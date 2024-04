Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The 2024 Summer Movie season is just around the corner. To prepare, Clarence has constructed an epic Summer Movie Preview quiz for Joey and Megan. Who will wear the trivia crown for the upcoming season?

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)