Fair: The Series)
National Geographic
Director – Documentary
[TV – National]
Dars
BBC World Service
Non-English Program – Family Series
[TV – National]
Deborah Roberts (20/20)
ABC NEWS
On-Air Talent – News Magazine
[TV – National]
Defying the Odds (CBS Sunday Morning)
CBS News Sunday Morning
Soft News Feature
[TV – National]
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Prime Video
Actress in a Breakthrough Role
[TV – National]
Esther Castillejo (ABC World News Tonight with David Muir)
ABC NEWS
Producer – News
[TV – National]
Gayle King (CBS Mornings)
CBS News
On-Air Talent – News
[TV – National]
Impact x Nightline (ABC News Studios)
ABC NEWS
News Magazine
[TV – National]
Joie Jacob (Candace Parker: Unapologetic)
ESPN
Director – Sports
[TV – National]
Jomana Karadsheh
CNN
Reporter/Correspondent
[TV – National]
Liamani Segura (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Disney Branded Television
Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical
[TV – National]
Liz Day (The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant)
FX
Executive Producer – Documentary Series
[TV – National]
Esther Dere (The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant)
FX
Showrunner Nonfiction – Documentary
[TV – National]
Lourdes Hurtado (Latino Trans Youth and Their Fight for Healthcare)
Noticias Telemundo
Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – News
[TV – National]
Mary McDonnell (The Fall of the House of Usher)
Netflix
Actress in a Supporting Role – Limited Series
[TV – National]
Mary Robertson (The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant)
FX
Showrunner Nonfiction – Documentary
[TV – National]
Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space
NBC News NOW/Stay Tuned/TODAY
Interview Feature – News
[TV – National]
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Marvel)
Disney Branded Television
Family Series
[TV – National]
Murder in Big Horn
SHOWTIME
Documentary – Limited Series
[TV – National]
Nicole Kidman (Special Ops: Lioness)
Paramount+
Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama
[TV – National]
Nik Robinson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)
NBCUniversal Syndicated Studios
Writer Unscripted – Daytime Talk
[TV – National]
Nikole Hannah-Jones (The 1619 Project)
Hulu / Onyx Collective
On-Air Talent – Lifestyle
[TV – National]
Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American: Homecoming)
Warner Bros. Television
Showrunner – Fiction
[TV – National]
Note to Self: Briana Scurry (CBS Mornings)
CBS News
Sports Feature
[TV – National]
Only Murders in the Building
Hulu
Comedy
[TV – National]
Paula Murphy: Undaunted
FOX Sports
Sports Program
[TV – National]
Phylicia Rashad (Heaven Down Here)
Hallmark Mystery (formerly Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie
[TV – National]
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Shondaland and Netflix
Limited Series
[TV – National]
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Prime Video
Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical
[TV – National]
Rebeca Landa (ESPN Deportes)
ESPN
Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – Sports
[TV – National]
Run For Your Life (Bloomberg Investigates)
Bloomberg
Investigative Feature
[TV – National]
Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)
HBO | Max
Director – Drama
[TV – National]
Salli Richardson-Whitfield (The Gilded Age)
HBO | Max
Producer – Entertainment
[TV – National]
Sasha Joelle Achilli (Inside the Iranian Uprising)
FRONTLINE (PBS)
Producer – Documentary
[TV – National]
SC Featured: Finding Their Voice
ESPN
Sports Feature
[TV – National]
Search For Safety: The Desperate Struggle to Survive in Gaza
NBC News Digital
Documentary – News/Investigative
[TV – National]
Shanola Hampton (Found)
NBC
Actress in a Leading Role – Drama
[TV – National]
Shin Daewe (Ayeyarwady Riverbank Erosion)
Radio Free Asia Burmese Service
Non-English Program – News
[TV – National]
Special Ops: Lioness
Paramount+
Drama
[TV – National]
Sydney Sweeney (REALITY)
HBO | Max
Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie
[TV – National]
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
Hulu
Non-Fiction Entertainment
[TV – National]
Teresa Hsiao (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens)
Comedy Central
Showrunner Fiction – Comedy
[TV – National]
The Eternal Memory
MTV Documentary Films
Documentary
[TV – National]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndicated Studios
Talk Show – Entertainment
[TV – National]
The Last of the Wakhi Shepherdesses (BBC 100 Women)
BBC World Service
Non-English Program – Scripted Documentary
[TV – National]
The View talks with Justina Miles
ABC Television Network
Interview Feature – Entertainment
[TV – National]
Tina Satter (REALITY)
HBO | Max
Director – Made for TV Movie
[TV – National]
TODAY
NBC News
News Program
[TV – National]
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
Documentary Series
[TV – National]
Trailblazing Women (GMA3)
ABC NEWS
News Feature Series
[TV – National]
Wendy Guevara (Wendy: Perdida pero famosa)
ViX
Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – Entertainment
[TV – National]
Yellowjackets
SHOWTIME
Ensemble Cast
[TV – National]
Zakiya Dalila Harris and Rashida Jones (The Other Black Girl)
Hulu / Onyx Collective
Writer Scripted
[TV – National]
Zuria Vega (Las Pelotaris 1926)
ViX
Non-English Individual Achievement – Actress
[TV – National]
RADIO NATIONAL WINNERS
Foreign Crisis Coverage
ABC News Radio
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Allison Keyes (CBS News Weekend Roundup)
CBS News Radio
Host – Weekend News
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Angela Yee (Way Up with Angela Yee)
iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks
Host – Midday
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Black, Autistic and Safe
iHeartMedia
News Feature
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Elaina D. Smith (Nights with Elaina)
Westwood One
Host – Night
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Ellen K (Ellen K Weekend Show)
iHeartMedia
Host – Weekend
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Jill on Money
CBS News Radio
Talk Show
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Katrina B (Nessa On Air)
Superadio Network, LLC
Producer – Entertainment
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Kristen Farrah (Radio Health Journal)
American Urban Radio Networks
Producer – Talk
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Mayra Berenice (Mayra Berenice en Vivo)
Entravision Communications
Non-English Individual Achievement
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Medha Gandhi (Elvis Duran in the Morning)
iHeartMedia
Co-host
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Michelle Franzen (ABC News Radio)
ABC NEWS
Outstanding News Anchor
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Mornings with Zerlina: 50 Years of Ms. Magazine & the Ms. Foundation
SiriusXM
Feature/Special
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Punkie Johnson with Emily Sumlin (She’s So Proud)
SiriusXM
Interview Feature
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Battle of Bamber Bridge
NPR
Public Affairs
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Historic UAW Strike of 2023
NPR
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
‘I ain’t found it yet.’ No Line this Mother Won’t Cross to Save Addicted Daughter
WBUR and NPR
News Feature
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Katia Riddle (All Things Considered/Morning Edition: Reproductive Rights Coverage)
NPR
Reporter/Correspondent
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Nancy Farghalli (Marketplace)
Marketplace – American Public Media
Producer
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Nora Young (Spark)
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Host
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
On the Ground in Iran (All Things Considered)
NPR
Series
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
One Couple’s Fight to Cure ALS (All Things Considered)
NPR
Interview Feature
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Sugar Land
The Texas Newsroom
Investigative Feature
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
The Road to Boito
Snap Judgment & KQED
Documentary
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
DIGITAL MEDIA NATIONAL WINNERS
52 Documentary: 22 Episodes of Inspiring Women’s Journeys
VOA (Voice of America)
Original Online Programming – Video Series
[DM – National]
Adriana Cargill (Sandcastles)
Wave Maker Media
Podcast – Producer
[DM – National]
Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For
Audible
Podcast – Scripted
[DM – National]
Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat (Crime Junkie)
audiochuck
Podcast Co-host/Ensemble – Investigative
[DM – National]
Baby, This is Keke Palmer
Wondery
Podcast – Lifestyle
[DM – National]
BBC 100 Women Climate Change
BBC World Service
Website – News
[DM – National]
Cancer Straight Talk from MSK
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
GRAND AWARD Podcast – Educational
[DM – National]
Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University
Wondery
Podcast – Investigative
[DM – National]
Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Amanda Doyle (We Can Do Hard Things)
Audacy Podcasts
Podcast Co-host/Ensemble – Lifestyle
[DM – National]
Heather Ricks (No More Ink)
MTV Entertainment Studios
Online Producer – Entertainment
[DM – National]
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus)
Lemonada Media
Podcast Host – Entertainment
[DM – National]
Kayna Whitworth (The King Road Killings, ABC Podcasts)
ABC NEWS
Podcast Host – News
[DM – National]
Ladan Anoushfar (As Equals)
CNN
Online Producer – News
[DM – National]
Maria Shriver (Conversations Above the Noise with Maria)
Shriver Media
Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress
[DM – National]
Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast
Audible and Higher Ground
Podcast – Entertainment
[DM – National]
Netflix Queue
Netflix
Website – Information/Entertainment
[DM – National]
Punkie Johnson and Dicey (Love Thang with Punkie Johnson)
Hartbeat, SiriusXM
Podcast Co-host/Ensemble – Entertainment
[DM – National]
Reporter’s Notebook: My Ancestor Taught in Federal Indian Boarding Schools
VOA (Voice of America)
Blog / Vlog
[DM – National]
ROS Presents: Counterattack
Religion of Sports and PRX
Podcast – Sports
[DM – National]
Safer, Smarter Kids Presents: Think, Feel, Act (TFA)
Lauren’s Kids Foundation
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video
[DM – National]
Small Actions, Big Hearts with Plaza Sésamo
Sesame Workshop
Non-English Program
[DM – National]
This American Life and Slate’s What Next
This American Life and Slate
Original Online Programming – News/Documentary
[DM – National]
TELEVISION LOCAL WINNERS
27 Strong
WISH TV
Sports Feature
[TV – Local]
A Hero’s Heart
WSMV-TV
Soft News Feature
[TV – Local]
Ann Benjamin (ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists)
The WNET Group’s ALL ARTS
Director
[TV – Local]
Channel 2 Action News at 4pm
Cox Media Group – WSB TV
News Program
[TV – Local]
Dalia Ramirez (Paso a Paso Docuseries)
Entravision
Non-English Individual Achievement
[TV – Local]
Del Paso Heights: Cracking An Epidemic
KCRA 3 News
GRAND AWARD – Documentary
[TV – Local]
Emily Turner (Emily Turner Holds the Powerful Accountable)
Action News Jax
On-Air Talent – Investigative
[TV – Local]
Erica Young (Journey School)
KPRC-TV
Producer – Scripted
[TV – Local]
Jessica Miller (“Health, Hope & Healing: The Loneliness Epidemic”)
WKYC / TEGNA
Producer – Edited
[TV – Local]
Made in Connecticut with Rebecca Surran
News 12 Connecticut
Interview Feature
[TV – Local]
Price of Care: State Agency Neglects Those it Promised to Protect
ABC10
Investigative Feature
[TV – Local]
Romi Bean
CBS News Colorado
On-Air Talent – Sports
[TV – Local]
STAGE
Twin Cities PBS
Series
[TV – Local]
The 5:33- Legacy of the LIRR Massacre
WCBS-TV
Documentary
[TV – Local]
The Border Crossed Us
CBS News Colorado
News Magazine
[TV – Local]
Uprooted
Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO and ProPublica
Investigative Feature
[TV – Local]
What Happens When You Lose Your Home at 72?
GBH News
Hard News Feature
[TV – Local]
RADIO LOCAL WINNERS
Amanda Orlando (The WARM Morning Show with Amanda Orlando)
CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING
Host Morning Drive – Medium Market
[Radio – Local]
Rita Cosby with Andrew Cuomo (The Rita Cosby Show)
77 WABC Radio
Interview Feature
[Radio – Local]
Angélica Vale (La Vale Show con Angélica Vale)
Cali 93.9 FM, Meruelo Media
Non-English Individual Achievement
[Radio – Local]
Audrey Rose (Audrey Rose Show, 104.1 KRBE)
CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Major Market
[Radio – Local]
Christina Musson (KMJ’s Broeske & Musson)
Cumulus Radio
Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market
[Radio – Local]
Cindy Adams (The Cindy Adams Show)
77 WABC Radio
Host Non-Morning Drive Weekend (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market
[Radio – Local]
Cody Robinson (Pat, Tom, & Cody on KNCI)
Bonneville International
Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market
[Radio – Local]
Erica DeLong (The Erica Show WDCG G105)
iHeartMedia
Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market
[Radio – Local]
Facing Fentanyl
KIRO Newsradio
Hard News Feature
[Radio – Local]
Good Guoyue in Taipei
Taipei Broadcasting Station
Non-English Program
[Radio – Local]
Holly O’Connor (Miguel & Holly Show)
iHeartMedia
Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Medium Market
[Radio – Local]
Jason & Alexis in the Morning
Hubbard Broadcasting/myTalk 107.1
Talk Show
[Radio – Local]
Kat (Andy and Kat Majic 95.1)
Sarkes Tarzian Inc.
Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small Market
[Radio – Local]
Kat Walters (The Working Stiff Show with Kat Walters)
Saga Broadcasting
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Small Market
[Radio – Local]
KeKe Hampton (The Fred Show 103.5 KISS FM)
iHeartMedia Chicago
Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major Market
[Radio – Local]
Krista Hatcher Uelmen (Middays Krista Hatcher)
Mid-West Family Broadcasting
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Medium Market
[Radio – Local]
Lisa Dent
WGN Radio
Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market
[Radio – Local]
Lisa Tschernkowitsch (Newsline with Brigitte Quinn)
WCBS 880 News Audacy New York
Producer
[Radio – Local]
Michelle Heart (Michelle in the Morning)
Townsquare Media
Host Morning Drive – Small Market
[Radio – Local]
Mourning for Maui
Audacy/KCBS Radio San Francisco
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
[Radio – Local]
Philadelphia Focus
Beasley Broadcast Group Philadelphia
Public Affairs
[Radio – Local]
Sabrina Cupit (WSB 95.5)
Cox Media Group
Outstanding News Anchor/Reporter/Correspondent
[Radio – Local]
“Spirit of the I.E.”
KFRG 95.1 (Audacy Riverside)
Public Affairs – Series
[Radio – Local]
Tarsha Jones (Jonesy in the Morning)
WXBK-FM 94-7 the Block, New York City
Host Morning Drive- Major Market
[Radio – Local]
The Hub of Hope: Transforming Lives at Kent-Meridian High
KIRO Newsradio
Soft News Feature
[Radio – Local]
A Year Since Club Q
Colorado Public Radio
News Feature
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Angie Perrin (What Vicki Lawrence Learned from Carol Burnett about Acting)
KCRW
Producer
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Annie Fisher’s Beaten Biscuit Empire
KCUR 89.3 and Gravy Podcast
Portrait/Biography
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Chion Wolf (Audacious with Chion Wolf)
Connecticut Public (WNPR)
Host/Anchor
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean
Connecticut Public (WNPR)
Talk Show
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Fractured
WFAE 90.7 FM and PBS’ Frontline
Series
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Kansas City’s First Pride Parade (A People’s History of Kansas City)
KCUR 89.3
Interview Feature
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Kassidy Arena
KBIA
Reporter/Correspondent
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Ohio After Roe
Ideastream Public Media
Documentary
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Evading the Texas Abortion Ban
Texas Public Radio
Feature/Special
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Walker Grand Jury
Ideastream Public Media
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
TELEVISION STUDENT WINNERS
Bridge Day (WVU Mountaineer Playbook)
West Virginia University Reed College of Media
Soft News Feature
[TV – Student]
BYU students, organizations work to teach school community about consent (Universe Live)
Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live
Hard News Feature
[TV – Student]
Grace Velez (Inside Swoop Scoop-Inside Swoop in 90-CommConnectTV)
The University of North Florida
On-Air Talent
[TV – Student]
Hofstra Today
Hofstra Entertainment Access Television (HEAT) Network
News Magazine
[TV – Student]
Hope for Lahaina: Witnesses of the Maui Wildfires
Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live
Documentary
[TV – Student]
Jillian Kane (The Herbies)
Hofstra University
Director
[TV – Student]
Makenna Leisifer (WVU News)
West Virginia University Reed College of Media
Producer
[TV – Student]
Isabella LoBue with Sarah Pierre (Sports Beat)
Hofstra University
Interview Feature
[TV – Student]
Universe Today (Maui Recovery)
Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live
News Program
[TV – Student]
WVU News
West Virginia University Reed College of Media
News Program
[TV – Student]
RADIO STUDENT WINNERS
Very few disc golfers are women with Halle Jackson
KBIA
Interview Feature – Sports
[Radio – Student]
Ashley Blum (WRHU – A League of Our Own)
WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Producer
[Radio – Student]
Changes are coming to Seattle Public Schools’ sex education courses
KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media
News Feature
[Radio – Student]
Megan Steckler (A Community Affair)
Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM
Host/Personality
[Radio – Student]
Moving Forward with Durham’s Guaranteed Income (WUNC Youth Reporting Institute)
North Carolina Public Radio WUNC
Public Affairs
[Radio – Student]
Naloxone Aids Harm Reduction Amid Opioid Epidemic
KBIA
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
[Radio – Student]
Sheetal Sheeth with Fatima Moien (WRHU)
WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Interview Feature
[Radio – Student]
WRHU Broadway Broadcast
WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Talk Show
[Radio – Student]
DIGITAL MEDIA STUDENT WINNERS
Exposure Therapy
Youth on Record
Podcast
[DM – Student]
Kalyn Riley Epps (Bridging the (Nature) Gap)
Stanford University
Online Producer
[DM – Student]
Natalie Dunlap (Above the Fold: All Eyes on Women’s Basketball)
The Daily Iowan
Podcast Host
[DM – Student]
TONED
Xavier University of Louisiana
Original Online Programming
[DM – Student]
Complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, please visit allwomeninmedia.org.
About The Gracie Awards
The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which advances women in media through educational programs and scholarships. The Gracie Awards honors exemplary programming and individual talent created by, for, and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow us on X (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia), Facebook, and LinkedIn.
